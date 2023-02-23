    Trending News

    99-foot Asteroid 2023 CG1 to buzz Earth soon, NASA warns

    A massive asteroid is hurtling towards Earth and it will pass the planet on February 25. Here’s what NASA has revealed about this monster rock.

    By: HT TECH
    | Updated on: Feb 23 2023, 19:37 IST
    NASA on alert as 5 asteroids, including mammoth 1500-foot asteroid, heading for Earth soon
    asteroids
    1/5 Asteroid 1993 VB – Asteroid 1993 VB will pass Earth today, February 21, at a distance of 6.5 million kilometers. In fact, it is already rushing towards the planet, travelling at a fearsome speed of 39864 kilometers per hour. NASA has estimated Asteroid 1993 VB to be nearly 1500 feet (about half the height of the Burj Khalifa, the tallest building in the world) wide! (Pixabay)
    Asteroids
    2/5 Asteroid 2023 DF - NASA has issued an alert against another 44 feet wide asteroid named Asteroid 2023 DF. This terrifying asteroid is expected to come extremely close to Earth today, February 21. Its distance of close approach will be just 1.6 million kilometers. The asteroid is already on its way towards Earth, travelling at a staggering speed of 35137 kilometers per hour.  (Pixabay)
    Asteroid
    3/5 Asteroid 2023 CM2 – This asteroid, with a width of 67 feet, will make its close trip to Earth tomorrow, February 22, at a distance of just 820,000 kilometers. The asteroid, known as Asteroid 2023 CM2, is already rushing towards Earth, travelling at a speed slower than other asteroids, at 40508 kilometers per hour.  (NASA)
    image caption
    4/5 Asteroid 2023 AA2 – Another asteroid named Asteroid 2023 AA2 is heading for Earth and will make a close approach tomorrow, February 22. This asteroid is gigantic, with a width between 328 feet and 721 feet and it is heading for Earth at a blistering speed of 24913 kilometers per hour. It will miss Earth at an extremely close distance of just 6.6 million kilometers.  (NASA/JPL)
    asteroid
    5/5 Asteroid 2023 DE – The fifth asteroid, with a size ranging between 62 feet and 134 feet, is named Asteroid 2023 DE and will be making its closest Earth approach tomorrow, February 22. It will come as close as 3.3 million kilometers, according to NASA JPL. The asteroid is moving at a blistering speed of 60690 kilometers per hour.  (Wikimedia Commons)
    asteroid
    View all Images
    An airplane-sized potentially hazardous asteroid is approaching at a pace of 23331 kmph. (Stable Diffusion)

    Earth is constantly being buzzed by some celestial object or the other, but some of them actually do pose a threat to our planet! These are none other than the monster rocks in space - the asteroids. NASA defines asteroids as the rocky fragments left over from the formation of the solar system about 4.6 billion years ago. NASA recently revealed that a total of 5 asteroids will pass Earth at an extremely close distance in the coming days. One of these is as large as an airplane, which measures 99-foot. The potentially dangerous asteroid is named 2023 CG1 which is all set to make its closest approach on February 25.

    Is there a possibility of an asteroid strike? Here's what NASA has revealed.

    More details on Asteroid 2023 CG1

    NASA has issued an alert against an asteroid named Asteroid 2023 CG1. This terrifying asteroid is expected to come extremely close to Earth on February 25. Its distance from Earth at its closest approach will be just 3.62 million miles. The asteroid is already on its way toward Earth, traveling at a staggering speed of 23331 kilometers per hour. Though it is a huge distance still it poses a threat to Earth as it is classified as a potentially hazardous asteroid. This is so because a slight deflection in the asteroid's trajectory due to interaction with Earth's gravitational field can send it tumbling toward Earth!

    Also, Asteroid 2023 CG1 was discovered as recently as on February 09, 2023. This near-Earth object belongs to the Apollo group. It makes one orbit around the Sun in 780 days. Apollo group of asteroids is a group of Near Earth Objects (NEOs) named after asteroid 1862 Apollo, these near-Earth asteroids cross Earth with semi-major axes larger than Earth.

    How does NASA detect the speed of an asteroid

    "Optical or infrared observations can only be used to indirectly determine the distance to an asteroid ("range") or the speed at which it is moving, data that radar is uniquely useful in obtaining," NASA said. By using radar tracking data, observers of Near Earth Objects (NEOs) are able to accurately determine the orbital trajectory of an asteroid and make predictions about its path years in advance.

