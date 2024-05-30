Realme GT 7 Pro may become the first smartphone sporting Snapdragon 8 Gen 4 SoC- Details

Every smartphone users and brands are waiting for the upcoming Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 4 SoC. The chipset is expected to power the next generation of flagship smartphones such as the OnePlus 13, Xiaomi 15, and others. Earlier there were rumours that Xiaomi would become the first brand to integrate the Snapdragon 8 Gen 4 processor. Now, a new leak suggests that Realme has taken the lead to power its upcoming GT 7 Pro with the next-generation chipset.

Realme GT 7 Pro with Snapdragon 8 Gen 4 SoC

A tipster who goes by the name Digital Chat Station on Webio shared a post claiming that Realme GT 7 Pro would be the first smartphone which will be powered by Qualcomm's next-generation processor, the Snapdragon 8 Gen 4 in the global market. It was speculated that the Xiaomi 15 and 15 Pro smartphones would be the first smartphone with the new chipset. Later, the OnePlus 13 and Iqoo 13 will be powered by the processor. As the launch of the Snapdragon 8 Gen 4 SoC is still away, we will have to see which brands come with the new-gen chipset in Q4 of 2024.

Realme GT 5 Pro expected specs

Recently, Realme's Vice President Chase Xu also announced the launch of GT 7 Pro in India which will succeed the Realme GT 5 Pro. However, the smartphone was only launched in China. Now, the new generation will finally make its way to India with Realme GT 7 Pro. Therefore, the company may integrate several specs upgrades starting with Snapdragon 8 Gen 4.

The Realme GT 5 Pro comes with a 6.78-inch AMOLED display with 144Hz refresh rate and up to 4500 nits peak brightness. The smartphone features a triple rear camera with a 50MP Sony LYT-808 main sensor. For lasting battery, Realme GT 5 Pro is backed by a 5400mAh battery which supports 100W wired fast charging and 50W wireless charging. The smartphone comes at a starting price of CNY 3298 which is about Rs.40000.

One more thing! We are now on WhatsApp Channels! Follow us there so you never miss any updates from the world of technology. ‎To follow the HT Tech channel on WhatsApp, click here to join now!

You may be interested in 19% OFF 19% OFF Realme C65 5G 128GB Feather Green

Feather Green 4 GB RAM

4 GB RAM 128 GB Storage 16% OFF 16% OFF Realme P1 Pro 5G Phoenix Red

Phoenix Red 8 GB RAM

8 GB RAM 128 GB Storage 14% OFF 14% OFF Realme P1 Pro 256GB Phoenix Red

Phoenix Red 8 GB RAM

8 GB RAM 256 GB Storage 20% OFF 20% OFF Realme P1 Peacock Green

Peacock Green 6 GB RAM

6 GB RAM 128 GB Storage

Not sure which

mobile to buy?