Chandrayaan-3 mission: Why Pragyan Rover, Vikram Lander failed to leave imprint on lunar soil

While ISRO is still working on reviving the Chandrayaan-3 mission in the form of Pragyan Rover and Vikram Lander, scientists have kept their research on regarding the mission through the huge amount of data sent from there. As far as the mission's objectives are concerned, Chandrayaan-3 has already accomplished its major tasks. Now, ISRO is looking to add to that by reviving Vikram Lander and Pragyan Rover, both of which are sleeping on the Lunar surface. They are hoping against hope that both will come back to life soon.

In the meanwhile, the focus of ISRO is on the Moon soil as it can reveal various possibilities that can be of use in the future for potential human presence on the lunar landscape.

Soil on Moon's surface

A new revelation has been made by the ISRO's chairman S Somanath. According to a report by the Times of India, Somnath said, “The Lunar soil is not acting dusty but it's lumpy.” Why is that important? As we know, the rear wheels of the Pragyan rover are carved with the Indian National Emblem and the ISRO logo. But, the rover was unable to leave any clear stamp of these two on the lunar soil. That is good news according to scientists. Somanath further added that there is something there that is binding the soil and we need to find out what exactly it is.

Soil in the south pole region of the Moon can help in the potential discovery of water and eventually human habitation on the lunar surface.

Pragyan Rover, Vikram Lander: Fate hangs in balance

Notably, ISRO is trying to communicate with the Pragyan rover and Vikram lander, which are sleeping on the moon. However, no signal has been received from them so far despite the fact that sunshine has returned to the spot they are parked and it should have replenished their batteries to full charge. These major parts of the Chandrayaan-3 mission were put on sleep mode in early September because of long lunar nights on the Moon, which means there was no sunlight on the moon for 14 days. It is known that both Pragyan and Vikram are solar-powered and can only be charged with the help of sunlight.

Now, the lunar night is over on the Moon, but ISRO has not received any signal from them. As told by the director of SAC Nilesh Desai, that the 'revival' of the lander and the rover is "automatic" and cannot be nudged from the Earth.

Chandrayaan-3 has already accomplished its major objectives, however, it will be very helpful for further research if Pragyan and Vikram can wake up. The process of communicating with them is still underway and ISRO is hopeful that they may wake up soon.