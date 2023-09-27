Icon
Home Tech News What you won’t learn about Amazon from FTC’s new antitrust suit

What you won’t learn about Amazon from FTC’s new antitrust suit

The Federal Trade Commission’s blockbuster antitrust lawsuit against Amazon.com Inc. alleges a far-reaching monopolistic scheme to stifle competition across online marketplaces and harm US consumers and businesses.

By:BLOOMBERG
| Updated on: Sep 27 2023, 20:17 IST
Icon
From Redmi 12 5G to Lava Yuva 2 Pro, check out the top 5 Amazon deals on smartphones
image caption
1/5 Redmi 12 5G: Amazon is offering a 25% initial discount on Redmi 12 5G making its price drop to Rs. 11999 from Rs. 15999. Not just this, it also offers exchange discounts up to Rs. 10550. However, this depends upon various terms and conditions. The Redmi12 is powered by Snapdragon 4 Gen 2 which is the segment’s first 4nm Octa-core processor with up to 2.2GHz speed. (Amazon)
image caption
2/5 Samsung Galaxy M14: On Amazon, you can get Galaxy M14 for just Rs. 14990 instead of Rs. 17990. The Galaxy M14 comes with a massive 6000 mAh battery that can last for up to 2 days without charging. (Amazon)
image caption
3/5 Xiaomi Redmi 10 Power: Amazon is offering a massive 41% initial discount on Redmi 10 Power, which reduces its price from Rs. 18999 to Rs. 11248. Redmi 10 Power is powered by Snapdragon 680 chipset and a whopping 6000mAh battery. You will also be getting a dual rear camera setup with 50 MP + 2 MP and a 5MP front clicker. (Amazon)
image caption
4/5 realme narzo 50A: The realme narzo 50A is available on Amazon with a 25% initial discount that reduces its price to Rs. 10499 from Rs.13999. Customers can also get up to Rs.9900 off as an exchange deal depending on the resale value of the old device that you trade-in. (Realme)
Amazon
5/5 Lava Yuva 2 Pro: Amazon is offering a 20% initial discount on Lava Yuva 2 Pro due to which the price of the smartphone has dropped to Rs. 7999 from Rs.9999. It features a 2.3 Ghz Octa Core MTK Helio G37 Processor to perform all kinds of multitasking. (Amazon)
Amazon
View all Images
The Federal Trade Commission's antitrust lawsuit against Amazon alleges a monopolistic scheme to stifle competition. (REUTERS)

The Federal Trade Commission's blockbuster antitrust lawsuit against Amazon.com Inc. alleges a far-reaching monopolistic scheme to stifle competition across online marketplaces and harm US consumers and businesses.

But anyone hoping to immediately drill down into data about Amazon's operations — details about its Prime subscriber base, profits, and internal operations, for example — will be disappointed. The lawsuit filed Tuesday in federal court in Seattle is rife with black redaction bars. That can be typical in the first public version of a case that pulls evidence from business records marked as confidential when investigators receive them.

More information could see daylight as the litigation unfolds, however. The commission has asked a judge to unseal redacted sections within 14 days unless Amazon or another party that provided documents asks to keep them secret; the court hasn't adopted a schedule yet.

Commission spokesperson Douglas Farrar said in a statement that officials “share the frustration” with the amount of information under wraps and didn't believe there were “compelling reasons” to keep much of it sealed.

“We are also eager for more to come into the public domain,” FTC Chair Lina Khan said at a Bloomberg event on Tuesday.

An Amazon spokesperson declined to comment. The company released a statement calling the case “wrong on the facts and the law” and vowing to fight back in court.

Below are highlights of what's being kept out of the public eye for now:

“Project Nessie”

Regulators said that Amazon had developed an algorithm for pricing — codenamed “Project Nessie” — that they contend was a significant piece of the alleged monopoly scheme. The commission said in its complaint that Project Nessie went “a step further” than other “anti-discounting tactics,” that it “belies” the company's claim to be “customer-centric,” and had generated “excess profit.” But the complaint redacted details about the algorithm and what the commission said it had “extracted” from US households.

“Unprecedented scale”

The commission described Amazon's scale as “unprecedented” and “astonishing,” and its third-party marketplace as “enormously profitable,” but redacted a host of data points it had collected to prove that. It blacked out the value of all goods sold in 2021, the profits the company earned from those sales, and what percentage that profit contributed to Amazon's total reported net income that year. The commission said the amount was larger than the gross domestic product of multiple countries — but redacted information about that analysis.

Amazon Prime reach

The commission accused Amazon of forcing sellers to use the company's fulfillment services in order to make their products eligible for Prime's speedy-shipping guarantees, even if sellers preferred to use other services to store and package goods. Regulators said that access to Prime subscribers was “critical” for sellers because the program had “enormous reach” and “blankets” US households, but they blacked out specific numbers to show that. The complaint also redacted how much the average Prime subscriber spends every year compared to non-subscribers, and how much in subscription fees the company earned in 2021 from US customers.

Number of products

The commission wrote that Amazon sold “nearly everything” that might fall into “virtually every conceivable category to U.S. consumers,” but blacked how many “unique products” the company sold in 2020.

