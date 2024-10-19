 Vivo V40e vs Nothing Phone 2a Plus: Know which mid-ranger is worth buying | Mobile News

Vivo V40e vs Nothing Phone 2a Plus: Know which mid-ranger is worth buying

Vivo V40e vs Nothing Phone 2a Plus: Know which smartphone under Rs.30000 you should buy for lasting performance, good camera, and longer battery life.

Check out the detailed difference between Vivo V40e and Nothing Phone 2a Plus. (Aishwarya Panda/ HT Tech)

Vivo V40e vs Nothing Phone 2a Plus: Looking for a feature-filled smartphone but have a limited budget? Then, we have got you covered as these two smartphones are Rs.30000 and come with several unique features that may come to your liking. The Vivo V40e recently made its debut in the mid-range smartphone market, whereas, the Nothing Phone 2a Plus has been on the market for a few months now, yet it is still preferred as a popular phone. Therefore, to make your choice easy, we have curated a comparison between the Vivo V40e and Nothing Phone 2a Plus. 

Vivo V40e vs Nothing Phone 2a Plus

Design and display: The Vivo V40e retains a similar design as its siblings, which were launched in the higher mid-range segment. The smartphone retains a plastic back and it is quite sleek and lightweight, making the smartphone comfortable and easy to carry. On the other hand, the, Nothing Phone 2a Plustransparent rear panel houses the glyph interface, giving a more unique look. However, it is bulkier and heavier than Vivo V40e. 

Not sure which
mobile to buy?

The Vivo V40e features a 6.78-inch FHD+ AMOLED display with 120Hz refresh rate and  4500 nits peak brightness. The Nothing Phone 2a Plus sports a 6.7-inch FHD+ AMOLED display 120Hz refresh rate and 1300 nits of peak brightness. However, Nothing is backed by a Gorilla Glass 5 protection.

Camera: The Vivo V40e features a dual camera setup that consists of a 50MP main camera with OIS and an 8MP ultrawide camera. Whereas, the Nothing Phone 2a Plus sports a dual camera setup that features a 50MP main camera with OIS and a 50MP ultrawide camera. Both smartphone comes with a 50MP selfie camera.

Performance and battery: The Vivo V40e is powered by MediaTek Dimensity 7300 paired with 8GB RAM. On the other hand, the Nothing Phone 2a Plus is powered by MediaTek Dimensity 7350 Pro paired with up to 12GB RAM, offering a better performance. 

In terms of battery life, the Vivo V40e and Nothing Phone 2a Plus both are backed by 5,000mAh and support 50W charging speed.

Price: From the price point, the  Vivo V40e comes at a starting price of Rs.28999 for 8GB RAM and 128GB storage. Whereas, the Nothing Phone 2a Plus was launched at a starting price of Rs.27999 for 8GB RAM and 256GB storage.

