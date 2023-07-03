Home Home Appliances Unbeatable deal! Upgrade your kitchen with Samsung's stylish 4-Door flex refrigerator!

Unbeatable deal! Upgrade your kitchen with Samsung's stylish 4-Door flex refrigerator!

Planning to buy a new refrigerator? We have come across an excellent deal just for you! Check out the offer below.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: Jul 03 2023, 20:53 IST
Elevate your kitchen with the stylish Samsung 4-Door Flex refrigerator. (Samsung)

Exciting Price Cut Alert! Amazon is now offering a fantastic deal on the Samsung 4-Door Flex French Door Bespoke Refrigerator RF63A91C377. This premium refrigerator combines style, functionality, and top-notch performance, and now it's available at a reduced price.

Featuring a sleek dual-tone design with a glamorous glass finish, this refrigerator will elevate the look of any kitchen. It boasts innovative features such as triple cooling, precise cooling, and a dual flex zone to ensure your food stays fresher for longer periods.

With its triple cooling system, three independent evaporators distribute cold air evenly, maintaining the perfect temperature throughout. The precise cooling system monitors temperature and humidity levels, adjusting them for optimal freshness that can extend food life by up to 10 days. The dual flex zone offers versatility, allowing you to use it as a fridge, freezer, or pantry as per your requirements.

Discount on Samsung 4-Door Flex French Door Bespoke Refrigerator

The original price of the Samsung 4-Door Flex French Door Bespoke Refrigerator is Rs. 3,59,000. However, you can now purchase it for just Rs. 2,90,000, which means you get a huge 19% discount on the Refrigerator.

But that's not all! You can reduce the price of the Samsung 4-Door Flex French Door Bespoke refrigerator even further by taking benefits of the exchange deal and the bank offers.

Other offers

Get an amazing exchange deal on the Samsung 4-Door Flex French Door Bespoke refrigerator at Amazon. Trade in your old fridge to receive a hefty discount of up to Rs. 2520. Plus, enjoy additional perks like an instant Rs. 3000 discount with HDFC Bank Credit Card and 5% instant discount on HSBC Bank Cashback Card Credit Card EMI transactions.

Don't miss out on this incredible deal on the Samsung 4-Door Flex French Door Bespoke Refrigerator RF63A91C377 available exclusively on Amazon. Upgrade your kitchen with style, performance, and savings!

First Published Date: 03 Jul, 20:53 IST
    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets