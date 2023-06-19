Home Tech News Powerful M-class solar flare sparks blackout over Atlantic Ocean! NOAA shares details

Powerful M-class solar flare sparks blackout over Atlantic Ocean! NOAA shares details

An unstable sunspot, AR3335 has exploded producing a solar flare that triggered blackouts over the Atlantic Ocean.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: Jun 19 2023, 20:25 IST
Think you know our Sun? Check out THESE 5 stunning facts
Sun
1/5 The Sun is the largest object in our solar system and is a 4.5 billion-year-old star – a hot glowing ball of hydrogen and helium at the center of the solar system. It is about 93 million miles (150 million kilometers) from Earth, and without its energy, life as we know it could not exist here on our home planet. (Pixabay)
image caption
2/5 The Sun’s volume would need 1.3 million Earths to fill it. Its gravity holds the solar system together, keeping everything from the biggest planets to the smallest bits of debris in orbit around it. The hottest part of the Sun is its core, where temperatures top 27 million degrees Fahrenheit (15 million degrees Celsius). The Sun’s activity, from its powerful eruptions to the steady stream of charged particles it sends out, influences the nature of space throughout the solar system. (NASA)
Sun
3/5 According to NASA, measuring a “day” on the Sun is complicated because of the way it rotates. It doesn't spin as a single, solid ball. This is because the Sun’s surface isn't solid like Earth's. Instead, the Sun is made of super-hot, electrically charged gas called plasma. This plasma rotates at different speeds on different parts of the Sun. At its equator, the Sun completes one rotation in 25 Earth days. At its poles, the Sun rotates once on its axis every 36 Earth days. (NASA)
image caption
4/5 Above the Sun’s surface are its thin chromosphere and the huge corona (crown). This is where we see features such as solar prominences, flares, and coronal mass ejections. The latter two are giant explosions of energy and particles that can reach Earth. (Pixabay)
image caption
5/5 The Sun doesn’t have moons, but eight planets orbit it, at least five dwarf planets, tens of thousands of asteroids, and perhaps three trillion comets and icy bodies. Also, several spacecraft are currently investigating the Sun including Parker Solar Probe, STEREO, Solar Orbiter, SOHO, Solar Dynamics Observatory, Hinode, IRIS, and Wind. (Pixabay)
solar flare
View all Images
Solar Flare sparked blackout over Atlantic Ocean, NOAA forecasters confirmed. (NASA/SDO)

Over the recent weeks, the Sun has emitted massive amounts of energy in the form of solar flares. While some of these flares unleashed from the Sun pass harmlessly into space, others hit Earth, resulting in geomagnetic storms. Over the past few days, an unstable sunspot named AR3335 has caused concerns due to the possibility of it releasing hazardous solar flares. For those unfamiliar, a sunspot is a dark area on the Sun's surface that appears due to intense magnetic activity.

As per a SpaceWeather.com report, this unstable Sunspot AR3335 exploded on June 18th. Resultantly, it produced an M2.5-class solar flare. “The explosion lasted long enough to lift a CME out of the sun's atmosphere since confirmed by SOHO coronagraphs,” the report added.

How strong it is? According to NASA, solar flares are classified based on their intensity using a scale that starts with A-class flares, which are the smallest and near background levels. It then advances through B, C, M, and X classes, with each subsequent class indicating a tenfold increase in strength. Consequently, an X-class flare is ten times more potent than an M-class flare and a hundred times more intense than a C-class flare.

Solar Flare Impact on Earth

This strong M2.5-class solar flare has also caused a shortwave radio blackout over the Atlantic Ocean, a SpaceWeather.com report mentioned. NOAA forecasters have also confirmed that Radio blackouts reached the R1 levels over the past 24, while the largest was on Jun 18, 2023. For the next three days, there is a chance for R1-R2 (Minor-Moderate) radio blackouts and a slight chance for R3 (Strong) or greater blackouts. However, NOAA analysts are currently modelling the coronal mass ejection (CME) to determine whether it possesses a component that is directed towards Earth.

Tech to detect solar flares

The joint operation between NASA and the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) oversees the Geostationary Operational Environmental Satellite-16 (GOES-16). This satellite plays a crucial role in various functions such as sensing, solar imaging, and measuring the space environment. In addition to GOES-16, NASA operates several other spacecraft dedicated to monitoring the Sun, including SOHO, ACE, IRIS, WIND, Hinode, the Solar Dynamics Observatory, and STEREO.

First Published Date: 19 Jun, 20:25 IST

