5 things about AI you may have missed today: From EU's AI regulations pitch to impact on jobs and more

AI Roundup: EU urges US to join efforts in regulating AI, Israel's covert integration of AI systems and much more.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: Jul 16 2023, 22:08 IST
First one in the list is PTron Bassbuds Duo earbuds. It is available at 81 % discount. You can currently get it for Rs.498 instead of Rs.2599 under this Amazon Prime Day sale deal.

Second one in the list is PTron Bassbuds Plus in-ear True Wireless Stereo Earbuds, which is available at 76% discount. Under this Amazon Prime Day deal, you can have it for just Rs.598 instead of Rs.2499.

Third one in the list is Oppo Enco Buds Bluetooth True Wireless in Ear Earbuds (TWS), which is available at 60 percent discount. You can currently get it for Rs.1598 instead of Rs.3999 during the Prime Day sale.

Fourth one in the list is Mivi Duopods A25 Bluetooth Truly Wireless in Ear Earbuds which is available with 73% discount. You can buy it for just Rs.799 instead of Rs.2999 during the Amazon Prime Day sale 2023.

Last one in the list is truke Buds S1, which available at 68% discount. You can currently have it for just Rs.1298 instead of Rs.3999 during the Prime Day sale.
artificial intelligence
Know what's happening in the AI universe today, July 16.

EU has urged the US to join efforts in regulating AI to safeguard global interests; Israel has covertly integrated AI systems into its military operations; Shashi Tharoor highlights AI's impact on jobs, this and more in our daily AI roundup. Let us take a look.

1. EU urges US to join efforts in regulating AI to safeguard global interest

The EU's Commissioner for Justice, Didier Reynders, is urging the US to take action in regulating AI, according to the Wired reports. Reynders, responsible for crafting and enforcing laws across the EU, believes that the US has outsourced the regulation of tech giants to the EU due to unproductive lawmakers and business-friendly courts. Ahead of his meetings with US officials, Reynders expressed his frustration with the lack of action from the US, despite proposals from various tech executives, whistleblowers, and government officials. He emphasised the need for the US to address the issue of data protection and privacy, citing the EU's GDPR as an example.

2. Israel integrates AI systems into military operations

Israel has quietly integrated AI systems into deadly military operations, utilising artificial intelligence to select air strike targets and coordinate logistics, as per Bloomberg reports. The AI recommendation system analyses vast amounts of data, while the Fire Factory model calculates munition loads, assigns targets to aircraft and drones, and proposes schedules. Although human operators oversee the systems, they are not subject to international or state-level regulations. Supporters argue that AI surpasses human capabilities and reduces casualties, while critics have raised concerns about potentially deadly consequences and accountability for mistakes.

3. Shashi Tharoor highlights AI's impact on jobs - replacing some, creating others

AI will replace some jobs but also create new ones, according to MP Shashi Tharoor. Speaking at a seminar on the future of jobs and AI, Tharoor highlighted the uncertainty surrounding the impact of AI on employment, particularly in India with its high unemployment rate, new Indian express reported. He referred to a report suggesting that 30% of jobs by 2030 will be completely new, requiring skills that do not yet exist. Tharoor emphasised the importance of adaptability and learning new skills to stay relevant in the changing job market. He also discussed the need to ensure that AI benefits humanity rather than replacing it, emphasising the enduring importance of the human touch.

4. Experts call for reskilling as tech companies embrace ‘Gen AI'

Industry experts are emphasising the need for reskilling and responsible innovation as generative artificial intelligence (Gen AI) becomes more prevalent in businesses. Elon Musk has announced the formation of xAI, an AI company focused on self-regulation. Companies like HCL, Wipro, and Zoho are investing in Gen AI labs and developing AI solutions. While AI itself may not displace jobs, individuals with access to AI can. Experts highlight the importance of strong moral standards and self-regulation in AI development, particularly regarding sensitive and private information.

5. AI tool facilitates information theft, raising cybersecurity concerns | Israel Hayom

The AI-powered chatbot, ChatGPT, has gained immense popularity, but a new report reveals a concerning development. A generative AI tool called WormGPT has emerged on underground forums, enabling hackers to carry out digital attacks and steal information. WormGPT generates personalised fake emails, increasing the likelihood of successful attacks. This tool operates without ethical boundaries and poses a significant risk, as even hackers with limited capabilities can easily launch attacks using this technology. The emergence of WormGPT emphasises the dangers associated with generative AI.

First Published Date: 16 Jul, 22:08 IST
