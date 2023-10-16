Planning to buy an iPhone, iPad? Check out the Apple Diwali online and store offers list first

It is that time of the year again when festive sales start, offering massive discounts on a vast range of products such as smartphones, accessories, home appliances, electronics, and more. Not just e-commerce platforms, but brands themselves also roll out special offers. With Diwali, the festival of lights, approaching, more and more companies are expected to unveil their festive offers in the coming days and weeks. Apple has announced its Diwali offers that will be live both online, and its retail stores in India, Apple BKC, and Saket. Check out the offers here.

Apple Diwali offers

Celebrating the festival of lights this season, you can bring home the latest Apple products such as iPhones, iPads, MacBooks, and more with discounts courtesy of Apple. Buyers can take advantage of instant savings of up to Rs. 10000 on eligible products with HDFC Bank Credit Cards and Easy EMI Credit Cards. The offer will be live from October 15 to November 14 on select Apple products except iPhone 14, iPhone 14 Plus and AirPods Pro 2nd Gen. On these three, buyers can avail the same offers from October 15 to November 7. The offers are live on a minimum transaction of Rs. 100001.

Instant savings, also known as instant cashbacks, are available for up to two orders per rolling 90-day period with an eligible card. Buyers can also take advantage of no-cost EMI offers with the purchase of an eligible product using eligible cards on 3- or 6-month tenures from leading banks.

If you wish to purchase a new iPhone, you can trade-in your old smartphone and get massive trade-in discounts. Do note that the discount amount depends on the model and condition of your old device as well as the offer availability at your location.

Buyers can also get free engraving on their new purchases such as iPad, AirPods, AirTag, or Apple Pencil (2nd generation) with a unique mix of emojis, numbers, and text. There are multiple languages to choose from, such as Hindi, Bengali, Marathi, Tamil, Kannada, Gujarati, Telugu, and English.