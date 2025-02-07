Latest Tech News Gaming Gaming News GTA 6 not delayed: Take-Two confirms 'fall 2025' launch – All details

GTA 6 not delayed: Take-Two confirms 'fall 2025' launch – All details

Good news, GTA fans! Take-Two's latest financial report confirms that GTA 6 is still set for a fall 2024 release.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: Feb 07 2025, 11:09 IST
GTA 6 not delayed: Take-Two confirms 'fall 2025' launch – All details
Fans have eagerly awaited more news since the first trailer dropped on December 4, 2023. Nearly a year later, the hype remains strong as players anticipate what the next reveal will bring. (Rockstar Games)

Rockstar, ever since it released the first GTA 6 trailer in 2023, has mostly remained tight-lipped about GTA 6 and its original release window. However, the parent company behind Rockstar Games, Take-Two Interactive, has now confirmed that GTA 6 is on track for release later in 2025. 

What Did Take-Two Say? 

Regarding financials, Take-Two reported its third-quarter results for the financial year 2025, which ended on December 31, 2024. In doing so, the company reaffirmed that GTA 6 is scheduled for a fall 2025 launch.

“Looking ahead, this calendar year is shaping up to be one of the strongest ever for Take-Two, as we plan to launch Sid Meier's Civilization VII on February 11th, Mafia: The Old Country in the Summer, Grand Theft Auto VI in the Fall, and Borderlands 4," Take-Two said, confirming that GTA 6 is set for 2025.

Take-Two CEO Doesn't Want To Jinx Things

Take-Two CEO Strauss Zelnick told IGN that there is always a risk of delays. However, Take-Two feels really good about the planned launch, hinting at a fall 2025 release. He stated, “Look, there's always a risk of slippage and I think as soon as you say words like absolutely, you jinx things.” He further added that he does "feel good" about it (2025 release).

What Has Take-Two Said About GTA 6's Development So Far? 

Speaking to IGN, CEO Zelnick also emphasised that GTA 6 is eagerly anticipated both externally and internally, and that he never claims "success before it occurs." He said, "I'm fond of saying arrogance is the enemy of continued success, so we're all running scared and looking over our shoulders and we know that the competition is not asleep. Our whole organization is super excited."

First Published Date: 07 Feb, 11:09 IST
