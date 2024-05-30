 Realme GT 7 Pro may become the first smartphone sporting Snapdragon 8 Gen 4 SoC- Details | Mobile News

Realme GT 7 Pro may become the first smartphone sporting Snapdragon 8 Gen 4 SoC- Details

Realme GT 7 Pro is expected to be the first smartphone powered by the upcoming Snapdragon 8 Gen 4 SoC, check details.

By: AISHWARYA PANDA
| Updated on: May 30 2024, 15:56 IST
Realme GT 7 Pro may become the first smartphone sporting Snapdragon 8 Gen 4 SoC- Details
Realme GT 7 Pro will launch in India with a Snapdragon 8 Gen 4 processor. (Realme China)

Every smartphone users and brands are waiting for the upcoming Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 4 SoC. The chipset is expected to power the next generation of flagship smartphones such as the OnePlus 13, Xiaomi 15, and others. Earlier there were rumours that Xiaomi would become the first brand to integrate the Snapdragon 8 Gen 4 processor. Now, a new leak suggests that Realme has taken the lead to power its upcoming GT 7 Pro with the next-generation chipset.

Realme GT 7 Pro with Snapdragon 8 Gen 4 SoC

A tipster who goes by the name Digital Chat Station on Webio shared a post claiming that Realme GT 7 Pro would be the first smartphone which will be powered by Qualcomm's next-generation processor, the Snapdragon 8 Gen 4 in the global market. It was speculated that the Xiaomi 15 and 15 Pro smartphones would be the first smartphone with the new chipset. Later, the OnePlus 13 and Iqoo 13 will be powered by the processor. As the launch of the Snapdragon 8 Gen 4 SoC is still away, we will have to see which brands come with the new-gen chipset in Q4 of 2024.

Realme GT 5 Pro expected specs

Recently, Realme's Vice President Chase Xu also announced the launch of GT 7 Pro in India which will succeed the Realme GT 5 Pro. However, the smartphone was only launched in China. Now, the new generation will finally make its way to India with Realme GT 7 Pro. Therefore, the company may integrate several specs upgrades starting with Snapdragon 8 Gen 4.

The Realme GT 5 Pro comes with a 6.78-inch AMOLED display with 144Hz refresh rate and up to 4500 nits peak brightness. The smartphone features a triple rear camera with a 50MP Sony LYT-808 main sensor. For lasting battery, Realme GT 5 Pro is backed by a 5400mAh battery which supports 100W wired fast charging and 50W wireless charging. The smartphone comes at a starting price of CNY 3298 which is about Rs.40000.

One more thing! We are now on WhatsApp Channels! Follow us there so you never miss any updates from the world of technology. ‎To follow the HT Tech channel on WhatsApp, click here to join now!

You may be interested in

19% OFF
Realme C65 5G 128GB
  • Feather Green
  • 4 GB RAM
  • 128 GB Storage
₹11,400₹13,999
Buy now
16% OFF
Realme P1 Pro 5G
  • Phoenix Red
  • 8 GB RAM
  • 128 GB Storage
₹20,878₹24,999
Buy now
14% OFF
Realme P1 Pro 256GB
  • Phoenix Red
  • 8 GB RAM
  • 256 GB Storage
₹22,380₹25,999
Buy now
20% OFF
Realme P1
  • Peacock Green
  • 6 GB RAM
  • 128 GB Storage
₹16,900₹20,999
Buy now
Not sure which
mobile to buy?

Catch all the Latest Tech News, Mobile News, Laptop News, Gaming news, Wearables News , How To News, also keep up with us on Whatsapp channel,Twitter, Facebook, Google News, and Instagram. For our latest videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

First Published Date: 30 May, 15:56 IST
Tags:
Trending: moto g85 launch in india: check out expected design, specs, pricing, more iphone 16 pro dummy leaked with bigger display size: know what apple is planning to launch samsung galaxy s25 ultra to come with big camera upgrades- all details oneplus nord ce 4 gets software update to tackle overheating issues and boost performance- details vivo s19 and s19 pro launch date announced: pro model camera features and specs revealed oneplus nord 4 launch in india : from snapdragon chipset to android 14, know what's coming realme gt 6t review: all-rounder with good battery life at 30,999 samsung galaxy z fold 6 launch: design, processor, cameras and more- here’s what to expect lava yuva 5g launching on may 30 in india: check revealed specs, features, more redmi pad pro 5g set to launch soon: tenaa listing hints at imminent launch with upgraded features
Home Mobile Mobile News Realme GT 7 Pro may become the first smartphone sporting Snapdragon 8 Gen 4 SoC- Details
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Tips & Tricks