Price surveillance

Regulators said that tracking prices across the internet was the “foundation” of the alleged “anti-discounting scheme” and accused Amazon of using that information to “punish” sellers who offered lower prices on other platforms. But sections describing how the company ran those operations are blacked out.

Ad sales

The commission claimed that forcing sellers to pay for advertisements to get optimal placement in the online storefront had been “enormously lucrative” for Amazon and led US ad sales revenue to “skyrocket,” but redacted the amount of those sales in 2015 and 2021. The agency redacted the percentage of shoppers who don't click past the first page of search results, meaning they were more likely to see “sponsored” content as opposed to “organic” hits. The complaint also redacted how much the combined fees that sellers paid, including advertising, contributed to the total revenue Amazon earned from sellers.

Competitor harm

The commission argued that the allegations of monopolistic conduct weren't hypothetical and that Amazon's “anti-discounting algorithm” had successfully stymied competitors from lowering prices. It included examples of real-world harms in the complaint — including one alleged effort by Amazon to “destroy” price competition in 2019 — but redacted the names of those competitors and details.

“Buy Box” sales

The commission accused the company of punishing sellers who offered goods at a lower price outside of Amazon by excluding them from what regulators called the “all-important” Buy Box — a feature that prompts the customer to add an item to their cart or to immediately purchase it. The commission wrote that the feature was important enough that excluding a seller would cause their sales to “tank,” but redacted the percentage of sales that were made using that feature.

Impeding the investigation

The commission accused Amazon of “extensive efforts to impede” its investigation and of hiding internal information. It alleged company executives acted “systematically and intentionally,” but redacted what it was accusing those corporate actors of doing.

“Behind closed doors”

The commission teased evidence about internal discussions among Amazon executives throughout the complaint, but often redacted the substance. In one section, regulators wrote that the company valued “maintaining the perception that it has lower prices than competitors,” while “Behind closed doors, however, Amazon executives actively [REDACTED].”

Follow HT Tech for the latest tech news and reviews , also keep up with us on Whatsapp channel,Twitter, Facebook, Google News, and Instagram. For our latest videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

First Published Date: 27 Sep, 20:17 IST
Tags:
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Tips & Tricks

iPhone 15 Pro Max
Buying a new iPhone 15? Know how to transfer data from your old iPhone
iOS 17
Top 3 iOS 17 features that you should enable on your iPhone now
BGMI
BGMI pro gaming tips for today: Check out top strategies to win Chicken Dinner
WhatsApp scams
Man loses Rs. 43 lakh in WhatsApp scam: Learn how to stay safe online with these 5 tips
Garena Free Fire
Play Garena Free Fire like a Pro! Get 100% headshot accuracy with this one trick

Editor’s Pick

Neuralink
Elon Musk, Neuralink and the horrifying death of test monkeys: What’s the truth?
iOS 17
Top 3 iOS 17 features that you should enable on your iPhone now
Microsoft Paint app
Microsoft Paint app gets awesome new Photoshop-like features for free
Experts have doubts over the iPhone 15 charging speed. REUTERS/Loren Elliott/File Photo
iPhone 15 charging speed Shocker! Is it faster than the iPhone 14?
MI Xiaomi Smart Air Purifier 4
Why this is the right time to invest in an air purifier; Mi to Phillips, check out 3 you can buy

Trending Stories

Final Cut Pro
Big boost! Final Cut Pro app gets upgraded to support iPhone 15 Pro videos
Elon Musk
Elon Musk considers charging all X users monthly fee
GTA 6
GTA 6 leak: Know about this BIG feature coming to Grand Theft Auto 6
Experts have doubts over the iPhone 15 charging speed. REUTERS/Loren Elliott/File Photo
iPhone 15 charging speed Shocker! Is it faster than the iPhone 14?
EA Sports FC 24
EA Sports FC 24 arriving soon! Know release date, time, price, and more
keep up with tech

Gaming

iPhone 15 Pro
Could iPhone 15 Pro become the go-to gaming console? AMD CEO shares her thoughts
china
China win historic eSports Asian Games gold as Haughey makes statement
E-sports
Thailand win maiden Games eSports medal as Japan get one over China
In the absence of adequate contract protection, AI could reproduce or remix voice actors' voices without their consent. (Photo by Emmanuel DUNAND / AFP)
Video Game Performers Vote To Authorize Strike
Dream11
India demands $150 million in taxes from Tiger Global-backed gaming firm Dream11
Icon
Icon Icon Icon Icon

    Trending News

    Big boost! Final Cut Pro app gets upgraded to support iPhone 15 Pro videos
    Final Cut Pro
    Elon Musk considers charging all X users monthly fee
    Elon Musk
    GTA 6 leak: Know about this BIG feature coming to Grand Theft Auto 6
    GTA 6
    iPhone 15 charging speed Shocker! Is it faster than the iPhone 14?
    Experts have doubts over the iPhone 15 charging speed. REUTERS/Loren Elliott/File Photo
    EA Sports FC 24 arriving soon! Know release date, time, price, and more
    EA Sports FC 24

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets
    Icon