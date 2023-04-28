Home How To Citadel OTT release: When, where to watch Priyanka Chopra, Richard Madden starrer online

Citadel OTT release: When, where to watch Priyanka Chopra, Richard Madden starrer online

Citadel OTT release: The Priyanka Chopra, Richard Madden spy thriller is becoming an online sensation. Find out when and where you can watch it online.

By: HT TECH
Updated on: Apr 28 2023, 15:16 IST
Spy-thrillers are all the rage these days. Just a few months ago the Hindi remake of The Night Manager came out and was positively received by the audience. And now, another spy thriller which is set in a sci-fi setting is making its digital debut. And this one stars famed Bollywood and Hollywood star Priyanka Chopra Jonas. Alongside her, Richard Madden from Game of Thrones fame will also be playing the lead role. So, if you too are interested in watching this series, then you need to know when and where to watch Citadel OTT release online.

Citadel OTT release: Details

Citadel is an American science fiction action thriller series created by David Weil, with the Russo brothers acting as executive producers. So far two episodes have been released out of six and it has already been renewed for a second season. The producers have claimed that the series will include spinoffs in different countries and languages. In fact, an Indian spinoff of the series is also in the works. Reports claim that Varun Dhawan and Samantha Ruth Prabhu could star in that series and it could be produced by Raj and DK from Family Man and Farzi fame.

Coming to the original series, the plot revolves around spies who live in a sci-fi world that has made significant technological advancements. In such a world, solving crimes and conspiracies would require newer strategies. The show focuses on how the character of Priyanka Chopra and Richard Madden solve these cases.

Apart from the protagonists, the series stars Stanley Tucci, Lesley Manville, Osy Ikhile, Ashleigh Cummings, Roland Moller, and others.

A trailer of the series was posted on YouTube and it has received more than 21 million views, 78,000 likes, and over 2500 comments.

Citadel OTT release: When to watch

Interestingly, the series made its digital debut, today, April 28 and is available to stream right away.

Citadel OTT release: Where to watch

The show is being produced by Amazon Prime Videos and will be streaming on the platform exclusively. You can watch it as long as you have a subscription.

First Published Date: 28 Apr, 15:16 IST
