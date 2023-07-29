Home Tech News 4 things about AI you may have missed today: IIT Guwahati launches AI degree, TCS creates AI business unit, more

Jul 29 2023
Another eventful day in artificial intelligence space today, during which both impressive and shocking developments have occurred. IIT-Guwahati has launched a new degree in AI in partnership with Coursera that will not require students to first clear the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE). In other news, TCS is undergoing a major rejig of its business verticals. As a part of this, the company has also created a new AI business unit. This and more in today's AI roundup. Let us take a closer look.

IIT-Guwahati launches degree in AI

The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Guwahati has announced a new degree in AI today, as per a report by Business Today. This degree has been launched in collaboration with Coursera and students will not be required to clear JEE in order to enroll for the course. Speaking with Business Today, Parameshwar K. Iyer, the director of IIT-Guwahati said, “This is a very important development that IIT-Guwahati is initiating. This is as per NEP 2020. We want to take top-level education and cutting-edge degrees to the masses…This particular degree is a BSc Hons. 4-year degree and we are starting it in the subjects of data science and artificial intelligence”.

TCS starts a new AI business unit

Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) is restructuring its business verticals at the moment, and as a part of the reshuffle, it has decided to create a new business unit focused on cloud and AI, according to a report by Business Standard. The company wants to create a business unit in order to tap into the opportunities in the generative AI space. These changes began ever since the new CEO and MD K. Krithivasan took over the helm of the company.

Physics Wallah launches 4-year course in computer science and AI

IIT-Guwahati is not the only one launching AI courses today. Physics Wallah, the popular edtech platform, has also announced a four-year course in computer science and AI, as per a report by Telegraph India. The program is intended to solve critical bottlenecks in the software industry and to futureproof students by equipping them with industry-relevant skills.

AI video of murdered boy on TikTok

Mother of James Bulger, a 2-year-old boy who was murdered by two 10-year-old boys in 1993 in Merseyside, UK, has called out the ‘beyond sick' videos on TikTok that use AI to make fake videos of her son talking about his own murder, reports Express.

Dozens of similar videos have emerged on TikTok where deceased children are recreated using AI and they are shown to narrate their own horror story.

First Published Date: 29 Jul, 21:29 IST
