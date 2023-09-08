Home Tech News X terms of service: It's official! Say goodbye to 'Tweets' and hello to 'Posts'

X terms of service: It's official! Say goodbye to 'Tweets' and hello to 'Posts'

X is overhauling its terms of service, with notable changes like replacing "tweet" with "post" and stricter data scraping rules.

By: MD IJAJ KHAN
| Updated on: Sep 08 2023, 13:20 IST
X
X has updated its terms of service and changed "tweets" to "posts" officially. (AFP)
X
X has updated its terms of service and changed "tweets" to "posts" officially. (AFP)

X is making significant changes to its terms of service, and it wants you to start saying "post" instead of "tweet" while referring to the updates you add on your handle. These new terms will become effective on September 29th. One noticeable change is replacing the word "retweet" with "repost," which essentially marks the end of the era of using the term "tweet."

Rebranding from "Twitter" to "X"

X is also revamping its branding. The word "Twitter" is being largely replaced by "X" throughout. However, some URLs, like this one (https://developer.x.com/en/docs/twitter-for-websites) to a developer-focused website, still include "Twitter." This suggests that X might not completely do away with the Twitter name, as X.com still redirects to twitter.com, according to the Verge report.

References to Periscope, Twitter's now-defunct live streaming app, have been removed from the updated terms.

Besides these branding changes, there are other updates to the terms. One significant change is a clause that says, "By using X, to the extent permitted by law, you also waive the right to participate as a plaintiff or class member in any purported class action, collective action, or representative action proceeding."

Stricter Policies on Data Scraping

The updated terms also include stricter language against scraping data from X's services. It states that "crawling or scraping the services in any form, for any purpose without our prior written consent is expressly prohibited." This change aligns with the preferences of X's owner, Elon Musk.

Additionally, X is now asking users for permission to collect their biometric data and employment history. The updated privacy policy states, "Based on your consent, we may collect and use your biometric information for safety, security, and identification purposes." It also mentions that X may use personal information such as employment history, educational background, job preferences, skills, and job search activity to recommend potential jobs, share with potential employers, and display relevant advertising.

These new terms and policies will take effect on September 29th. So, if you're an X user, be prepared for these changes in the near future.

First Published Date: 08 Sep, 13:20 IST
    Trending Gadgets

