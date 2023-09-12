Home Tech News Apple 2023 event: High-stakes iPhone 15 launch explained in 5 charts

Apple 2023 event: High-stakes iPhone 15 launch explained in 5 charts

Apple event 2023: Apple Inc.’s annual iPhone unveiling is always its most momentous time of the year — a chance to impress consumers with the company’s latest model and set up the holiday selling season.

By:BLOOMBERG
| Updated on: Sep 12 2023, 07:15 IST
iPhone 15, Apple Watch 9, Ultra, Airpods and everything that is launching at Apple 2023 event
Apple event 2023
1/5 Apple 2023 event date: Apple's highly anticipated product unveiling event is scheduled for September 12. It promises to bring several exciting updates to the Apple ecosystem. The focal point of the event will be the iPhone 15 series, especially the iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max, accompanied by new iterations of the Apple Watch and AirPods. This event, named "Wonderlust," may not introduce groundbreaking new categories like the recent Vision Pro headset but will undoubtedly emphasize the core products that constitute around 60% of Apple's revenue.  (Apple)
Apple event 2023
2/5 According to the speculation, the iPhone 15 lineup will consist of four models: iPhone 15, 15 Plus, 15 Pro, and 15 Pro Max. While the standard models will retain the familiar aluminum and glass design, the Pro models will feature a sleek titanium finish, making them more durable and lighter. All models will upgrade to USB-C charging, with faster data transfer reserved for the Pro versions.(Representative Image) (Unsplash)
Apple event 2023
3/5 Rumors say that the Pro models will boast a faster A17 chip, offering improved performance and remarkable battery life. Additionally, they will feature advanced camera systems, including enhanced telephoto and ultrawide lenses, with the iPhone 15 Pro Max model receiving a significant upgrade in hardware zoom capabilities. (Representative Image) (Unsplash)
Apple event 2023
4/5 It is expected that the Apple Watch Series 9 and the Apple Watch Ultra 2nd-generation will be introduced, focusing on performance improvements and enhanced processing speed. The U2 ultrawide-band chip will enhance location capabilities across Apple's products.  (REUTERS)
Apple event 2023
5/5 For AirPods, Apple plans to transition to USB-C charging, starting with the AirPods Pro, while software updates will bring improved device switching and Conversation Awareness features. There are also ongoing efforts to introduce health-related features like body-temperature sensing and hearing tests in future AirPods versions.(Representative Image) (Unsplash)
Apple event 2023
View all Images
Apple event 2023: Apple hopes new iPhone 15 lineup will boost sluggish sales and excite consumers with new features. (Bloomberg)

Apple event 2023: Apple Inc.'s iPhone unveiling is always its most momentous time of the year — a chance to impress consumers with the company's latest model and set up the holiday selling season. But Apple has more than usual riding on the new iPhone 15 lineup, which will be introduced Tuesday at 10 a.m. California time. The tech titan is looking to snap several straight quarters of sluggish sales — its longest slump in two decades — and get consumers excited about upgrading again with new features.

Apple is contending with an industrywide slowdown in smartphone demand and fears of a backlash against US-branded technology in China, its largest international market. And the latest iPhone will switch to the USB-C charging standard, potentially irking consumers who have drawers full of Lightning accessories. Also read: Catch All Live Updates here.

Apple also just renewed a contract to get modem chips from Qualcomm Inc., a sign that an effort to build its own components is taking longer than expected.

But the company has several things going in its favor, including an iPhone with enticing new capabilities. And demand for the product has held up better than that of its Android peers. Apple also has successfully shifted more consumers to higher-end models, helping it charge heftier prices.

1. Apple's Flagship Product

The iPhone is Apple's biggest source of revenue, generating about half its sales. Add in the Apple Watch and AirPods, which also will get updated at the event, and you're close to 60%.

2. A Sales Slump

The entire smartphone industry has been in a funk, and Apple hasn't been immune. Slow sales of the iPhone dragged down its overall revenue, which is poised to fall this year for the first time since 2019.

Sales should begin to rebound in the fiscal first quarter of 2024, which runs through December.

3. More Upscale iPhones

Apple has increasingly steered customers toward its higher-end phones by packing them with exclusive features and more powerful chips. That trend will continue this year, and Apple's expected to raise prices in at least some markets.

4. Outperforming Peers

Apple has weathered the smartphone slowdown better than most manufacturers. Though its phone shipments slipped 2% last quarter, according to IDC, that was better better than the 15% decline suffered by Samsung Electronics Co. The performance has helped Apple pick up some market share.

5. China Concerns

A key question is whether Chinese consumers will embrace the iPhone 15 the way they did with past models. The market has been a bright spot for Apple recently, but government bans have stoked fears that sentiment could turn against the company. A new smartphone from Huawei Technologies Co. with a fast processor may also shift demand away from the iPhone.

Apple has seen this scenario before. It suffered a weak stretch in China in fiscal 2019 after a nationalist spirit swept the country. But demand ultimately bounced back. Investors will be watching holiday sales closely to see if Apple can weather the challenge this time around.

First Published Date: 12 Sep, 07:15 IST
