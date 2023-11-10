Icon
Apple Swift Student Challenge to start in February, 2024!

Apple Swift Student Challenge to start in February, 2024!

Apple has announced the Swift Student Challenge for February 2024. Know about the challenge meant for students and the 'Everyone Can Code' project.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: Nov 10 2023, 16:37 IST
Check out the Apple Swift Student Challenge and how students will benefit from the program in terms of education, rewards, and guidance.
Apple has announced the Swift Student Challenge for 2024, where students and young developers can participate and create new innovative apps. The challenge will allow them to be a part of Apple's developer program. It will start in February 2024 and students can submit their apps on Apple's developer site. Know more about the challenge, its eligibility, rewards and more.

Apple Swift Student Challenge

The Swift Student Challenge is inviting students to submit their innovative app playground during the three week window of February, 2024. Apple reported that it will select over 350 winners, where the 50 Distinguished Winners will be given the opportunity to visit Apple's headquarters in Cupertino, California in the summer. This opportunity will give students a chance to interact with each other along with Apple's team. Additionally, all the winners will get a one-year membership in the Apple Developer Program where they can submit their apps to the App Store. Their apps will be supported by Apple.

We are now on WhatsApp. Click to join

Roger Tadajewski from the National Coalition of Certification Centers (NC3) said, “The Swift Student Challenge is a stepping stone for young talent, and we're building a pathway for their success,” said Roger Tadajewski, NC3's executive director.”

Apple has also started a new Everyone Can Code project for educators. It will provide them with step-by-step resources to help students with their coding and app development journey. These resources can be used in classrooms and coding clubs. Educators can access the Swift Playgrounds resources for skill level, connect with peers, and more. It can be accessed through the Apple Education Community.

Swift Playgrounds 4.4 is now available with support for Swift 5.9, iPadOS 17, and macOS Sonoma SDKs. Students can also utilize all the advanced technologies in the Swift Playgrounds to develop their apps. The Swift Playgrounds include Design a Simple App, Build with Stacks and Shapes, Build Custom Shapes, and Design an App Icon.

To take part in the challenge, Sign up at developer.apple.com to stay updated about all the information and when the challenge is open.

