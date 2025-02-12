GTA 6 PC release teased by Take-Two CEO, hints at future launch after console debut

Take-Two Interactive, the parent company of Rockstar Games, has suggested that GTA 6 may arrive on PC after its initial launch. Currently, the game is set to release on PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S in Fall 2025. While console gaming faces slower growth, PC gaming continues to expand, making a PC release a logical step for the franchise.

Rockstar Games PC Release Strategy

Rockstar Games has consistently prioritised consoles for its major releases. GTA 5 and Red Dead Redemption 2 launched on PlayStation and Xbox before arriving on PC much later. This pattern has led to speculation about why PC versions are delayed, according to Rockstarintel report. Some believe it maximises revenue by encouraging players to buy the game twice, while others argue it allows more time to refine PC performance. However, past releases, such as GTA 4, still faced technical issues despite the delay.

Also read

Developing consoles is often simpler since the hardware is standardised, whereas PC gaming requires optimisation for multiple configurations. Still, PC releases contribute significantly to sales. PlayStation has also embraced this trend, releasing former exclusives on PC after their initial console launch.

Take-Two CEO on PC Release Plans

Take-Two Interactive CEO Strauss Zelnick addressed the issue in an interview with IGN. When asked if GTA 6's absence on PC at launch was a mistake, he emphasised the platform's importance. He revealed that PC games can contribute over 40 percent of total sales. He also pointed to Civilisation 7 launching on PC and Nintendo Switch simultaneously as an example of Take-Two's commitment to PC gaming.

Zelnick explained that Rockstar traditionally launches games on certain platforms first before expanding. He also acknowledged the PC's growing influence in an industry once dominated by consoles and suggested that this trend is likely to continue. Additionally, he mentioned that tariffs could impact console sales, hinting at potential challenges for hardware pricing.

GTA 6 and the Road Ahead

Zelnick has been actively discussing GTA 6 in recent interviews. He dismissed concerns about AI-generated graphics and addressed debates surrounding video game violence. While he acknowledged that delays beyond 2025 remain a possibility, he expressed confidence in the scheduled release.

Following these statements, Take-Two Interactive's stock price reached an all-time high. With PC gaming playing an increasing role in the industry, a future PC release for GTA 6 seems likely, even if it follows the console launch.