Samsung Galaxy S24 FE vs iPhone 16: The Samsung Galaxy S24 series was launched in January 2024 and it instantly got popularised for significant upgrade. Now, after months of dominating the market, the tables were turned when the new iPhone 16 series was launched with some eye-catching features. While these two series compete with each other, there is a new contender that directly challenges the vanilla iPhone 16 model.

Recently, the Samsung Galaxy S24 FE made its debut in the higher mid-range segment which has been gaining much recognition. Let's check out how the new Fan Edition smartphone challenges the base iPhone 16 model.

Samsung Galaxy S24 FE vs iPhone 16:

Design and display: The Samsung Galaxy S24 FE looks very similar to the flagship Galaxy S24 standard models with curved edges, an aluminium frame, and a triple camera setup. On the other hand, the iPhone 16 has a new design yet it resembles the iPhone 12 due to the vertically based camera. It also features a glass back and aluminium frame, however, the FE is slightly heavier. Both devices offer an IP68 rating for dust and water resistance.

For display, the Samsung Galaxy S24 FE comes with a 6.7-inch AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate and up to 1900 nits peak brightness. Whereas, the iPhone 16 features a 6.1-inch super retina display as last year's iPhone 15. Therefore, it can only offer up to 60Hz refresh rate.



Camera: The Samsung Galaxy S24 FE features a triple-camera setup like its siblings and it consists of a 50MP main camera, a 12MP ultrawide camera, and a 10MP telephoto lens with 3x optical zoom. On the other hand, the iPhone 16 features a dual-camera setup that includes a 48MP wide lens fusion camera and a 12MP ultrawide lens. Both the smartphone offers 12MP selfie camera.



Performance and battery: The Galaxy S24 FE is powered by the Exynso 2400e chipset which is a toned version of the flagship Exynso 2400 chip. On the other hand, the iPhone 16 is powered by the A18 chip which is also a slightly lower version of the A18 Pro chipset. Yet, the iPhone offers improved performance and it can also manage demanding AAA games.

The Galaxy S24 FE comes with plenty of Galaxy AI features such as Circle to Search, Note Assists, AI transcript, and others. However, iPhone 16 is yet to get AI features and it may support AI with iOS 18.1 update.

The Galaxy S24 FE is backed by a 4,700 mAh battery for lasting performance and it supports 25W charging speed. Whereas, the iPhone 16 is equipped with a 3561 mAh battery and supports 20W wired fast charging.



Therefore, in several areas, the Galaxy S24 FE surpasses the iPhone 16 as it offers a 120Hz display, telephoto lens, bigger battery and faster charging speed. However, when it comes to performance, the iPhone 16's A18 chip is more reliable and faster than the Samsung new Exynos 2400 chip.

