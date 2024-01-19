Apple Ipad 10.9 2022 Wifi + Cellular 256gb Price in India(21 March, 2024), Full Specifications & Reviews। apple Tablet

Apple iPad 10 9 2022 WiFi plus Cellular 256GB is a iPadOS v16 tablet, available price is Rs 83,199 in India with Hexa Core (3 GHz, Dual core, Firestorm + 1.8 GHz, Quad core, Icestorm) Processor and RAM. Check latest offer and discount on Apple iPad 10 9 2022 WiFi plus Cellular 256GB from HT Tech. Buy Apple iPad 10 9 2022 WiFi plus Cellular 256GB now with free delivery.

The starting price for the Apple iPad 10 9 2022 WiFi plus Cellular 256GB in India is Rs. 83,199. This is the Apple iPad 10 9 2022 WiFi plus Cellular 256GB base model with 256 GB of internal storage. It comes in the following colors: 16M.

Apple Ipad 10.9 2022 Wifi + Cellular 256gb Verdict

The Apple iPad 10th generation gets a powerful chipset that breezes though everyday tasks. It also has a classy design that is a breath of fresh air. The battery life is great, and the addition of a USB Type-C port is a bonus. On the other hand, the lack of an OLED panel is really felt here, and the display is not bright enough for viewing under direct sunlight. Nonetheless, it is a great starting point for first-time iPad buyers who do not want to shell out a premium that is demanded by the iPad Pro.