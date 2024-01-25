Icon
Home Tech News Perplexity.AI is all Google, ChatGPT should have been? How Aravind Srinivas' firm got Vijay Shekhar Sharma's thumbs-up

Perplexity.AI is all Google, ChatGPT should have been? How Aravind Srinivas' firm got Vijay Shekhar Sharma's thumbs-up

Perplexity.AI, Google, ChatGPT, Paytm's Vijay Shekhar Sharma to tech entrepreneur Vivek Wadhwa - Know how this Aravind Srinivas-led firm got these tech titans on one page.

By: SHAURYA TOMER
| Updated on: Jan 25 2024, 17:03 IST
Icon
Take advantage of Google AI tools! Duet AI, BardAI to Magic Compose, know and use them all
Perplexity.AI
1/5 Duet AI: It is a collaborator tool that also acts as a coach to help you improve your productivity by being creative. The Google AI tool is available across Docs, Sheets, Slides, Gmail, and Google Meet. The tool will help you generate texts, images, improve grammar, and much more.  (unsplash)
Perplexity.AI
2/5 Bard AI: It is an AI-powered text generation tool that enables users to interact with the chatbot. Google’s AI tools have language and conversation capabilities powered by their Language Model for Dialogue Applications (LaMDA). It generates high-quality responses based on user prompts. You can use it to create creative texts, emails, blogs, captions, more (Google)
Perplexity.AI
3/5 Studio Bot: It is an AI-powered conversational tool that resolves Android development queries. Google says, “Studio Bot can help Android developers generate code, find relevant resources, learn best practices, and save time.” It can be used for generating codes, getting helpful resources, and editing the codes.  (Google)
Perplexity.AI
4/5 Magic Compose: It is a Google tool that is used to generate creative text messages. It can be used to reply to conversations or to rewrite a drafted message in different styles. It rewrites texts, provides message suggestions, and more to make you more creative and accurate while texting.  (Google)
Perplexity.AI
5/5 MusicFX: Are you a music creator? Then this tool will be useful for you! With MusicFX, you can generate audio with simple prompts. You can easily share the created audio with your friends and family and also across various social media platforms.  (MusicFX)
Perplexity.AI
icon View all Images
Perplexity.AI was founded by Aravind Srinivas, Denis Yarats, Johnny Ho, and Andy Konwinski. Since it is an AI-powered search engine, it gets compared to Google and Paytm's Vijay Shekhar Sharma is recommending it. (REUTERS)

Perplexity.AI has been challenging big tech companies like Google and Microsoft by offering a simple, yet amazingly effective, AI-powered search engine experience. And it has seen huge success too! A little over a year into its journey, this AI search engine has received a boost courtesy of $73.6 million in a series B funding round, bringing its total funding to $100 million. It plans to utilize the funding to enhance its AI-driven search engine capabilities. This AI startup, led by Indian-origin CEO Aravind Srinivas, has been impressing big names including NVIDIA, Jeff Bezos, Balaji Srinivasan, Guillermo Rauch, and others, who have all put their money into it. Know all about this Aravind Srinivas-led company.

Perplexity has not been just impressing the common man who is out to harness some AI power to get his work done, it has been impressing tech CEOs too. The latest one to not have shied away from making a recommendation is Paytm CEO Vijay Shekhar Sharma and it has led to a charming result. Sharma recommended Perplexity.AI to Indian-American technology entrepreneur Vivek Wadhwa and he ended up not just being impressed, but praising it to the skies!

Taking to the public platform X, he tweeted, "I've stopped using Google after @vijayshekhar recommended @perplexity_ai. " While that was impressive enough, Wadhwa went a step further and crowned it as the best. He added, "It is everything Google and ChatGPT should have been: ad-free search with straight answers and citations+no hallucination."

And, considering how most successful startups end up being gobbled by the likes of Microsoft, Apple, Meta Platforms or even Google, he warned Perplexity CEO, "@AravSrinivas please don't sell to Google when they offer you $20 billion or more".

Of course, the tweet got a lot of reactions and some exhorted Srinivas to take Google's money and run for it!

Since you must have been quite worked up by now and would want to know what all the brouhaha was about, here is what Perplexity.AI is in brief.

Perplexity.AI: What is it?

Perplexity.AI is a conversational search engine that integrates web indexes with AI models for a seamless user experience. Unlike traditional search engines, Perplexity.AI offers a chatbot-like interface that allows users to ask questions in natural language. It leverages OpenAI's GPT-3.5 to provide answers to all user queries in its free version. Perplexity.AI enhances the search experience by allowing users to explore details through relevant sources and citations. 

