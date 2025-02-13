Rockstar Games surprises fans with official ‘Discord server’ featuring exclusive GTA 6 channel and updates

Rockstar Games has quietly launched its official Discord server, which has taken fans by surprise with an unexpected move. Among its multiple channels, one has been dedicated to the much-anticipated Grand Theft Auto 6 (GTA 6), labelled simply as "grand-theft-auto-vi." The server quickly gained traction, attracting thousands of fans, with the GTA 6 channel becoming one of the busiest spaces.

Interestingly, Rockstar Games has not yet officially announced the server, and it was discovered by several well-known members of the Grand Theft Auto community online. Despite the lack of official publicity, the server has already gained significant traction, with more users joining each day.

Looking for a smartphone? To check mobile finder click here.

How to Access GTA 6 Discord Server

To access the server, users must provide some basic details, such as their date of birth. The server also features a dedicated "Server Guide" channel designed to help newcomers navigate its different sections and get acquainted with the platform.

The server description, available in the Server Guide channel, mentions that it will serve as a hub for the latest news and updates from Rockstar Games. It also invites fans to engage in discussions about their favourite Rockstar titles, as well as participate in fan-driven community servers.

The GTA 6 channel on the server has quickly become a focal point for fans eagerly awaiting more information about the upcoming game. Since the release of the first GTA 6 trailer in December 2023, players have been eager for further details about the game's development. Rockstar's parent company, Take-Two Interactive, recently confirmed during an earnings call that GTA 6 is still on track for a Fall 2025 release, a date that is now just months away.

Although Rockstar Games has not yet made an official statement about the Discord server, the unexpected launch has caught the attention of fans. It's possible that the company may release a formal announcement in the near future, perhaps via a Newswire post. As of now, the new server has already amassed over 89,104 members, signalling strong interest from the gaming community.