Icon
Home Tech News Sun sparks solar storm, causes radio blackouts on Earth; NASA SDO reveals reason and affected regions

Sun sparks solar storm, causes radio blackouts on Earth; NASA SDO reveals reason and affected regions

Sun has been active and the Earth has been hit by a solar storm. The reason behind that is an X-class solar flare that impacted Earth on December 31 and it is still affecting the planet with radio blackouts. Know what NASA SDO said.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: Jan 04 2024, 10:55 IST
Icon
X-class solar flare exploded on Sun; can trigger strong solar storms on Earth, reveals NASA
solar flare
1/5 After a week-long ordeal with solar wind, things are now getting worse for the Earth. Yesterday, December 14, a powerful X-class solar flare exploded on the Earth-facing side of the Sun. The intense solar flare triggered a brief short-wave radio blackout on the Earth. And now, NASA has confirmed that a large coronal mass ejection (CME) is headed towards our planet. The early prediction models have shown that it can make an impact between today December 14, and December 17, triggering a solar storm that can escalate to powerful levels. (Pixabay)
solar flare
2/5 Initially, the solar storm is predicted to be a minor one with an intensity of G1-class, but there is a chance of it rising to G3-class as well. SpaceWeather.com reported, “Minor G1-class geomagnetic storms are possible on Dec. 15th or 16th in response to an incoming solar wind stream with a stealthy CME embedded in it. Storm levels could escalate to category G2 (Moderate) or G3 (Strong) on Dec. 17th when the CME from yesterday's X2.8-class flare arrives”. (NASA)
solar flare
3/5 Another report by Space Weather Live sheds more light on the nature of the solar flare, which is being dubbed as the strongest flare of this solar cycle. It stated that the  Sunspot region 3514 “is starting to rotate away towards the west limb and flew under the radar a bit but it has rapidly developed into a complex Beta-Gamma-Delta magnetic layout which as we see right now harbors energy for spectacular X-class solar flares”. (NASA SDO)
solar flare
4/5 In the worst-case scenario, the solar storm can reach the intensity of G3. A G3-class storm is strong enough to cause drag in the upper atmosphere and push smaller satellites around, causing both disruption of signals as well as damage to sensitive instruments. They can also disrupt shortwave radio communications such as GPS, and affect mariners, drone pilots, amateur radio operators, and emergency responders. Further, in some cases, it may also affect mobile networks too. (Pixabay)
solar flare
5/5 Even as this solar storm passes by, 8 other sunspots on the Earth-facing side of the Sun have concerned the researchers. With the Sun getting increasingly unstable as it nears the peak of its solar cycle, it is expected that solar activity will also ramp up in the days to come. (Pixabay)
solar flare
icon View all Images
NASA SDO captured the X-class solar flare with its suite of advanced instruments. (NASA)

On December 31, the Sun generated the strongest solar flare in 7 years and it was captured by the NASA Solar Dynamics Observatory (SDO). It originated from the same sunspot that hurled out another X2.8 solar flare on December 14. According to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA), this X-class solar flare also sparked radio blackouts. Now, it has been revealed that Earth is still reeling from the efforts of the solar storm thereby generated, and radio blackouts are still being observed. The regions specifically hit are in the Polar regions. The solar storm also generated some beautiful auroras in this region. Know all about it.

X-class solar flare sparks radio blackouts

The solar flare hurled out by the Sun was of X5.0 intensity. The NOAA report states, “An X2.8 flare (R3) occurred from Region 3514; located over the far NW area of the Sun. This is likely one of the largest solar radio events ever recorded. Radio communication interference with aircraft were reported by multiple NWS Center Weather Service Units (CWSU) co-located at FAA facilities. These impacts were felt from one end of the Nation to the other. Additionally, SWPC is analyzing a possible Earth-directed Coronal Mass Ejection (CME) associated with this flare.”

For the unaware, X-class solar flares are the strongest in intensity and can create radiation storms that have the potential to harm the satellites. Moreover, these devastating flares can disrupt global communications and bring down the power grids to create blackouts.

A similar occurrence happened in the Polar regions, as the polar absorption event sparked by the X-class solar flare is still underway. According to a report by SpaceWeather, it has created a shortwave radio blackout in some areas. Frequencies below 35 MHz are being attenuated, while anything below 10 MHz is being completely blacked out. It has also been deemed one of the largest solar radio events ever recorded.

The reason behind radio blackouts

As per the report, the Protons hurled out towards Earth as a result of the solar flare eruption hitting Earth. While the planet's magnetic field protects it from most particles, they are funneled towards the poles, where they cause an ionizing effect, effectively absorbing shortwave radio waves.

Also, read these top stories today:

Fierce Tech Titan Fight Over AI in 2023!

After OpenAI stole the limelight, Google, Microsoft, Amazon and other Big Tech companies rushed muscled in on the Generative AI action.

The one thing that distracted everyone was the OpenAI sideshow that starred Sam Altman.

