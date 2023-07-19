Home Tech News What are solar radiation storms and their impact on Earth?

What are solar radiation storms and their impact on Earth?

Know all about solar radiation storms and how it impacts the Earth.

By: HT TECH
Updated on: Jul 19 2023, 11:42 IST
Solar Storm
What is a solar radiation storm? (NASA/SDO)
Solar Storm
What is a solar radiation storm? (NASA/SDO)

Every now and then we hear about solar storms and solar flares being spewed out by the Sun and the impact it has on Earth including on satellites and power grids. But have you heard about solar radiation storms? Before discussing the term, let's first know what are solar storms and solar flares.

NASA describes a solar flare as an intense blast of radiation caused by the release of magnetic energy from sunspots. Whereas, solar storms refer to the atmospheric consequences on Earth due to space events like coronal mass ejections and solar flares originating from the Sun.

What is a solar radiation storm?

The Space Weather Prediction Center reported, solar radiation storms are large-scale magnetic eruptions that cause coronal mass ejections (CME) and associated solar flare. As a result of this phenomenon, charged particles in the solar atmosphere are accelerated to very high speeds.

Proton is a particle which gets accelerated at high speed which is equivalent to the speed of light. With such high velocities, it takes these accelerated protons just a few minutes to travel 150 million kilometres from the sun to the Earth. These protons then impact the Earth's magnetosphere and are then guided down the magnetic field lines, they start to impact the atmosphere near the north and south poles

How solar radiation storms are categorized?

As per SWPA, NOAA Space Weather Scale have categorized these storms from S1 to S5. The S1 type denotes a minor radiation storm whereas, S5 comes as a warning sign or when the 100 MeV protons reach 1 proton flux unit (pfu). A solar radiation storm can last from a few hours to several days.

Impact of solar radiation storms on Earth

Solar radiation storms can create serve impacts near the Earth's orbit. The accelerated protons can damage satellites and give high doses of radiation to humans in the space (think International Space Station) causing damage to electronic circuits and biological DNA. Moreover, when energetic protons collide with the atmosphere, they ionize atoms, producing free electrons that create a radio wave-absorbing layer in the ionosphere, hindering radio communications on Earth.

First Published Date: 19 Jul, 11:27 IST

Saving Earth from asteroids to microbes: Planetary Protection Vs Planetary Defense
19 July 2023
190-foot asteroid rushing towards Earth rapidly; NASA needs your help to track space rocks!
19 July 2023
What are near-Earth asteroids and why do they pose a THREAT to our planet? Know the numbers
19 July 2023
Building-sized asteroid goes unnoticed till 2 days after its DANGEROUSLY close pass by Earth
19 July 2023
NASA and asteroids: Mining or not? Here is the truth
18 July 2023
'Rainbow' of X-rays! Check out what NASA's XRISM mission is all about
18 July 2023
Asteroid to have a shockingly close encounter with Earth TODAY! Is it dangerous?
18 July 2023
Airplane-sized Asteroid 2023 NE1 charging towards Earth at 20345 kmph, NASA reveals
17 July 2023
    Reliance Jio launches JioBharat V2 4G priced at just 999; it has internet too! Check out the photos
    JioBharat
    This app can turn your smartphone into a thermometer to detect fever!
    Themometer app
    YouTube's new AI-Powered tool enables automatic dubbing for video creators
    YouTube
    Say goodbye to slowdowns! These 3 iPhone hacks will boost speed to next level
    iPhone
    WWDC23: Top 5 features iOS 17 has brought to iPhones; from Messages to Journal, check them out
    iOS 17

