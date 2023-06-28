Apple iOS 16.6 developer beta 4 for iPhones released ahead of iOS 17; know what's coming

Apple is gearing up for the release of one of the last iOS 16 updates and has now rolled out the iOS 16.6 developer beta 4 for the developer community. Know what it brings.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: Jun 28 2023, 11:33 IST
iOS 17 in Photos: Phone, Messages, and more iPhone apps revamped
iOS 17
1/5 Messages - Messaging gets fun with iOS 17 as Apple brings Live Stickers made from Live Photos to a new Sticker Library in Messages! Furthermore, these stickers can be used in other areas of the system where Markup is available. Other features include a quick gesture to reply to a specific message, the ability to share your location directly in the chat, and the option to jump to the last message you read. (Apple)
image caption
2/5 Phone - In the Phone app, users now have the option to customize their call screen. They can choose different fonts, use Memoji, and more. This allows users to make their call screen unique and give a specific look to different contacts they call. The new Live Voicemail feature on iOS17 shows a live transcription of incoming calls for better screening as people speak. (Apple)
image caption
3/5 Journal app - The new Journal app allows users to easily write down their thoughts, ideas, and experiences in a digital journal. It provides a convenient way to keep track of important moments and memories. You can also add photos, map locations, and music links to journal entries. (Apple)
image caption
4/5 Standby feature - The new Standby feature converts your iPhone into a smart display with information like time and photos available at a glance when it is placed on a nightstand or desk. This feature helps conserve battery life by optimizing system performance when the device is not in active use. (Apple)
image caption
5/5 Other notable features - With iOS17, iPhone users will be able to leave a video message when they try to place a video call on FaceTime in case the receiver does not answer. Moreover, there are also enhanced privacy features in Safari, mental health features in Health, offline maps in Maps, collaborative playlists in Apple Music as well as other security and privacy updates. (Apple)
iOS 16.6.1 developer beta
View all Images
iOS 16.6.1 developer beta has now been rolled out for iPhones. (Pexels)

With WWDC 2023 now in the rear window, Apple is shifting its focus to the upcoming iOS 17 update that will arrive with the iPhone 15 series. But before that, the Cupertino-based tech giant is gearing up to release one of the last iOS 16 updates. Apple has now rolled out iOS 16.6 Public Beta 4 to developers for testing purposes. Apple regularly releases updates to enhance the user experience by fixing bugs, improving features, and making refinements. But before the updates are pushed out to the public, they are first released to the developer community which tests the new features and improvements for performance and stability.

While it is not expected to bring any new features or major changes, the iOS 16.6 public beta 4 is said to focus on security improvements and bug fixes for the previous iOS version. Since it is just the developer beta of iOS 16.6 that has been rolled out, there is still a considerable amount of time before it will be rolled out to the public.

Previous update issues

When iOS 16.5 update was released, it brought along a plethora of issues that have been giving headaches to iPhone users. Apple Support Forums have been flooded with complaints related to poor battery life and phone heating up since the update. To fix these issues, Apple has quickly rolled out the iOS 16.5.1 update which fixes battery and heating problems on iPhones. Moreover, it also brings a fix for a crucial Zero-Click security issue in the WebKit and iOS 16 Kernel.

Not sure which
mobile to buy?

Shockingly, battery and heating-up issues have been common on iPhones ever since iOS 16 was released, and despite Apple releasing multiple patches with various fixes, the problems still persist in some capacity.

But with the iOS 17 update expected soon, we hope that all the new features, coupled with quality-of-life improvements bring joy to iPhone owners. However, those with iPhone 8, iPhone 8 Plus, and iPhone X would need to upgrade to a newer device as Apple has dropped support for the aforementioned iPhones.

Follow HT Tech for the latest tech news and reviews , also keep up with us on Twitter, Facebook, Google News, and Instagram. For our latest videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

First Published Date: 28 Jun, 11:23 IST
Home Mobile News Apple iOS 16.6 developer beta 4 for iPhones released ahead of iOS 17; know what's coming
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Tips & Tricks

iPhone
iPhone tips and tricks: Create and share funny memes with cool photo cutout feature
iPhone
Turn your slow smartphone into a speed freak, just delete these apps
English_Language
6 effective tips to improve your English Language and apps that help
Sakshi_Kochhar
As Sakshi Kochhar turns youngest Indian pilot, here are 4 apps that can make you one too
Galaxy Enhance-X app
Want AI power to fix photos? If you have Galaxy S23, S22 or S21, download Enhance-X app

Editor’s Pick

Google Pixel 7a
Google Pixel 7a Review: 2023’s Best Value-for-money smartphone
Garmin Forerunner 265s
Garmin Forerunner 265s Review: Perfectly built for athletes, but not the one for me
Tecno Phantom V Fold
Tecno Phantom V Fold Review: A compelling debut
Moto G73
Moto G73 5G review: Clean enough UI and good battery, but what about the rest?
Poco X5 Pro review
Poco X5 Pro Review: A midrange performance champ!

Trending Stories

Themometer app
This app can turn your smartphone into a thermometer to detect fever!
YouTube
YouTube's new AI-Powered tool enables automatic dubbing for video creators
iPhone
Say goodbye to slowdowns! These 3 iPhone hacks will boost speed to next level
iOS 17
WWDC23: Top 5 features iOS 17 has brought to iPhones; from Messages to Journal, check them out
pexels-ketut-subiyanto-4350099
Forget ChatGPT! These 3 AI tools are mind-blowing! Meet Agent GPT, Jasper Chat and Github copilot X
keep up with tech

Gaming

Super Mario
Super Mario Bros. Wonder: Know all about it - Release date, gameplay, price, and more
Garena Free Fire redeem codes
Garena Free Fire OB41 Update advance server registrations: Read all about it here
New Speed Drift Event. It offers players a chance to unlock exclusive BUGATTI skins
BGMI Speed Drift Event: Unlock exclusive BUGATTI Skins
Call of Duty
Good news for gamers! Microsoft vows to keep ‘Call of Duty’ on Sony PlayStation consoles
Indian gaming-focused venture capital (VC) fund Lumikai
India's Lumikai launches $50 mln gaming, interactive media fund

    Trending News

    This app can turn your smartphone into a thermometer to detect fever!
    Themometer app
    YouTube's new AI-Powered tool enables automatic dubbing for video creators
    YouTube
    Say goodbye to slowdowns! These 3 iPhone hacks will boost speed to next level
    iPhone
    WWDC23: Top 5 features iOS 17 has brought to iPhones; from Messages to Journal, check them out
    iOS 17
    Forget ChatGPT! These 3 AI tools are mind-blowing! Meet Agent GPT, Jasper Chat and Github copilot X
    pexels-ketut-subiyanto-4350099

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets