Home Tech News Planning to buy an iPhone, iPad? Check out the Apple Diwali online and store offers list first

Apple has announced its Diwali offers that will be live both online, and its retail stores in India, Apple BKC, and Saket. Check out the offers here.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: Oct 16 2023, 16:31 IST
iPhone 16 Pro launch: Check out all the rumoured specs
iPhone
1/5 Apple recently launched its new iPhone 15, however, people are already talking about the iPhone 16 launch, which is slated for the Fall of 2024. This year, Apple has introduced a titanium chassis for its iPhone 15 Pro model and next year we may see the same titanium frame. iPhone 16 may also come with solid-state buttons that use haptic feedback. According to Tom’s Guide, the iPhone 16 Pro may feature a new capture button too. (Photo by Patrick T. Fallon / AFP) (AFP)
iPhone
2/5 Apple with iPhone 16 may come up with a new camera setup. The iPhone 16 Pro is rumoured to feature a tetraprism telephoto lens for improved zooming range. Its ultrawide lens may get an upgrade from 12MP to 48MP,which may significantly boost the camera performance. September 12, 2023. REUTERS/Loren Elliott/File Photo (REUTERS)
iPhone
3/5 Apple analyst Jeff Pu reported that the iPhone 16 Pro may feature the new A18 Pro system-on-chip that may come with new features. Additionally, Apple may adopt Wi-Fi 7 in the iPhone 16 Pro for faster download and upload speeds, as well as improved performance.(Photo by Patrick T. Fallon / AFP) (AFP)
iPhone
4/5 According to previous trends, the iPhone 16 Pro launch is expected to be in September. Right now, it's too early to come up with an exact date as the company is still working on the development, but it may well be on a Tuesday. Photographer: Dhiraj Singh/Bloomberg (Bloomberg)
iPhone
5/5 Apple, after a long time, increased the price of the iPhone 15 Pro Max by $100. So, it may do the same with the iPhone 16 version, however, there is no surety of what prices Apple may impose. Well have to wait till the launch to confirm its specs and pricing.  REUTERS/Aly Song (REUTERS)
Enjoy discounts on Apple products during Diwali. Know details. (REUTERS)

It is that time of the year again when festive sales start, offering massive discounts on a vast range of products such as smartphones, accessories, home appliances, electronics, and more. Not just e-commerce platforms, but brands themselves also roll out special offers. With Diwali, the festival of lights, approaching, more and more companies are expected to unveil their festive offers in the coming days and weeks. Apple has announced its Diwali offers that will be live both online, and its retail stores in India, Apple BKC, and Saket. Check out the offers here.

Apple Diwali offers

Celebrating the festival of lights this season, you can bring home the latest Apple products such as iPhones, iPads, MacBooks, and more with discounts courtesy of Apple. Buyers can take advantage of instant savings of up to Rs. 10000 on eligible products with HDFC Bank Credit Cards and Easy EMI Credit Cards. The offer will be live from October 15 to November 14 on select Apple products except iPhone 14, iPhone 14 Plus and AirPods Pro 2nd Gen. On these three, buyers can avail the same offers from October 15 to November 7. The offers are live on a minimum transaction of Rs. 100001.

Instant savings, also known as instant cashbacks, are available for up to two orders per rolling 90-day period with an eligible card. Buyers can also take advantage of no-cost EMI offers with the purchase of an eligible product using eligible cards on 3- or 6-month tenures from leading banks.

If you wish to purchase a new iPhone, you can trade-in your old smartphone and get massive trade-in discounts. Do note that the discount amount depends on the model and condition of your old device as well as the offer availability at your location.

Buyers can also get free engraving on their new purchases such as iPad, AirPods, AirTag, or Apple Pencil (2nd generation) with a unique mix of emojis, numbers, and text. There are multiple languages to choose from, such as Hindi, Bengali, Marathi, Tamil, Kannada, Gujarati, Telugu, and English.

First Published Date: 16 Oct, 16:31 IST