Emphasizing accuracy and transparency, the startup aims to replace the tedious process of information retrieval with a more efficient way, promoting accelerated learning and research. It differentiates itself from Google and Microsoft by not displaying links and ads in its results, providing a unique proposition in the competitive landscape.

Also read other top stories today:

AI Under Big Tech Control! Major technology companies pouring money into artificial intelligence could come to dominate the emerging technology, Aleph Alpha GmbH CEO Jonas Andrulis said. Dive in to know how that will pan out here.

Top Tech Companies Bleeding Staff! A bunch of companies in the technology sector have been laying off some of their employees recently after quickly ramping up hiring during the COVID-19 pandemic while people spent more time and money online. Now, the firing has started. Know all about it here.

AI and its dangers! As in the rest of the world, both the wonders and absurdities of AI are increasingly visible in Latin America. The difference is that the region is among the world's most unequal when it comes to not only income but also technology. The question for both corporations and regulators is how to use the rise of AI to narrow that divide. Check out what is happening here.

One more thing! We are now on WhatsApp Channels! Follow us there so you never miss any updates from the world of technology. ‎To follow the HT Tech channel on WhatsApp, click here to join now!

Follow HT Tech for the latest tech news and reviews , also keep up with us on Whatsapp channel,Twitter, Facebook, Google News, and Instagram. For our latest videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

First Published Date: 25 Jan, 16:49 IST
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Tips & Tricks

Google Suite apps
Want to stay organized at work? Check 10 tips on how Google Calendar, Chrome, and Assistant can help
TimeHero
Put time on your side! Know how you can use AI-powered TimeHero app to manage tasks
Instagram Reels
How-To Guide: Create and share stunning Instagram Reels in just a few simple steps
BGMI
BGMI tips: Know the smart tricks to improve your gameplay - aiming to survival
Guidde
Create video documentation, how-to guides, in a jiffy, just try Guidde; Know all about this AI tool

Editor’s Pick

Apple Vision Pro
Apple Vision Pro explained: Why this mixed reality headset is ideal for virtual tours
AI
When It Comes to Photos, Don't Believe Your Lying Eyes in the Artificial Intelligence Era
Sam Altman
Sam Altman To Whitney Wolfe Herd, The Silicon Valley Founder-CEO Is No Longer Untouchable
Clicks
CES 2024: iPhone with a physical keyboard? If you have iPhone 14 Pro, iPhone 15 Pro, Clicks has a case
Apple Watch Ultra 2
Apple Watch ban explained: From pulse oximetry tech to Masimo’s patent dispute, know it all

Trending Stories

Clicks
CES 2024: iPhone with a physical keyboard? If you have iPhone 14 Pro, iPhone 15 Pro, Clicks has a case
deepfake
Deepfake videos hit crypto world! Solana co-founder video surfaces on YouTube, X
Artificial Intelligence
At CES 2024, Nvidia may make big AI announcements, roll out GeForce RTX 40-series Super GPUs
Google Chrome
Google blocking data tracking of some 30 mn Chrome users; know why it is killing off cookies
Sam Altman
Sam Altman reacts to Elon Musk's Grok Chatbot and it is simply awesome
keep up with tech

Gaming

online gaming
"Stay safe while gaming online!" alerts MHA's Cyber wing
GTA 6
GTA 6 trailer teased a revolutionary police system - fan wishes may become reality
best gaming console
Gamer? Sony, ASUS to Nintendo, pick the best gaming console from this top 5 list on Amazon
Hyundai Motorsport
Hyundai Motorsport revs up gaming community with hilarious GTA 6 trailer recreation - check out Grand Test Auto XXIV
Call of Duty
Bold move by Call of Duty! Cheaters will get a shock if they exploit aim assist via XIM, Cronus Zen, ReaSnow S1
Icon
Icon Icon Icon Icon

    Trending News

    CES 2024: iPhone with a physical keyboard? If you have iPhone 14 Pro, iPhone 15 Pro, Clicks has a case
    Clicks
    Deepfake videos hit crypto world! Solana co-founder video surfaces on YouTube, X
    deepfake
    At CES 2024, Nvidia may make big AI announcements, roll out GeForce RTX 40-series Super GPUs
    Artificial Intelligence
    Google blocking data tracking of some 30 mn Chrome users; know why it is killing off cookies
    Google Chrome
    Sam Altman reacts to Elon Musk's Grok Chatbot and it is simply awesome
    Sam Altman

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets
    Icon