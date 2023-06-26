Steal deal alert! Huge price cut on realme Narzo 50 Pro 5G! Check price and offers

Are you on the hunt for great deals and offers on the latest smartphones? Then we have the right smartphone for you with amazing discounts. realme Narzo 50 Pro 5G is a smartphone with unique features that offer users plenty of options and specifications at a mid-range price.

The realme Narzo 50 Pro 5G features a 6.4-inch FHD+ Display with 8 GB RAM and 128 GB of storage. It captures amazing pictures from its AI triple-set camera consisting of 48MP AI triple and 8MP +2MP lenses along with a 16MP front camera. It is powered with a 5000 mAH battery that ensures a longer battery life.

Seems exciting right? Let's explore the amazing Amazon discount on realme Narzo 50 Pro 5G.

Not sure which

mobile to buy?

realme Narzo 50 Pro 5G discount

According to Amazon, the realme Narzo 50 Pro 5G originally retails for Rs. 27,999, however, you can get the smartphone from Amazon for only Rs. 18,499, giving you a huge discount of 34 percent.

B09ZBFNJ2X-1

Not just price cuts but you can also avail numerous bank offers and exchange deals to get additional off on realme Narzo 50 Pro 5G

Bank offers

You can get flat Rs.1250 instant discount on HDFC Bank Card EMI transactions on a minimum purchase value of Rs. 15000. You can get an additional 7.5% instant discount up to Rs. 1250 on Axis Bank Credit Card and Citibank Credit Card EMI transactions on a minimum purchase value of Rs.5000. And, 7.5% instant discount up to Rs.1250 on Yes Bank Credit Card EMI transactions on the minimum purchase value of Rs.10000.

If you are unable to avail bank offers then worry not! You can also a great deal on realme Narzo 50 Pro 5G by trading in your old smartphone and a value of up to Rs. 17,574. Trading old smartphones is the best way to avail great deals. Although, make sure your phone is in good working condition as the price value depends on it and its model.