 Lenovo Tab M7 Price in India(21 March, 2024), Full Specifications & Reviews। lenovo Tablet
Home Tablets in India Lenovo Tablet Lenovo Tab M7

Lenovo Tab M7

Lenovo Tab M7 is a Android v9.0 (Pie) tablet, available price is Rs 5,999 in India with Quad core, 1.3 GHz, Cortex A7 Processor and 1 GB RAM. Check latest offer and discount on Lenovo Tab M7 from HT Tech. Buy Lenovo Tab M7 now with free delivery.
3
Score
Last updated: 30 September 2023
Overview Prices Alternatives Specs Videos News
LenovoTabM7_Capacity_3500mAh
LenovoTabM7_Ram_1GB
Key Specs
₹5,999
7.0 inches (17.78 cm)
Quad core, 1.3 GHz, Cortex A7
Android v9.0 (Pie)
1 GB
236 grams
See full specifications
Notify me when available
Add to compare
Out of Stock This product is currently not available on Amazon & Flipkart

Lenovo Tab M7 Price in India

The starting price for the Lenovo Tab M7 in India is Rs. 5,999.  This is the Lenovo Tab M7 base model with 1 GB RAM and 8 GB of internal storage. It comes in the following colors: Iron Grey, Platinum Grey and Onyx Black. ...Read More

Lenovo Tab M7

(1 GB RAM,8 GB Storage) - Iron Grey, Platinum Grey, Onyx Black
Out of Stock
Out of Stock
35% off

Lenovo Tab M7 3rd Gen (7 inch

Lenovo Tab M7 3rd Gen (7 inch(17.7cm), 2 GB, 32 GB, Wi-fi Only), Iron Grey
₹9,900 ₹6,450
Buy Now
66% off

Lenovo Tab M10 HD LED Tablet

Lenovo Tab M10 HD LED Tablet (10.1-inch, 2GB, 16GB, Cellular, WiFi Calling + WiFi, Volte Black)
₹20,000 ₹6,700
Buy Now
50% off

Lenovo Tab M7 (7-inch/17.78 cm, 2GB, 32 GB,Wi-fi+4G LTE), Onyx Black

Lenovo Tab M7 (7-inch/17.78 cm, 2GB, 32 GB,Wi-fi+4G LTE), Onyx Black (Tab M7-7305X)
₹14,000 ₹6,999
Buy Now

More from Lenovo

Lenovo Tab P12 128GB
  • 8 GB RAM
  • 128 GB Storage
  • Storm Grey
₹22,998
Buy Now
Lenovo Tab M7 Lenovo Tab P12 128gb
50% OFF
Lenovo Tab P11 2nd Gen
  • 6 GB RAM
  • 128 GB Storage
  • Storm Grey
₹15,999 ₹32,000
Buy Now
Lenovo Tab M7 Lenovo Tab P11 2nd Gen
Lenovo Tab M10 5G
  • 6 GB RAM
  • 128 GB Storage
  • Abyss Blue
₹19,998
Buy Now
Lenovo Tab M7 Lenovo Tab M10 5g
45% OFF
Lenovo Tab M9 64GB
  • 4 GB RAM
  • 64 GB Storage
  • Frost Blue
₹10,500 ₹19,000
Buy Now
Lenovo Tab M7 Lenovo Tab M9 64gb
Lenovo Tablets

Lenovo Tab M7 Competitors

I Kall N5 32GB
  • 2 GB RAM
  • 32 GB Storage
  • Black
₹4,999
Check Details
Lenovo Tab M7 I Kall N5 32gb
Alcatel 3T 8 2020
  • 2 GB RAM
  • 32 GB Storage
  • Black
₹5,851
Check Details
Lenovo Tab M7 Alcatel 3t 8 2020
₹4,999
Check Details
Lenovo Tab M7 Domo Slate Ss5 Os10
I Kall N1 16GB
  • 1 GB RAM
  • 16 GB Storage
  • Gold
₹6,299
Check Details
Lenovo Tab M7 I Kall N1 16gb

