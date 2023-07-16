Amazon Prime Day Sale Alert! Whopping 44% discount on Redmi 12C

Looking for a big discount on a smartphone? Something that is available at nearly half the price? Then this deal is a great opportunity for you. The Amazon Prime Day Sale 2023 is on and it is offering huge discounts on smartphones. So, before the Amazon sale ends, grab this deal. Before proceeding to the deal, know why you should buy the Redmi 12C.

The Redmi 12C packs the High Performance MediaTek Helio G85 chip. Its display is as big as 6.71inch (HD+ Display). You also get a 5000mAh Battery with this smartphone. The smartphone also comes with 50MP f/1.8 AI Dual camera with Portrait mode & Night Mode and 5MP Selfie camera to enhance your photography experience.

Discount:

Amazon is offering a whopping 44 percent initial discount which makes the smartphone available to you for just Rs.7799 instead of Rs.13999.

Exchange Offer:

Amazon is also offering exchange offer of up to Rs.7350. However, the exchange offer depends on the resale value of the old smartphone you trade-in and its condition.

The exchange offers also vary from location to location therefore, you also need to check the availability in your location by entering the Pin code of your area.

Amazon Prime Day Sale 2023

During this period, Amazon offers huge and special discounts on the different items. This sale started on 15th July, 2023 and will end on 16th of July 2023, which is tonight. Therefore, if you are interested in this deal, then you need to hurry up or you will lose this opportunity to grab the Redmi 12C with this huge discount.