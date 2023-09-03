 Lenovo Tab3 7 Essential Wifi Price in India(21 March, 2024), Full Specifications & Reviews। lenovo Tablet
Home Tablets in India Lenovo Tablet Lenovo Tab3 7 Essential WiFi

Lenovo Tab3 7 Essential WiFi

Lenovo Tab3 7 Essential WiFi is a Android v5.1 (Lollipop) tablet, available price is Rs 4,910 in India with Quad core, 1.3 GHz Processor , 3450 mAh Battery and 1 GB RAM. Check latest offer and discount on Lenovo Tab3 7 Essential WiFi from HT Tech. Buy Lenovo Tab3 7 Essential WiFi now with free delivery.
3
Score
Last updated: 03 September 2023
Overview Prices Alternatives Specs Videos News
LenovoTab37EssentialWiFi_Capacity_3450mAh
LenovoTab37EssentialWiFi_RAM_1GB
LenovoTab37EssentialWiFi_ScreenSize_7.0inches(17.78cm)
https://images.hindustantimes.com/tech/htmobile4/P29128/heroimage/lenovo-tab3-7-essential-wifi-mobile-phone-large-1.jpg_LenovoTab37EssentialWiFi_3
Key Specs
₹4,910
7.0 inches (17.78 cm)
Quad core, 1.3 GHz
Android v5.1 (Lollipop)
3450 mAh
1 GB
300 grams
See full specifications
Notify me when available
Add to compare
Out of Stock This product is currently not available on Amazon & Flipkart

Lenovo Tab3 7 Essential WiFi Price in India

The starting price for the Lenovo Tab3 7 Essential WiFi in India is Rs. 4,910.  This is the Lenovo Tab3 7 Essential WiFi base model with 1 GB RAM and 8 GB of internal storage. It comes in the following colors: Ebony Black. ...Read More

Lenovo Tab3 7 Essential WiFi

(1 GB RAM,8 GB Storage) - Ebony Black
Out of Stock
Out of Stock

More from Lenovo

Lenovo Tab P12 128GB
  • 8 GB RAM
  • 128 GB Storage
  • Storm Grey
₹22,998
Buy Now
Lenovo Tab3 7 Essential Wifi Lenovo Tab P12 128gb
50% OFF
Lenovo Tab P11 2nd Gen
  • 6 GB RAM
  • 128 GB Storage
  • Storm Grey
₹15,999 ₹32,000
Buy Now
Lenovo Tab3 7 Essential Wifi Lenovo Tab P11 2nd Gen
Lenovo Tab M10 5G
  • 6 GB RAM
  • 128 GB Storage
  • Abyss Blue
₹19,998
Buy Now
Lenovo Tab3 7 Essential Wifi Lenovo Tab M10 5g
45% OFF
Lenovo Tab M9 64GB
  • 4 GB RAM
  • 64 GB Storage
  • Frost Blue
₹10,500 ₹19,000
Buy Now
Lenovo Tab3 7 Essential Wifi Lenovo Tab M9 64gb
Lenovo Tablets

Lenovo Tab3 7 Essential WiFi Competitors

Lava E Tab Velo Plus
  • 512 MB RAM
  • 4 GB Storage
  • Black
₹2,690
Check Details
Lenovo Tab3 7 Essential Wifi Lava E Tab Velo Plus
I Kall N9 Pro
  • 2 GB RAM
  • 16 GB Storage
₹4,499
Check Details
Lenovo Tab3 7 Essential Wifi I Kall N9 Pro
Datawind UbiSlate 9Ci
  • 512 MB RAM
  • 4 GB Storage
  • Black
₹4,999
Check Details
Lenovo Tab3 7 Essential Wifi Datawind Ubislate 9ci
Micromax Canvas Tab P650E
  • 512 MB RAM
  • 4 GB Storage
  • Black
₹5,786
Check Details
Lenovo Tab3 7 Essential Wifi Micromax Canvas Tab P650e

Lenovo Tab3 7 Essential Wifi Full Specifications

  • Battery

    3450 mAh

  • Display

    7.0" (17.78 cm)

