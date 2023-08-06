Panasonic Eluga Ray 610 Price in India (06 August 2023), Specs, Reviews, Comparison

Panasonic Eluga Ray 610 Panasonic Eluga Ray 610 is a Android v9.0 (Pie) phone, available price is Rs 6,999 in India with 13 MP + 2 MP Rear Camera, Octa core, 2 GHz, Cortex A53 Processor , 4000 mAh Battery and 3 GB RAM. Check latest offer and discount on Panasonic Eluga Ray 610 from HT Tech. Buy Panasonic Eluga Ray 610 now with free delivery.