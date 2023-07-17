Home Tech News Record-Breaking Auction! Rare iPhone sells for jaw-dropping price, shatters records

Record-Breaking Auction! Rare iPhone sells for jaw-dropping price, shatters records

A sealed iPhone from 2007 sells at auction for a staggering $158,644, breaking records.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: Jul 17 2023, 14:50 IST
A sealed iPhone from 2007
View all Images
A sealed iPhone from 2007 just sold for a huge amount. (REUTERS)

An amazing thing happened at an auction recently - an iPhone from a long time ago was sold for a crazy amount of money! This special iPhone was still in its original packaging, never opened or used, and it's from the year 2007.

People have been spending a lot of money on rare iPhones at auctions lately, but this one broke the records. It was expected to sell for between $50,000 and $100,000, but the final bid went up to an unbelievable $158,644! That's $95,000 more than the previous record, which was set back in February, according to a DigitalTrends report.

Why did this iPhone get so much attention? Well, the auction organizers, called LCG Auctions, explained that this particular iPhone is very rare. It's a 4GB model, which means it can store only a limited number of things. Apple only sold this version for two months because not many people bought it. They preferred the 8GB model, which had more storage.

LCG Auctions said the iPhone they sold was in amazing condition. It had never been opened or used before, and it looked perfect. They even mentioned that the person who sold it used to work on the team that made the iPhone at Apple when it first came out. So it's a really special item for collectors and investors who want something unique.

The buyer of the iPhone has not been revealed yet, so no one knows what they plan to do with it. Some people might be tempted to open it and see what it's like, but that would ruin its value if the buyer wants to sell it again later.

Back in 2007, Apple's co-founder, Steve Jobs, introduced the first iPhone. It was a revolutionary device with a small screen and a basic camera. It went on sale in June of that year for $499 (4GB) and $599 (8GB).

Since then, Apple has become one of the most successful tech companies in the world. They are about to release their newest iPhone, called the iPhone 15, which will be quite expensive, if reports come true. But even though it will cost a lot, it won't be as expensive as the sealed iPhone that was just sold at the auction!

First Published Date: 17 Jul, 13:53 IST