Read all about it here:

If you enjoyed reading this article, please forward it to your friends and family.

New TVs coming!

Roku Inc., the maker of TV streaming boxes and software, is debuting its first high-end TVs.

Some interesting details in this article. Check it out here.

AI bid to bridge the gap!

Intel on Wednesday said it was forming a new independent company around its artificial intelligence software efforts

Jump in right now here.

Found it interesting? Go on, and share it with everyone you know.

One more thing! We are now on WhatsApp Channels! Follow us there so you never miss any updates from the world of technology. ‎To follow the HT Tech channel on WhatsApp, click here to join now!

Follow HT Tech for the latest tech news and reviews , also keep up with us on Whatsapp channel,Twitter, Facebook, Google News, and Instagram. For our latest videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

First Published Date: 04 Jan, 10:55 IST

More From This Section

Icon
Asteroid 2024 AD4 belongs to the Apollo group of Near-Earth Asteroids (NEAs), says NASA.
Car-sized asteroid set to pass Earth today; NASA reveals speed, size, and more
04 January 2024
NASA SDO captured the solar flare on December 31. Know details.
NASA's SDO snaps strongest solar flare since 2017, sparking radio blackouts on Earth
03 January 2024
Asteroid 2019 KK5 belongs to the Apollo group of asteroids, says NASA. Check other details.
310-foot asteroid to pass Earth today, reveals NASA; Check speed, distance, and more
03 January 2024
Check out the glimpse of Jupiter's moon Io captured by NASA’s Juno spacecraft.
NASA’s Juno spacecraft captures mesmerizing image of Jupiter's moon Io; Know what experts said
03 January 2024
Asteroid today: Asteroid 2023 YR belongs to the Aten group of asteroids, according to NASA. Know how close it will get.
Asteroid today: Aten group space rock to pass Earth closely today, reveals NASA; check speed, size
02 January 2024
The Indian space agency ISRO, launched the XpoSat satellite to study black holes, Magnetars and more. NASA too has been busy with a number of targetted launches.
Love what ISRO, NASA, ESA are doing? Professional astronomer explains how to get into stargazing
02 January 2024
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Tips & Tricks

iPhone 14 Pro
Top 5 iPhone 14 Pro tips you must try out today! Check how you can customize your device
Email tip
This email tip is simply awesome! Just Try out Gmail's one-tap feature for iOS users
Instagram
Instagram phishing email campaign steals login credentials, backup codes! Know top 5 tips to stay safe
iOS 16
Using your 4-digit iPhone passcode can be dangerous? Know how you can strengthen your phone lock
g635a2e6b289
Want to adopt healthy habits? Just check how Streaks app can help you effect a makeover

Editor’s Pick

Binance
What is Binance, why did the world’s largest cryptocurrency exchange plead guilty?
OpenAI CEO Sam Altman
Disappointment for Satya Nadella! Sam Altman to return to OpenAI as CEO
Tim Sweeney
10 things to know from Epic CEO Tim Sweeney's testimony at the Google antitrust trial
Dell XPS 17
Dell XPS 17 Review: Heavy-duty laptop that can do everything, but has a huge price tag!
Ai Pin
Sam Altman-backed Humane unveils Ai Pin: Know how this smartphone without a screen works

Trending Stories

Sam Altman
Sam Altman reacts to Elon Musk's Grok Chatbot and it is simply awesome
Rashmika Mandanna
Rashmika Mandanna deepfake row: What happened and how to identify such videos
GTA 6
GTA 6 trailer date announced! Know 5 groundbreaking features it could get
Instagram
Instagram tests collaborative carousel feature where multiple users can add to a single post
Apple
iOS 17.2 Beta 1 has been released; Know what’s coming - Journal app, iMessage sticker reaction, more
keep up with tech

Gaming

Minecraft
Popular video game 'Minecraft' movie gets Jack Black after Jason Momoa, Emma Myers
Video games
China does U-turn after video games crackdown? Official fired after rules spark turmoil-sources
GTA 6
GTA 6: Who are the protagonists of the next Grand Theft Auto game? Know details
GTA 6
GTA 6 at 60fps? Fans express disbelief, concern over potential performance problems
GTA 6
Lucia voice in GTA 6? Is Manni L. Perez behind it? Has the mystery been unravelled
Icon
Icon Icon Icon Icon

    Trending News

    Sam Altman reacts to Elon Musk's Grok Chatbot and it is simply awesome
    Sam Altman
    Rashmika Mandanna deepfake row: What happened and how to identify such videos
    Rashmika Mandanna
    GTA 6 trailer date announced! Know 5 groundbreaking features it could get
    GTA 6
    Instagram tests collaborative carousel feature where multiple users can add to a single post
    Instagram
    iOS 17.2 Beta 1 has been released; Know what’s coming - Journal app, iMessage sticker reaction, more
    Apple

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets
    Icon