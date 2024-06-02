OnePlus Nord 4 launching soon in India: From camera to processor, everything you need to know

OnePlus Nord 4 has been in talks for some time due to leaks and rumours. As the launch date for the new-generation Nord nears, tipsters have become more active in revealing the expected features and specifications of the smartphone. While the OnePlus Nord 4 launch in India is still a month away, we curated a list of all the leaked details of the smartphone to help you get an understanding of what will likely be announced.

OnePlus Nord 4 expected specs

According to leaks, the OnePlus Nord 4 is expected to feature a 6.74-inch AMOLED display with 120Hz refresh and 1.5K resolution. Reportedly, the smartphone will likely be powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 7+ Gen 3 processor paired with up to 16GB LPDDR5x RAM and up to 512GB of UFS 4.0 storage.

For photography, the OnePlus Nord 4 is expected to feature a dual camera setup consisting of a 50MP OIS main camera and an 8MP ultra-wide camera. On the front, the smartphone may support a 16MP selfie camera. For lasting performance, the smartphone is expected to be backed by a 5500mAh battery that may support 100W charging. Lastly, the Nord 4 is expected to run on ColorOS 14 based on Android 14. The smartphone was also spotted on Geekbench listing with the model number CPH2621, hinting towards the launch.

OnePlus Nord 4 price and launch timeline

As of now, the OnePlus Nord 4 will likely be priced similarly to its predecessor. The Nord 3 was launched at a starting price of Rs.33999. On the other hand, the launch of the OnePlus Nord 4 is expected sometime in July. However, the official launch date and confirmation are yet to be confirmed by OnePlus.

Note that the specification of the OnePlus Nord 4 smartphone is based on leaks and speculation, therefore, take them with a pinch of salt as they only provide a glimpse of what is expected to be announced once the device is officially launched.