How_to_book_train_tickets_anywhere_with_UTS_app_

How to book train tickets anywhere with UTS app: Simplified, paperless, sustainable travel
Microsoft OneNote: Know how to use this app to make office meetings easy

Microsoft OneNote: Know how to use this app to make office meetings easy
10_things_to_remember_if_you_are_renting_AC

10 things to remember if you are renting AC instead of buying this summer
Tips_to_get_free_data_vouchers_from_Jio_data_loans

Tips to get free data vouchers from Jio, data loans from Airtel for urgent needs
_Moto_G64_5G_review

Moto G64 5G review: 10 things to know about this budget-friendly smartphone

Editor’s Pick

iPhone 16 vs iPhone 17: Why you may want to wait for Apple’s next big surprise in 2025

iPhone 16 vs iPhone 17: Why you may want to wait for Apple’s next big surprise in 2025
Moto G64 5G Review: Big battery budget smartphone at <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>17,990

Moto G64 5G Review: Big battery budget smartphone at 17,990
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 launch: Design, processor, cameras and more- Here’s what to expect

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 launch: Design, processor, cameras and more- Here’s what to expect
OnePlus Nord 4

OnePlus Nord 4 launch in India : From Snapdragon chipset to Android 14, know what's coming
Vivo V30e 5G Review

Vivo V30e 5G Review: Premium smartphone at 27,999 with ever-lasting battery life

Trending Stories

iPhone_14_Plus_price_drops_by_19_on_Amazon

iPhone 14 Plus price drops by 19% on Amazon- Check exchange and bank offers
IMG20240522151209

Realme GT 6T launched: 8 things to know about this ‘performance smartphone priced’ at 30,999
Apple Crush ad stops

Xiaomi copies Apple's controversial 'crush ad' with some 'Mi twist'
iPhone 17 Ultra: How Apple may change the game in 2025 like it did with iPhone X in 2017

iPhone 17 Ultra: How Apple may change the game in 2025 like it did with iPhone X in 2017
“Nothing good has ever happened over Twitter,” says MS Dhoni when asked why he prefers Instagram

“Nothing good has ever happened over Twitter,” says MS Dhoni when asked why he prefers Instagram
keep up with tech

Gaming

GTA 6 new details leaked: Complex carjacking mechanic, exciting vehicle thefts in upcoming game

GTA 6 new details leaked: Complex carjacking mechanic, exciting vehicle thefts in upcoming game
Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 to be available with Xbox game pass at launch

Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 to be available with Xbox game pass at launch
GTA Online: God mode glitches patched by Rockstar Games to correct the playing field

GTA Online: God mode glitches patched by Rockstar Games to correct the playing field
GTA 6 fans anticipate artists and songs for Vice City

GTA 6 fans anticipate artists and songs for Vice City: Rockstar Games playlist buzz builds excitementUntitled Story
GTA 6 fan made collector's edition concept sparks excitement and speculation across social media

GTA 6 fan made collector's edition concept sparks excitement and speculation across social media

 Gaming Stories

Best Deals For You

POCO Unveils Green Variants

POCO unveils vibrant green variants of POCO M6 5G and POCO C65 exclusively on Flipkart
iPhone 13

Nab Apple iPhone 13 at a 12 pct discount! Amazon rolls out exciting discounts and offers
Redmi Note 13 Pro Plus World Champions Edition launched in India; Check price, specs and more

Redmi Note 13 Pro Plus World Champions Edition launched in India; Check price, specs and more
GTA 6 leak: Manni L. Perez and Dylan Rourke emerge as potential Grand Theft Auto 6 protagonists

GTA 6 leak: Manni L. Perez and Dylan Rourke emerge as potential Grand Theft Auto 6 protagonists
OnePlus 12 Open Sales in India

OnePlus 12 open sale announced! Check deal, specs and features here

    Trending News

    iPhone 14 Plus price drops by 19% on Amazon- Check exchange and bank offers
    iPhone_14_Plus_price_drops_by_19_on_Amazon
    Realme GT 6T launched: 8 things to know about this ‘performance smartphone priced’ at 30,999
    IMG20240522151209
    Xiaomi copies Apple's controversial 'crush ad' with some 'Mi twist'
    Apple Crush ad stops
    iPhone 17 Ultra: How Apple may change the game in 2025 like it did with iPhone X in 2017
    iPhone 17 Ultra: How Apple may change the game in 2025 like it did with iPhone X in 2017
    “Nothing good has ever happened over Twitter,” says MS Dhoni when asked why he prefers Instagram
    “Nothing good has ever happened over Twitter,” says MS Dhoni when asked why he prefers Instagram

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets