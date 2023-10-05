 Samsung Galaxy Tab 3 Neo (lite) Price in India(21 March, 2024), Full Specifications & Reviews। samsung Tablet
Samsung Galaxy Tab 3 Neo Lite is a Android v4.2 (Jelly Bean) tablet, available price is Rs 55,669 in India with Dual core, 1.2 GHz Processor and 1 GB RAM. Check latest offer and discount on Samsung Galaxy Tab 3 Neo Lite from HT Tech. Buy Samsung Galaxy Tab 3 Neo Lite now with free delivery.
3
Score
Last updated: 05 October 2023
SamsungGalaxyTab3Neo(Lite)_Capacity_3600mAh
SamsungGalaxyTab3Neo(Lite)_Ram_1GB
SamsungGalaxyTab3Neo(Lite)_ScreenSize_7.0inches(17.78cm)
https://images.hindustantimes.com/tech/htmobile4/P20003/heroimage/samsung-galaxy-tab-3-lite-mobile-phone-large-1.jpg_SamsungGalaxyTab3Neo(Lite)_3
https://images.hindustantimes.com/tech/htmobile4/P20003/heroimage/samsung-galaxy-tab-3-lite-mobile-phone-large-1.jpg_SamsungGalaxyTab3Neo(Lite)_4
Key Specs
₹55,669
7.0 inches (17.78 cm)
Dual core, 1.2 GHz
Android v4.2 (Jelly Bean)
1 GB
310 grams
Samsung Galaxy Tab 3 Neo Lite Price in India

The starting price for the Samsung Galaxy Tab 3 Neo Lite in India is Rs. 55,669.  This is the Samsung Galaxy Tab 3 Neo Lite base model with 1 GB RAM and 8 GB of internal storage. It comes in the following colors: Black, Green, Pink, White and Yellow. ...Read More

Samsung Galaxy Tab 3 Neo (Lite)

(1 GB RAM,8 GB Storage) - Black, Green, Pink, White, Yellow
Out of Stock
Out of Stock

Samsung Galaxy Tab 3 Neo Lite Full Specifications

  • User Replaceable

    No

  • Capacity

    3600 mAh

  • Type

    Li-ion

  • Image Resolution

    1600 x 1200 Pixels

  • Video Recording

    640x480 @ 24 fps

  • Camera Features

    Digital Zoom

  • Flash

    No

  • Resolution

    2 MP, Primary Camera

  • Thickness

    9.7 mm

  • Height

    193.4 mm

  • Colours

    Black, Green, Pink, White, Yellow

  • Width

    116.4 mm

  • Weight

    310 grams

  • Screen Resolution

    600 x 1024 pixels

  • Pixel Density

    170 ppi

  • Screen Protection

    Yes

  • Touch Screen

    Yes, Capacitive Touchscreen, Multi-touch

  • Screen to Body Ratio

    61.19 %

  • Screen Size

    7.0 inches (17.78 cm)

  • Display Type

    TFT

  • Brand

    Samsung

  • Model

    Galaxy Tab 3 Lite

  • Network

    5G: Not Supported in India,

  • Operating System

    Android v4.2 (Jelly Bean)

  • Also Known As

    Samsung Galaxy Tab 3 7.0 Lite SM-T110

  • Launch Date

    February 28, 2014 (Official)

  • Audio Jack

    3.5 mm

  • FM Radio

    No

  • Fm Radio

    No

  • Loudspeaker

    Yes

  • Wi-Fi Features

    Wi-Fi Direct, Mobile Hotspot

  • Voice Calling

    No

  • Bluetooth

    Yes, v4.0

  • USB Connectivity

    USB 2.0

  • Wi-Fi

    Yes, Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 b/g/n)

  • Network Support

    5G Not Supported in India

  • SAR Value

    Body: 1.10 W/kg

  • GPS

    Yes with Glonass

  • Processor

    Dual core, 1.2 GHz

  • Graphics

    Vivante GC1000

  • Chipset

    Marvell PXA986

  • RAM

    1 GB

  • Other Sensors

    Accelerometer

  • Internal Memory

    8 GB

  • Expandable Memory

    Yes, Up to 32 GB
Samsung Galaxy Tab 3 Neo Lite News

The Galaxy Tab S9 FE and Galaxy Tab S9 FE+ have finally been launched!

Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 FE and Galaxy Tab S9 FE+ launched: Check price, specs, more

05 Oct 2023
The series comprises three models: Galaxy Tab S9, S9+, and S9 Ultra,

Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 launched at the Samsung Unpacked 2023! Check specs, price, and more

26 Jul 2023
The S9 Ultra will Likely to feature a pair of floating cameras on the back, deviating from the previous placement within the black bar seen on the Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra. ( Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 FE)

Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 Ultra specs and design leaked ahead of Galaxy Unpacked

22 Jul 2023

Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 Ultra specs and design leaked ahead of Galaxy Unpacked

22 Jul 2023

Latest Tablets

    Samsung Galaxy Tab 3 Neo Lite