  • USB Type-C

    No

  • User Replaceable

    No

  • Capacity

    3450 mAh

  • Type

    Li-ion

  • Optical Image Stabilisation

    No

  • Autofocus

    No

  • Image Resolution

    1600 x 1200 Pixels

  • Resolution

    0.3 MP, Primary Camera

  • Flash

    No

  • Camera Features

    Digital Zoom

  • Colours

    Ebony Black

  • Width

    113 mm

  • Height

    190 mm

  • Thickness

    9.9 mm

  • Weight

    300 grams

  • Screen to Body Ratio

    64.44 %

  • Touch Screen

    Yes, Capacitive Touchscreen, Multi-touch

  • Pixel Density

    170 ppi

  • Display Type

    IPS LCD

  • Screen Protection

    No

  • Screen Size

    7.0 inches (17.78 cm)

  • Screen Resolution

    600 x 1024 pixels

  • Fingerprint Sensor

    No

  • Brand

    Lenovo

  • Quick Charging

    No

  • Model

    Tab3 7 Essential WiFi

  • Launch Date

    July 6, 2016 (Official)

  • Network

    5G: Not Supported in India, 4G: Not Available, 3G: Not Available

  • Operating System

    Android v5.1 (Lollipop)

  • Audio Jack

    3.5 mm

  • Fm Radio

    No

  • FM Radio

    No

  • Wifi Features

    Mobile Hotspot

  • NFC

    No

  • GPS

    Yes with A-GPS

  • Voice Calling

    No

  • Bluetooth

    Yes, v4.0

  • WiFi

    Yes, Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 b/g/n)

  • Network Support

    5G Not Supported in India

  • USB Connectivity

    microUSB 2.0

  • Processor

    Quad core, 1.3 GHz

  • Chipset

    MediaTek

  • RAM

    1 GB

  • Camera

    2 MP

  • Other Sensors

    Accelerometer

  • Expandable Memory

    Yes, Up to 64 GB

  • Internal Memory

    8 GB
Not sure which
tablet to buy?

Tablets Videos

Apple iPad 10th Gen

Apple iPad 10th Gen Review: The best new iPad for everyone?

26 Nov 2022
Tech Videos

Lenovo Tab3 7 Essential WiFi News

Lenovo announced the launch of its latest Tablet.

Lenovo Tab P12: Price, features and availability

03 Sep 2023

Tablets By Brand

TRENDING TABLETS

Xiaomi Pad 6

Mist Blue, 6 GB RAM, 128 GB Storage
₹25,999
₹39,999
Buy Now

Realme Pad 2

Imagination Grey, 6 GB RAM, 128 GB Storage
₹19,999
₹28,999
Buy Now

LATEST TABLETS

Latest Tablets

UPCOMING TABLETS

Upcoming Tablets
Top Tablets

Latest Tablets

Popular Tablets

Upcoming Tablets

Samsung Galaxy Tab A9

Silver, 4 GB RAM, 64 GB Storage
₹12,790
₹14,999
Buy Now

Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 FE 5G

Silver, 6 GB RAM, 128 GB Storage
₹44,999
₹54,999
Buy Now

Lenovo Tab P12 128GB

Storm Grey, 8 GB RAM, 128 GB Storage
₹22,998
Buy Now

Lenovo Tab P11 2nd Gen

Storm Grey, 6 GB RAM, 128 GB Storage
₹15,999
₹32,000
Buy Now
Latest Tablets

    Trending News

    CES 2024: iPhone with a physical keyboard? If you have iPhone 14 Pro, iPhone 15 Pro, Clicks has a case
    Clicks
    Deepfake videos hit crypto world! Solana co-founder video surfaces on YouTube, X
    deepfake
    At CES 2024, Nvidia may make big AI announcements, roll out GeForce RTX 40-series Super GPUs
    Artificial Intelligence
    Google blocking data tracking of some 30 mn Chrome users; know why it is killing off cookies
    Google Chrome
    Sam Altman reacts to Elon Musk's Grok Chatbot and it is simply awesome
    Sam Altman

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets
    Scoring parameters
    How is the score calculated?

    This is a relative score calculated on the basis of the following specifications:

    Each Tablets has been benchmarked against ~31,000 other phones to calculate the score.

    For personalized scores based on your preference, you can visit Tablet Recommender to check scores of the recommended Tablets for you.

    Go to Tablet Recommender
    Lenovo Tab3 7 Essential Wifi