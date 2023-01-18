 Panasonic P85 Nxt Price in India (18, January, 2023), Full Specs, Reviews, Comparison.

    Panasonic P85 NXT

    Panasonic P85 NXT

    Panasonic P85 NXT is a Android v7.0 (Nougat) phone, available price is Rs 6,898 in India with 8 MP Rear Camera, Quad core, 1.3 GHz, Cortex A7 Processor, 4000 mAh Battery and 16 GB RAM. Check latest offer and discount on Panasonic P85 NXT from HT Tech. Buy Panasonic P85 NXT now with free delivery.
    3
    Score
    Last updated: 18 January 2023
    Out of Stock This product is currently not available in any online store

    Panasonic P85 Nxt Full Specifications

    Battery
    • Li-ion
    • 4000 mAh
    • No
    Camera
    • Exposure compensation
    • Yes
    • 3264 x 2448 Pixels
    • Single
    • 5 MP, Primary Camera
    • Continuos Shooting High Dynamic Range mode (HDR)
    • Fixed Focus
    • Yes, LED Flash
    Design
    • 9.3 mm
    • 70.8 mm
    • 141.7 mm
    • Black, Blue, Gold
    • 173.8 grams
    Display
    • IPS LCD
    • 5.0 inches (12.7 cm)
    • HD (720 x 1280 pixels)
    • Yes, Capacitive Touchscreen, Multi-touch
    • 68.54 %
    • 294 ppi
    • Corning Gorilla Glass v1,
    General
    • October 30, 2018 (Official)
    • Panasonic
    • Android v7.0 (Nougat)
    • Yes
    • P85 NXT
    • 5G: Not Supported in India,
      4G: Available Supported in India,
      3G: Available, 2G: Available
    Multimedia
    • Yes
    • Yes
    • Yes
    • 3.5 mm
    Network & Connectivity
    • Dual SIM, GSM+GSM
    • Mass storage device, USB charging, microUSB 2.0
    • Yes, v4.1
    • Yes, Wi-Fi 802.11, b/g/n
    • 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available
    • Mobile Hotspot
    • 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2300(band 40) / 2500(band 41) FD-LTE 2100(band 1) / 1800(band 3) / 850(band 5) 3G Bands: UMTS 2100 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available
    • Yes with A-GPS
    • Yes, Wi-Fi 802.11, b/g/n
    • Yes
    • 5G Not Supported in India, 4G Supported in India, 3G, 2G
    • Mass storage device, USB charging, microUSB 2.0
    Performance
    • Adreno 304
    • Qualcomm Snapdragon 210 MSM8909
    • 2 GB
    • Quad core, 1.3 GHz, Cortex A7
    Smart TV Features
    • 8 MP
    Special Features
    • Rear
    • Light sensor, Proximity sensor, Accelerometer
    Storage
    • 16 GB
    • Yes, Up to 128 GB
    • Yes
    Panasonic P85 Nxt FAQs

    What is the price of the Panasonic P85 Nxt in India?

    Panasonic P85 Nxt price in India at 4,999 INR. Specifications - Camera: Rear Camera (8 MP), Front Camera (5 MP) ; Processor: Qualcomm Snapdragon 210 MSM8909; RAM: 2 GB; Battery: 4000 mAh.

    How many megapixels Camera is in Panasonic P85 Nxt?

    How many colors are available in Panasonic P85 Nxt?

    What is the Panasonic P85 Nxt Battery Capacity?

    Is Panasonic P85 Nxt Waterproof?

    Panasonic P85 Nxt