Nintendo will go in-depth about the Switch 2 on April 2, 2025. Here's what we know so far.

By: SHAURYA SHARMA
| Updated on: Feb 07 2025, 16:40 IST
Nintendo Switch 2 is much larger than the OG Switch. (Nintendo)

Nintendo surprised everyone with the first trailer for the Nintendo Switch 2 in January. The trailer revealed how the console looks, how the new Joy-Cons would work, and even hinted at launch titles, which could include Mario Kart 9. However, at the time, Nintendo did not disclose further details about the console. Instead, the company has chosen to reserve them for the Nintendo Direct, which is happening on 2 April 2025. Here, let us tell you all details we know about it, and what you need to know about the Switch 2.

Also Read: GTA 6 not delayed: Take-Two confirms 'fall 2025' launch – All details

Nintendo Direct For Nintendo Switch 2: When is it happening and where can you watch it?

Nintendo has announced that a Nintendo Direct will take place on April 2 2025 at 6 AM Pacific Time. To watch it live, you can tune in to Nintendo's official YouTube channel or visit Nintendo's official website.

Nintendo Switch 2: Expected specifications and confirmed features

When it comes to performance, Nintendo hasn't revealed official specifications, but traditionally, Nintendo's consoles are less powerful than their counterparts, prioritising innovative gameplay over sheer graphical fidelity. Reports suggest that the Nintendo Switch 2 could be on par with the PlayStation 4 in terms of performance, which is a previous-generation console from Sony.

There have also been reports indicating that the console could feature 12GB of RAM, but this remains unconfirmed and should be taken with a grain of salt. Additionally, many would expect Nintendo to upgrade the base storage from 64GB to at least 256GB, considering games are becoming larger.

Another detail observed in the Nintendo Switch 2 trailer is that the display appears larger than that of the Nintendo Switch OLED, which would be beneficial for those who prefer using the console in handheld mode. However, currently it isn't clear if it is going to be an OLED or LCD panel.

A confirmed feature is the revamped Joy-Cons, which now appear to be magnetic. The trailer also showcases the Joy-Cons being used in an interesting manner—sliding around—suggesting a new gameplay element that Nintendo might introduce to enhance controller usage.

Another confirmed detail is that the Nintendo Switch 2 will be a hybrid console, just like its predecessor. It will offer both handheld and docked modes, with significantly improved performance in docked mode.

Also Read: OnePlus 13 Mini launch soon: Camera specs tipped ahead of launch

Nintendo Switch 2: Launch titles

The Nintendo Switch 2 trailer showcases a Mario Kart game, leading to speculation that this could be Mario Kart 9, the successor to Mario Kart 8 Deluxe, which was originally released in 2017 alongside the first Nintendo Switch. Reports also suggest that a new Metroid game could launch alongside the Nintendo Switch 2.

Additionally, Nintendo Switch 2 is expected to support backwards compatibility, allowing players to enjoy most Nintendo Switch games, both digitally and physically.

First Published Date: 07 Feb, 16:40 IST
