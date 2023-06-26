Steal deal alert! Huge price cut on realme Narzo 50 Pro 5G! Check price and offers

Save a huge amount on your purchase of realme Narzo 50 Pro 5G on Amazon.

Updated on: Jun 26 2023, 12:09 IST
Realme Narzo N53 First Look: An iPhone 14 Pro avatar, but there is much more!
Realme Narzo N53
Realme Narzo N53 Design: Apart from the camera module that uncannily reminds us of the iPhone 14 Pro, the Realme Narzo N53 has a sleek, shiny back design that looks quite appealing. Interestingly, Realme placed a 3.55mm audio jack which is a rare offering these days even in budget smartphones. 

2/6 Realme Narzo N53 Display: It features a 6.74-inch display with a 90Hz of refresh rate and 180Hz touch sampling rate. So far, it has been a good experience whether it is for social media scrolling, just Googling, or gaming. The Narzo N53 also features Mini Capsule, similar to the iPhone 14 Pro’s Dynamic Island, but with limited features.  (Divya / HT Tech)
3/6 Realme Narzo N53 Performance: Powered by the basic Unisoc T612 chipset, the Realme Narzo N53 takes care of mundane tasks such calling, texting, searching and more with ease. It is backed by a 5000mAh battery and 33W charging support.  (Divya / HT Tech)
4/6 Realme Narzo N53 Cameras: It packs a dual camera setup headlined by a 50MP primary camera and a 5P lens. Yes, the third camera-like cutout is actually the flash! At the front, it gets an 8MP selfie camera. To my surprise, it has delivered detailed and bright photos in daylight. How well it will take in indoor and dark light? We will explore more in our full review. (Divya / HT Tech)
5/6 Realme Narzo N53 Software: I have never been a fan of Realme's UI, however, based on Realme T edition with Android 13 out-of-the-box, it looks cleaner than before. Although, you will find some bloatware but it doesn’t throw unnecessary ads to ruin your experience.  (Divya / HT Tech)
6/6 Realme Narzo N53 Price: It comes at a starting price of Rs. 8999 for 4GB RAM and 64GB storage variant, while, 6GB RAM with 128GB storage option is priced at Rs. 10999. It will be available on Amazon and Realme online store. (Divya / HT Tech)
Realme Narzo 50 Pro 5G
realme Narzo 50 Pro is available on sale on Amazon. Check out the price Now! (Divya / HT Tech)

Are you on the hunt for great deals and offers on the latest smartphones? Then we have the right smartphone for you with amazing discounts. realme Narzo 50 Pro 5G is a smartphone with unique features that offer users plenty of options and specifications at a mid-range price.

The realme Narzo 50 Pro 5G features a 6.4-inch FHD+ Display with 8 GB RAM and 128 GB of storage. It captures amazing pictures from its AI triple-set camera consisting of 48MP AI triple and 8MP +2MP lenses along with a 16MP front camera. It is powered with a 5000 mAH battery that ensures a longer battery life.

Seems exciting right? Let's explore the amazing Amazon discount on realme Narzo 50 Pro 5G.

realme Narzo 50 Pro 5G discount

According to Amazon, the realme Narzo 50 Pro 5G originally retails for Rs. 27,999, however, you can get the smartphone from Amazon for only Rs. 18,499, giving you a huge discount of 34 percent.

Not just price cuts but you can also avail numerous bank offers and exchange deals to get additional off on realme Narzo 50 Pro 5G

Bank offers

You can get flat Rs.1250 instant discount on HDFC Bank Card EMI transactions on a minimum purchase value of Rs. 15000. You can get an additional 7.5% instant discount up to Rs. 1250 on Axis Bank Credit Card and Citibank Credit Card EMI transactions on a minimum purchase value of Rs.5000. And, 7.5% instant discount up to Rs.1250 on Yes Bank Credit Card EMI transactions on the minimum purchase value of Rs.10000.

If you are unable to avail bank offers then worry not! You can also a great deal on realme Narzo 50 Pro 5G by trading in your old smartphone and a value of up to Rs. 17,574. Trading old smartphones is the best way to avail great deals. Although, make sure your phone is in good working condition as the price value depends on it and its model.

First Published Date: 26 Jun, 12:08 IST
