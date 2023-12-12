5 things about AI you may have missed today: PM Modi on ‘darker aspects of AI’, OpenAI developer meet, and more

Today, December 12, is a major date for artificial intelligence aficionados in India as the nation hosts the fourth Global Partnership on Artificial Intelligence (GPAI) Summit in New Delhi. The event started today and will conclude on December 14. Prime Minister Narendra Modi spoke on the opening day and highlighted the danger of the darker aspects of AI. Pointing out the need for safeguards in AI, PM Modi said we need to “bridge the gap between theory and practice on AI”. In other news, OpenAI announced at the GPAI Summit that the company will hold a developer gathering in Bengaluru in January. This and more in today's AI roundup. Let us take a closer look.

PM Modi speaks at GPAI Summit

PM Modi emphasized the need for "extreme caution" when dealing with the darker aspects of AI during his address at the fourth Global Partnership on Artificial Intelligence Summit in New Delhi, reports LiveMint. He highlighted the challenges posed by AI and spoke within the context of a multi-stakeholder initiative focused on bridging the gap between theoretical concepts and practical applications of AI. This initiative aims to support advanced research and applied activities addressing AI-related priorities.

He said, “AI is having a significant impact on both present and future generations. We must proceed with extreme caution. I believe that the suggestions and ideas emerging from this summit will help us safeguard the world from the potential risks and challenges posed by the darker aspects of AI”.

“Our development mantra in India is, Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas. We have prepared government policies and programs inspired by the spirit of 'AI For All'. Our endeavor is to take full advantage of the capabilities of AI for social development and inclusive growth. India is fully committed to responsible and ethical use of AI,” ANI quoted him as saying.

OpenAI to host a developer gathering in Bengaluru

According to a report by Moneycontrol, OpenAI, the creator of ChatGPT, is set to organize a developer meetup in Bengaluru in January. The purpose of this event is to engage with the Indian tech community and discuss safety issues in AI, as stated by Anna Makanju, vice president of Global Affairs, OpenAI at the fourth GPAI Summit.

She said, “I am delighted to announce we will hold a developer gathering with our VP of engineering Srinivas Narayanan in Bengaluru in January with more to follow. Our plan is to convene developers here in India alongside OpenAI product leaders to address some of the most difficult safety challenges”.

UK Watchdog says no rush to write bespoke rules for AI in finance

The Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) in the UK recognizes the widespread use of AI by criminals for market disruption and scams, reports Reuters. While existing regulations are in place, the FCA emphasizes caution in regulating all aspects of AI due to its evolving nature. FCA CEO Nikhil Rathi underscores the need for a humble approach as financial firms rapidly adopt AI. The recent EU approval of landmark AI regulation sets a global precedent, prompting scrutiny in other jurisdictions.

"The serious organized criminals don't have anyone regulating them, and they are making unfettered use of AI to manipulate markets…We do need firms to make sure that as they roll out use they think about anti-fraud and cyber risk,” Rathi said.

US in talks with Nvidia over AI chip sale to China

The Biden administration is in talks with Nvidia Corp regarding the sale of AI chips to China, emphasizing that the most advanced semiconductors cannot be sold to Chinese firms, as per a report by Reuters. US Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo stated that Nvidia is permitted to sell AI chips to China for commercial applications. She conveyed that Nvidia's CEO, Jensen Huang, is committed to following the rules and urged chip companies to adhere to regulations on AI chips. Raimondo warned against attempts to create chips just below regulatory thresholds, emphasizing the importance of compliance.

Malaysia launches digital ministry to drive AI growth

Malaysia will establish a new digital ministry to boost economic growth and attract investment, according to Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim, reported Nikkei Asia. The focus of the new ministry will be on digital transformation, responding to the evolving fields of data centers and artificial intelligence. Anwar emphasized the importance of improving communication and information dissemination, acknowledging past criticisms of the government in these areas. The move involves separating the digital ministry from the existing Communications and Digital Ministry.