Icon
Home Tech News Powerful Solar winds set to spark solar storm today and tomorrow, NASA reveals the danger

Powerful Solar winds set to spark solar storm today and tomorrow, NASA reveals the danger

A new forecast predicts a solar storm on Earth between November 8 and 9, as a stream of high-velocity solar winds is moving towards our planet. The solar storm is coming from a large hole in the Sun, as shown by NASA SDO.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: Nov 08 2023, 13:45 IST
Icon
Solar storm
Know all about the solar storm that is expected to hit the Earth soon. (Pixabay)
Solar storm
Know all about the solar storm that is expected to hit the Earth soon. (Pixabay)

It appears that the solar storm trouble for Earth is not going to end anytime soon. After already sparking a G3-class and a G1-class storm within a week, there is a possibility that another solar storm might be triggered soon. But unlike the previous two incidents, this one will not be caused by coronal mass ejections (CMEs). Instead, fast-moving solar winds may be responsible for it. A similar storm shook the Earth on October 28, when a crack in the magnetic fields of Earth opened up. While that's not the case this time, the intense bombardment of solar winds is forecasted to bring a solar storm between today, November 8, and tomorrow, November 9.

According to a report by SpaceWeather, “Minor G1-class geomagnetic storms are possible on Nov. 8th and 9th when Earth enters a stream of fast-moving solar wind. The gaseous material is flowing from a southern hole in the sun's atmosphere”. It was also mentioned that auroras could be visible in the high latitude regions.

Solar storm expected tomorrow

The forecast anticipates a G1-class storm, indicating that it is likely to trigger auroras and potentially interfere with radio waves, leading to disruptions in communication for various groups such as mariners, aviators, drone pilots, and amateur radio operators.

Yet, solar storms have the potential for far-reaching consequences. In the most severe instances, these storms can disrupt GPS and mobile networks, impede internet connectivity, harm satellites, trigger power grid failures, and even compromise ground-based electronics.

The role of the NASA Solar Dynamics Observatory

The NASA Solar Dynamics Observatory (SDO) carries a full suite of instruments to observe the Sun and has been doing so since 2010. It uses three very crucial instruments to collect data from various solar activities. They include the Helioseismic and Magnetic Imager (HMI) which takes high-resolution measurements of the longitudinal and vector magnetic field over the entire visible solar disk, Extreme Ultraviolet Variability Experiment (EVE) which measures the Sun's extreme ultraviolet irradiance, and Atmospheric Imaging Assembly (AIA) which provides continuous full-disk observations of the solar chromosphere and corona in seven extreme ultraviolet (EUV) channels.

Follow HT Tech for the latest tech news and reviews , also keep up with us on Whatsapp channel,Twitter, Facebook, Google News, and Instagram. For our latest videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

First Published Date: 08 Nov, 13:44 IST

More From This Section

Icon
Asteroid 2023 VD3 belongs to the Apollo group of Near-Earth Asteroids.
NASA says Apollo group asteroid will fly past Earth today
08 November 2023
NASA has given a small piece of the asteroid Bennu sample to the Smithsonian museum.
NASA's OSIRIS-REx asteroid Bennu sample unveiled at the Smithsonian museum
07 November 2023
Asteroid 2023 VB2 belongs to the Apollo group of Near-Earth Asteroids.
Two asteroids to pass Earth at extremely close distances! Know details
07 November 2023
Asteroid 2023 UG4: The size of this asteroid is 56 foot and it is as big as a size of a house. It is expected to pass close to the Earth on November 6, 2023. Its closest Earth approach is expected to be 2.5 million kilometers. It is traveling at a speed of 12671 kilometers per hour.&nbsp;&nbsp;
5 asteroids to come very close to Earth! Check what NASA revealed
07 November 2023
The star HH 212 is said to be first discovered in 1993, near the Belt of Orion. (Representative image)
A star is born! And NASA's James Webb Space Telescope was there to snap an incredible image
06 November 2023
Asteroid 2023 TO15 belongs to the Apollo group of asteroids.
150-foot asteroid to come as close as 5.8 mn km today, reveals NASA
06 November 2023
Asteroid 2023 TL31: As designated by NASA, asteroid 2023 TL3 is expected to pass close to the Earth today, November 4. It is an 88-foot asteroid, and it is as big as the size of an aircraft. Its closest Earth approach is estimated to be 3.12 million kilometers. This asteroid is traveling at a speed of 33092 kilometers per hour.&nbsp;
5 huge asteroids to pass close to Earth this week; NASA reveals speed, size, and more
04 November 2023
NASA’s Kepler Space Telescope unveils seven searing exoplanets orbiting a Sun-like star.
NASA’s Kepler Telescope reveals 7 searingly hot exoplanets orbiting a star
04 November 2023
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Tips & Tricks

Paytm
Don’t want to show your phone number when you transact on Paytm? Know this UPI trick
Google Chrome
Google Chrome for iPhone now has a bottom address bar; This is how to shift it
iPhone tips and tricks
Tips and tricks to safeguard your iPhone data from hackers
iPhone
Make sending messages more fun with animated stickers on iPhone; Know how to make and send them
iPhone 14
Got an iPhone 14? Learn how to take screenshots like a pro

Editor’s Pick

Elon Musk
Elon Musk's X to get payments features next year; says 'you won’t need a bank account'
Google search
Want to purge yourself from Google history? Know how to disappear from Google Search results
social media apps
Meta, Google to Microsoft, tech titans face child exploitation lawsuits
Reddit
Reddit could block Google Search, Bing, if the AI companies don’t pay up to use its data
Elon Musk
Elon Musk to block X in EU just to avoid fixing the misinformation problem?

Trending Stories

Instagram
Instagram tests collaborative carousel feature where multiple users can add to a single post
Apple
iOS 17.2 Beta 1 has been released; Know what’s coming - Journal app, iMessage sticker reaction, more
Check out the latest Gaganyaan mission live updates from the ISRO launch event of the test flight.
Gaganyaan mission highlights: Proud moment for India! Test vehicle launched, splashed down safely in Bay of Bengal
Gaganyaan Mission
What is the purpose of Gaganyaan mission? Know all about the main objectives of ISRO
Gaganyaan mission
Where is Gaganyaan mission going? ISRO set to launch Flight Test Vehicle Abort Mission-1
keep up with tech

Gaming

GTA 5
GTA 6 release date: Insider claims Grand Theft Auto 6 could be announced soon
Microsoft Xbox
Microsoft and Inworld AI join forces to create AI tools for game developers
Epic games
Fortnite maker Epic Games has slapped a case against Google over 'illegal monopoly'
GTA 6
GTA 6 release date, leaks, and much more; exciting fare for fans
Check out Warcraft Rumble, the new mobile game launched by Blizzard.
Blizzard launches Warcraft Rumble game! Know what’s it about
Icon
Icon Icon Icon Icon

    Trending News

    Instagram tests collaborative carousel feature where multiple users can add to a single post
    Instagram
    iOS 17.2 Beta 1 has been released; Know what’s coming - Journal app, iMessage sticker reaction, more
    Apple
    Gaganyaan mission highlights: Proud moment for India! Test vehicle launched, splashed down safely in Bay of Bengal
    Check out the latest Gaganyaan mission live updates from the ISRO launch event of the test flight.
    What is the purpose of Gaganyaan mission? Know all about the main objectives of ISRO
    Gaganyaan Mission
    Where is Gaganyaan mission going? ISRO set to launch Flight Test Vehicle Abort Mission-1
    Gaganyaan mission

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets
    Icon