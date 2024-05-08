 Lenovo Tab3 7 Essential Price in India(09 May, 2024), Full Specifications & Reviews। lenovo Tablet
Lenovo Tab3 7 Essential

Lenovo Tab3 7 Essential is a Android v5.1 (Lollipop) tablet, available price is Rs 6,499 in India with Quad core, 1.3 GHz, Cortex A7 Processor , 3450 mAh Battery and 1 GB RAM. Check latest offer and discount on Lenovo Tab3 7 Essential from HT Tech. Buy Lenovo Tab3 7 Essential now with free delivery.
4
Score
Last updated: 08 May 2024
Key Specs
₹6,499
7.0 inches (17.78 cm)
Quad core, 1.3 GHz, Cortex A7
Android v5.1 (Lollipop)
3450 mAh
1 GB
300 grams
Out of Stock This product is currently not available on Amazon

Lenovo Tab3 7 Essential Price in India

The starting price for the Lenovo Tab3 7 Essential in India is Rs. 6,499.  This is the Lenovo Tab3 7 Essential base model with 1 GB RAM and 8 GB of internal storage. It comes in the following colors: Ebony Black.

Lenovo Tab3 7 Essential

(1 GB RAM,8 GB Storage) - Ebony Black
Out of Stock
Lenovo Tab3 7 Essential Full Specifications

  • Battery

    3450 mAh

  • Display

    7.0" (17.78 cm)

  • Capacity

    3450 mAh

  • User Replaceable

    No

  • Type

    Li-ion

  • USB Type-C

    No

  • Optical Image Stabilisation

    No

  • Resolution

    0.3 MP, Primary Camera

  • Flash

    No

  • Camera Features

    Digital Zoom

  • Autofocus

    No

  • Image Resolution

    1600 x 1200 Pixels

  • Thickness

    9.9 mm

  • Weight

    300 grams

  • Colours

    Ebony Black

  • Width

    113 mm

  • Height

    190 mm

  • Touch Screen

    Yes, Capacitive Touchscreen, Multi-touch

  • Screen to Body Ratio

    64.44 %

  • Screen Size

    7.0 inches (17.78 cm)

  • Screen Protection

    No

  • Screen Resolution

    600 x 1024 pixels

  • Pixel Density

    170 ppi

  • Display Type

    IPS LCD

  • SIM Slot(s)

    Single SIM, GSM

  • Operating System

    Android v5.1 (Lollipop)

  • Model

    Tab3 7 Essential

  • Brand

    Lenovo

  • Quick Charging

    No

  • Launch Date

    July 6, 2016 (Official)

  • Network

    5G: Not Supported in India, 4G: Not Available, 3G: Available, 2G: Available

  • Fingerprint Sensor

    No

  • FM Radio

    No

  • Audio Jack

    3.5 mm

  • Fm Radio

    No

  • SIM Size

    SIM1: Micro

  • Voice Calling

    Yes

  • Wifi Features

    Mobile Hotspot

  • GPS

    Yes with A-GPS

  • Bluetooth

    Yes, v4.0

  • WiFi

    Yes, Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 b/g/n)

  • SIM 1

    3G Bands: UMTS 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available

  • USB Connectivity

    microUSB 2.0

  • Network Support

    5G Not Supported in India, 3G, 2G

  • NFC

    No

  • RAM

    1 GB

  • Chipset

    MediaTek MT8127

  • Graphics

    Mali-450 MP4

  • Processor

    Quad core, 1.3 GHz, Cortex A7

  • Camera

    2 MP

  • Other Sensors

    Accelerometer

  • Expandable Memory

    Yes, Up to 64 GB

  • Internal Memory

    8 GB
    Lenovo Tab3 7 Essential