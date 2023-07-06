Home Tech News AI fatigue? Big setback for ChatGPT as traffic DROPS for the first time ever

AI fatigue? Big setback for ChatGPT as traffic DROPS for the first time ever

For the first time since its launch in November 2022, the website traffic of ChatGPT has seen a decline that is almost 10%.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: Jul 06 2023, 20:24 IST
Beware of fake ChatGPT apps! Already downloaded? Delete now
ChatGPT
1/6 OpenAI's ChatGPT portal is rapidly gaining popularity. It uses state-of-the-art language processing techniques to generate human-like responses to text input and  interacts conversationally with users to provide detailed answers on a wide range of topics.  (Bloomberg)
ChatGPT
2/6 But if you are looking to download the app from your Google Play Store or App Store, then beware! There are several fake ChatGPT-like apps that can be dangerous for your device.  (Bloomberg)
ChatGPT
3/6 You can find a bunch of fake ChatGPT apps on Google Play Store and App Store which can steal your data, a report by top10vpn revealed.  Hence, if you have already downloaded them, then you should hurry and delete them quickly. (REUTERS)
ChatGPT
4/6 Some of these apps on Android are: AI Chat Companion, ChatGPT 3: ChatGPT AI, Talk GPT – Talk to ChatGPT, ChatGPT AI Writing Assistant, Open Chat – AI Chatbot App. (Bloomberg)
ChatGPT
5/6 Some apps are also available on Apple's App Store, which include: Genie - GPT AI Assistant, Write For Me GPT AI Assistant, ChatGPT - GPT 3, Alfred - Chat with GPT 3, Chat w. GPT AI - Write This, ChatGPT - AI Writing apps, Wiz AI Chat Bot Writing Helper, Chat AI: Personal AI Assistant, and Wisdom Ai - Your AI Assistant.  (AFP)
image caption
6/6 However, it must be noted that OpenAI does not have an official standalone app for ChatGPT. Hence, you can use the feature in your browser while login to the official website at www.chat.openai.com/chat.  (AP)
ChatGPT
View all Images
OpenAI’s chatbot ChatGPT has witnessed a dip in its website traffic for the first time since it was released to the public. (AFP)

Is the world finally getting tired of artificial intelligence? While businesses show no signs of slowing down with new AI products hitting the market every week, it appears that people are getting over the biggest tech trend of 2023. The biggest highlight for AI fatigue was seen when ChatGPT, the popular generative AI platform of OpenAI, witnessed a dip in website traffic for the first time since its inception.

According to a report by Similarweb, the worldwide traffic for ChatGPT fell by 9.7 percent between the month of May to June. Unique visitors in the month of June also fell by 5.7 percent. The scenario was worse still within the US where the decline month-over-month was 10.3 percent. “The amount of time visitors spent on the website was also down 8.5%,” added the report.

ChatGPT website traffic drops

A closer look at the data shows that ever since its launch in November 2022, ChatGPT had steady growth, with the most traffic-heavy month being February to March when the monthly traffic climbed from 10 billion to 15 billion. The months of April and May witnessed a gradual slowdown in growth, although the platform was still consistently gaining more unique visitors.

While early estimations said ChatGPT was primed to break into the 20 billion monthly traffic mark, it now appears to be a distant dream.

The time spent on the website also saw a similar curve, with six minutes being the average time when it launched and it peaks at more than 8 minutes in the month of March. Currently, it is sitting at just under 8 minutes.

The drop in traffic has not only affected ChatGPT but also Character.ai, the second-largest AI platform in the world. After reaching a peak in the month of May, Character.AI also saw a dip in the month between May to June. But interestingly, Character.AI beats ChatGPT massively when it comes to engagement as the website clocks time per visit at 25.4 minutes as opposed to 8.5 for the latter.

These data points paint a concerning image for businesses that are obsessed with AI and are building newer user-focused tools, without considering the possibility that the world just might have started to move on.

Follow HT Tech for the latest tech news and reviews , also keep up with us on Twitter, Facebook, Google News, and Instagram. For our latest videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

First Published Date: 06 Jul, 20:23 IST
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Tips & Tricks

iOS 16
iOS 16 tips and tricks: Boost your productivity, know how to schedule emails on iPhones
iPhone
This hidden iPhone feature can unlock its full potential! Here is how to do it
Move to iOS
Smoothly switch data from Android to Apple iPhone with the 'Move to iOS' app
iPhone
iOS 16 tips and tricks: Report spam messages THIS way on your iPhone
Apple Maps
This iOS 16 feature will be your travel buddy! Here is how to add multi-stop routing in Apple Maps

Editor’s Pick

Google Pixel 7a
Google Pixel 7a Review: 2023’s Best Value-for-money smartphone
Garmin Forerunner 265s
Garmin Forerunner 265s Review: Perfectly built for athletes, but not the one for me
Tecno Phantom V Fold
Tecno Phantom V Fold Review: A compelling debut
Moto G73
Moto G73 5G review: Clean enough UI and good battery, but what about the rest?
Poco X5 Pro review
Poco X5 Pro Review: A midrange performance champ!

Trending Stories

JioBharat
Reliance Jio launches JioBharat V2 4G priced at just 999; it has internet too! Check out the photos
Themometer app
This app can turn your smartphone into a thermometer to detect fever!
YouTube
YouTube's new AI-Powered tool enables automatic dubbing for video creators
iPhone
Say goodbye to slowdowns! These 3 iPhone hacks will boost speed to next level
iOS 17
WWDC23: Top 5 features iOS 17 has brought to iPhones; from Messages to Journal, check them out
keep up with tech

Gaming

BGMI month 22 Royal Pass is here!
BGMI M22 Royal Pass: Check all details here!
5 BGMI alternatives to give a shot!
Free Fire Max to Call of Duty, 5 BGMI alternatives to play in 2023
Satya Nadella
Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella Says Call of Duty to ‘100%’ Stay on PlayStation
Call of Duty
Activision deal: Bobby Kotick says there would be a 'revolt' if 'CoD' were made exclusive
Super Mario
Super Mario Bros. Wonder: Know all about it - Release date, gameplay, price, and more

    Trending News

    Reliance Jio launches JioBharat V2 4G priced at just 999; it has internet too! Check out the photos
    JioBharat
    This app can turn your smartphone into a thermometer to detect fever!
    Themometer app
    YouTube's new AI-Powered tool enables automatic dubbing for video creators
    YouTube
    Say goodbye to slowdowns! These 3 iPhone hacks will boost speed to next level
    iPhone
    WWDC23: Top 5 features iOS 17 has brought to iPhones; from Messages to Journal, check them out
    iOS 17

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets