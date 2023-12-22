Icon
Home Wearables News Apple Watch Series 10 design leak poses a danger to your old watch bands; Find out how

Apple Watch Series 10 design leak poses a danger to your old watch bands; Find out how

Apple Watch Series 10 might involve a major design overhaul that would render the old Apple Watch bands useless. Know about this latest development about the Apple Watch Series 10.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: Dec 22 2023, 18:19 IST
Apple Watch Series 10 could feature new connectors, rendering old watch bands useless. (Representative Image) (Unsplash)

Time and again, Apple Watches have been credited with saving the lives of the wearer by alerting them of potential health anomalies. Consequently, it has become one of the most crucial pieces of wearable technology that you can buy in recent years. Recently, Apple has come under heavy fire for a patent dispute with Masimo. This has resulted in a ban on the sale of Apple Watches in the US. However, this hasn't stopped the Cupertino-based tech giant from innovating. A recent report has suggested that the Apple Watch Series 10 might involve a major design overhaul that would render the old Apple Watch bands useless. Know about this latest development about the Apple Watch Series 10.

Apple Watch Series 10: Design overhaul on the cards?

According to X user who goes by @KosutamiSan, the connectors of the next-generation Apple Watch, which is rumoured to be Apple Watch Series 10, are completely changed. “Literally if you have old bands now, just sell it,” the user says. This rumour corroborates a previous claim by Bloomberg's Mark Gurman that Apple is developing a new version of its smartwatch to commemorate the 10th anniversary of the device.

As per the claim, it could be the biggest overhaul to the Apple Watch yet. It is expected to feature a thinner watch case, as well as a new way of attaching bands. Currently, the Apple Watch has two slits through which users can attach and swap watch bands. However, Gurman claims that people involved in the development of the Apple Watch say that it takes up too much space, which could've been utilized to boost the functionality of the watch. Therefore, Apple is working to bring a magnetic band attachment system to the Watch X.

While this might prove to be an easier method to swap Apple Watch bands, it would render the old watch bands useless. Throughout the history of the device, Apple has not changed the connectors, meaning that the watch bands from your old smartwatch could be swapped with the newest Apple Watch you buy. But if this rumour turns out to be true, then it won't be the case anymore.

Follow HT Tech for the latest tech news and reviews , also keep up with us on Whatsapp channel,Twitter, Facebook, Google News, and Instagram. For our latest videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

First Published Date: 22 Dec, 18:19 IST