Lenovo Tab M7 Full Specifications

  • Capacity

    3500 mAh

  • USB Type-C

    No

  • Type

    Li-Polymer

  • User Replaceable

    No

  • Camera Features

    Digital Zoom

  • Image Resolution

    1600 x 1200 Pixels

  • Flash

    No

  • Resolution

    2 MP, Primary Camera

  • Colours

    Iron Grey, Platinum Grey, Onyx Black

  • Height

    176.3 mm

  • Weight

    236 grams

  • Thickness

    8.2 mm

  • Width

    102.8 mm

  • Screen to Body Ratio

    76.34 %

  • Display Type

    IPS LCD

  • Touch Screen

    Yes, Capacitive Touchscreen, Multi-touch

  • Screen Resolution

    600 x 1024 pixels

  • Screen Size

    7.0 inches (17.78 cm)

  • Pixel Density

    170 ppi

  • Also Known As

    Lenovo Tab M7 (2nd Gen)

  • Brand

    Lenovo

  • Launch Date

    January 20, 2020 (Official)

  • Fingerprint Sensor

    No

  • Model

    Tab M7

  • Operating System

    Android v9.0 (Pie)

  • Custom UI

    Android Go

  • Network

    5G: Not Supported in India, 4G: Not Available, 3G: Not Available

  • Audio Jack

    3.5 mm

  • Network Support

    5G Not Supported in India

  • Bluetooth

    Yes, v4.2

  • USB Connectivity

    Mass storage device, USB charging, microUSB 2.0

  • Wi-Fi

    Yes, Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 b/g/n)

  • Voice Calling

    No

  • Graphics

    Mali-400 MP

  • RAM

    1 GB

  • Chipset

    MediaTek MT8321

  • Processor

    Quad core, 1.3 GHz, Cortex A7

  • Other Sensors

    Accelerometer

  • Expandable Memory

    Yes, Up to 128 GB

  • Internal Memory

    8 GB
Not sure which
tablet to buy?

Tablets Videos

Apple iPad 10th Gen

Apple iPad 10th Gen Review: The best new iPad for everyone?

26 Nov 2022
Tech Videos

Lenovo Tab M7 News

Lenovo announced the launch of its latest Tablet.

Lenovo Tab P12: Price, features and availability

03 Sep 2023

Tablets By Brand

TRENDING TABLETS

Xiaomi Pad 6

Mist Blue, 6 GB RAM, 128 GB Storage
₹25,999
₹39,999
Buy Now

Realme Pad 2

Imagination Grey, 6 GB RAM, 128 GB Storage
₹19,999
₹28,999
Buy Now

LATEST TABLETS

Latest Tablets

UPCOMING TABLETS

Upcoming Tablets
Top Tablets

Latest Tablets

Popular Tablets

Upcoming Tablets

Samsung Galaxy Tab A9

Silver, 4 GB RAM, 64 GB Storage
₹12,790
₹14,999
Buy Now

Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 FE 5G

Silver, 6 GB RAM, 128 GB Storage
₹44,999
₹54,999
Buy Now

Lenovo Tab P12 128GB

Storm Grey, 8 GB RAM, 128 GB Storage
₹22,998
Buy Now

Lenovo Tab P11 2nd Gen

Storm Grey, 6 GB RAM, 128 GB Storage
₹15,999
₹32,000
Buy Now
Latest Tablets

    Trending News

    CES 2024: iPhone with a physical keyboard? If you have iPhone 14 Pro, iPhone 15 Pro, Clicks has a case
    Clicks
    Deepfake videos hit crypto world! Solana co-founder video surfaces on YouTube, X
    deepfake
    At CES 2024, Nvidia may make big AI announcements, roll out GeForce RTX 40-series Super GPUs
    Artificial Intelligence
    Google blocking data tracking of some 30 mn Chrome users; know why it is killing off cookies
    Google Chrome
    Sam Altman reacts to Elon Musk's Grok Chatbot and it is simply awesome
    Sam Altman

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets
    Scoring parameters
    How is the score calculated?

    This is a relative score calculated on the basis of the following specifications:

    Each Tablets has been benchmarked against ~31,000 other phones to calculate the score.

    For personalized scores based on your preference, you can visit Tablet Recommender to check scores of the recommended Tablets for you.

    Go to Tablet Recommender
    Lenovo Tab M7