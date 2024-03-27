 150-foot asteroid to pass Earth by a narrow margin today, says NASA; Check details | Tech News
Yet another asteroid has been observed by NASA and it is expected to pass Earth today, March 27, by a narrow margin. From speed and size to distance of approach, check all the details.

By: HT TECH
Updated on: Mar 27 2024, 11:26 IST
5 asteroids will pass Earth in the coming days, reveals NASA; Know the size, speed, and more
Asteroid
1/5 Asteroid 2024 ER4: The first asteroid on the list is Asteroid 2024 ER4, which will come close to Earth on March 17, 2024. The space rock is estimated to be 37 feet wide and moving at a speed of 29879 kilometres per hour. On the specified date, the asteroid 2024 EH will approach within 162,000 kilometres. (Pixabay)
Asteroid
2/5 Asteroid 2024 EP3: The next asteroid, Asteroid 2024 EP3, is 130 feet wide and will travel past the earth on March 17, 2024. The asteroid is travelling at 32193 kilometres per hour and will pass the planet at a distance of 4230000 kilometres  (Pixabay)
Asteroid
3/5 JPL reports that the asteroid 2024 ED3 is 96 feet across. The space rock is flying at 35808 kilometres per hour and will pass close to Earth on March 18, 2024. On the specified day, the asteroid will pass by Earth at a distance of around 135000 kilometres. (Pixabay)
Asteroid
4/5 Asteroid 2024 EN: The next space rock is Asteroid 2024 EN, which measures 140 feet wide. The asteroid is expected to come near to Earth on March 9, 2024. According to NASA, the asteroid is hurtling at 43101 miles per hour and will pass Earth at a distance of 1.4 million kilometres. (NASA)
Asteroid
5/5 Asteroid 2024 EN3: The last asteroid scheduled to approach Earth is Asteroid 2024 EN3, which is predicted to be 55 feet wide. The asteroid is now moving at a speed of 22855 kilometres per hour. It is expected to pass within 2.1 million kilometres of Earth. (Pixabay)
Asteroid
icon View all Images
Asteroid 2024 EA3 belongs to the Apollo group of Near-Earth Asteroids (NEAs), says NASA. (Pixabay)

Earth has been impacted by multiple celestial phenomena in the last few weeks. Along with the vernal equinox, the peak of the solar cycle 25 is approaching which has led to increased solar activity. Additionally, we've also seen numerous asteroid approaches. While these space rocks do not pose a danger like solar storms, they pass Earth very closely, making it imperative to monitor them to predict any potential collision scenarios. With its advanced tech, NASA has shed light on a 150-foot asteroid that is expected to pass Earth by a narrow margin today, March 27.

Also Read: Two asteroids set to fly past Earth soon, reveals NASA

Asteroid 2024 EA3

According to NASA, Asteroid 2024 EA3 is just one of the millions of asteroids that orbit the Sun in the main asteroid belt, which is located between the orbits of Mars and Jupiter. The Center for Near-Earth Object Studies or CNEOS, an organization that keeps an eye on celestial objects like asteroids and comets, has revealed that the asteroid will pass by Earth today at a distance of 3.14 million kilometers.

It is travelling in its orbit around the Sun at a breakneck speed of approximately 38754 kilometers per hour, which is much faster than an Intercontinental Ballistic Missile (ICBM)! It is just one of the two asteroids that have been designated to pass Earth today, alongside Asteroid 2024 EL4.

Asteroid 2024 EA3 belongs to the Apollo group of Near-Earth Asteroids, which are Earth-crossing space rocks with semi-major axes larger than Earth's. These asteroids are named after the humongous 1862 Apollo asteroid, discovered by German astronomer Karl Reinmuth in the 1930s.

Also Read: Top 5 NASA tips to capture solar eclipse 2024 safely

How big is it?

In terms of size, the asteroid is almost 150 feet wide, NASA says. Thus, it can be compared to a large aircraft! That said, it is not expected to actually impact Earth's surface and cause any damage to life or property. However, it will still come very close to the planet and that is why it has been designated as a Near-Earth Asteroid (NEA).

First Published Date: 27 Mar, 11:26 IST
