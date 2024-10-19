Motorola Razr 50 Review: A perfect smartphone for first-time foldable user

Motorola Razr 50 Review: The foldable smartphone is growing with each year passing as brands are bringing innovative smartphones. When we think about foldable, the first brand which comes to mind is Samsung, however, its foldable variants are quite expensive. While these devices dominate the smartphone market, Motorola is one such brand which also gaining pace in introducing feature-filled clamshell fold smartphones and giving tough competition to Samsung.

Earlier, this year, I used the Motorola Razr 50 Ultra which is the company's flagship offering in the foldable series. Now, last month, the company introduced the younger sibling of its flagship foldable smartphone, the Motorola Razr 50 which comes at an affordable price of just Rs.64999 in India. I have been using this smartphone for about two weeks to examine how it's different from the flagship Razr 50 Ultra, therefore, check out the detailed Motorola Razr 50 and why it is perfect for a first-time foldable smartphone user.

Motorola Razr 50 Review: Design and display

This year, Motorola has introduced several upgrades to the Razr 50 in comparison to last year's Razr 40. However, it looks and feels very similar to the Razr 50 Ultra. The smartphone features a 3.63-inch cover display which is slightly smaller than the Razr 50 Ultra and significantly bigger than the Razr 40, giving users a full-screen experience. The new-gen foldable retains a vegan leather finish the button rear panel and a thin strip just above the cover display. The leather material used in the smartphone feels quite premium and it does not attract dust or fingerprints. I received the Spritz Orange colour variant of the Razr 50 smartphone, however, it also comes in Beach Sand and Koala Grey colours.

When it comes to durability, and Motorola Razr 50 is backed by a 6000 series aluminium frame with curved edges. The company has also redesigned the hinge look quite swift and sturdy and it's covered with stainless steel. The smartphone also comes with an IPX8 dust and water-resistant rating, which is mostly seen in foldable smartphones.

If we talk about the display experience then, the Motorola Razr 50 features a 3.63-inch OLED display with a 90Hz refresh rate and a 6.9-inch pOLED LTPO display with a 120Hz refresh rate. As previously mentioned in the Motorola Razr 50 Ultra review, the cover display enables users to conduct any tasks at ease without any hassle of shifting to the main screen. However, again I felt difficulties using certain cover display actions due to the rear camera placement. Additionally, I was not very fond of the 6.9-inch display on a foldable smartphone as it looked quite big in the hands which unfolded.

Apart from these, the viewing experience was vivid as the colours were vibrant and detailed. However, the bezels are quite thick and noticeable, which may hamper your viewing experience. it also sports Widevine L1 support for an FHD and HDR10+ viewing experience in streaming apps. Overall, the design and display of the Motorola Razr 50 are promising and it will not disappoint users.

Motorola Razr 50 Review: Camera

The Motorola Razr 50 features a dual rear camera setup that consists of a 50MP main camera and a 13MP ultra-wide camera. In terms of photography, the smartphone is underwhelming similar to its sibling the Razr 50 Ultra. I have used plenty of Motorola devices including the higher end, Edge 50 series, however, the camera experience is quite different in the foldable which I do not seem to like. Firstly, there is an extreme level of saturation which brightens the scenes and strips the natural hues of the scene. On the other hand, Razr 50 showcased some inaccurate colours as well, which may hamper user experience.

In most scenarios, the main camera captured decent images with acceptable details, clear views, and vibrant colours. However, they were highly saturated in both daylight and nighttime shots. well, it may look good for social media purposes if you manage to edit the images using a third-party app. If you use the 13MP ultrawide camera then you'll notice a slight darkness in the image as it does not capture light properly. On the other hand, it also has inaccuracies in white balance, making the image look average. However, I must highlight that the Motorola Razr 50 captured great portrait images with natural blur and accurate edge detection.

In terms of selfies, the smartphone features a 32MP sensor that captures decent images, however, you'll notice a pink hue in your face which sometimes looks like a filter. However, when it proper lighting environment, it captures social-media-worthy selfies.

Motorola Razr 50 Review: Performance

The Motorola Razr 50 is powered by customised MediaTek Dimensity 7300X SoC, which is carefully curated for the clamshell-style fold. While the smartphone manages to offer promising results in day-to-day usage, the processor comes with some shortcomings that slightly affect multitasking. While the choice is questionable since it was seen in several mid-rangers. Additionally, LPDDR4X RAM and UFS 2.2 also felt underwhelming, considering the smartphone is priced at Rs.64999.

Over the course of my usage, I was able to easily do basic things such as social media, camera apps, OTT content, texting, and more on both the screen. However, after using it for extended periods, you may notice slight lags and switching between apps is not as smooth as expected. However, you can easily play graphic-intensive games for 30 to 45 minutes without facing any major issues. Additionally, the smartphone does not have any significant overheating issues, making it a decent device for a first-time foldable smartphone user. However, if you are looking for a foldable device for multitasking and heavy work, then you can skip Motorola Razr 50.

Motorola Razr 50 Review: Battery

The Motorola Razr 50 is backed by a similar 4,200mAh battery that offers a lasting battery life. The smartphone easily lasts up to 8 hours with medium usage such as scrolling through social media, watching OTT content, testing, calling, and other features. It supports 30W fast charging that takes a little more than one hour to fully charge the device. However, during heavy-duty tasks such as gaming or watching FHD content, you will notice the battery draining faster than usual.

Motorola Razr 50 Review: Verdict

After going through all the major aspects of Motorola Razr 50, I would recommend this smartphone to users who want to experience a foldable smartphone at an affordable price. The Motorola Razr 50 boosts a compact and stylish design which will make the eyes turn. It offers a seamless transition from the cover to the main display, making the experience smooth. While it may not capture images like higher-end foldable devices, it manages to take social media-worthy images which are decent. Additionally, it also offers a great battery life, making the overall experience fluid for users who are using the device for their day-to-day activities.

However, if you are looking for flagship performance, a top-notch camera, multitasking, and other heavy usage, then you can other for the Motorola Razr 50 Ultra which is priced higher than the base variant.