Home Tech News Google Chrome Search bar simplified, makes web navigation easy

Google Chrome Search bar simplified, makes web navigation easy

Google Chrome Search bar has been enhanced to fix typos and predict sites, making web surfing easier and reducing the need for multiple Google searches to find what you are looking for.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: Oct 19 2023, 13:33 IST
Google
Google Chrome search has been improved for easier web navigation. (Pexels)
Google
Google Chrome search has been improved for easier web navigation. (Pexels)

Google Chrome search and address bar, known as the omnibox, has been updated to make it more user-friendly. These changes may seem small, but they all have a common goal: to help you navigate the web without relying on too many Google searches and to find exactly what you are looking for and even prevent you from making mistakes.

Google Chrome Search Improved URL Corrections and Smarter Autocomplete

Whether you're using Chrome on a computer or mobile device, it will now try to fix your URL typos. For example, if you type "Microsft" or "Microsoft.con," Chrome will suggest the correct website instead of searching for similar terms. The omnibox's autocomplete feature will become smarter by predicting the website you want based on keywords. So, if you type "flights," Chrome may suggest Google Flights rather than generic search results. This improved autocomplete also works for non-Google sites.

Additionally, Chrome will search within your bookmarks for relevant websites and files based on your browsing history, making your web experience more personalized. The last significant change is that when you start typing a popular website's name, the omnibox will display the website's URL in the suggestions list, allowing you to go directly to that site, according to a report by the Verge.

Reducing Reliance on Google Searches

These enhancements make web navigation more efficient, reducing the need for Google searches. Many people use Google to access specific websites, like Facebook, by simply typing the site name. Typos also lead to more searches than you might expect.

Google has traditionally avoided such features because they could potentially decrease the number of daily Google searches. However, circumstances have changed. Google is currently facing an antitrust lawsuit, accusing it of being a search monopoly and misusing its power. Additionally, Google is investing in AI, which increases the cost of processing every query.

Despite these concerns, Google seems more willing to implement these changes. They are refining Chrome's omnibox layout for better readability and faster loading times. It appears that in Chrome, Google is reducing the emphasis on the search results page in favor of the address bar and suggestions dropdown. This change aligns with the evolving nature of internet search, with Google adapting to stay competitive.

In short, Google is simplifying Chrome's omnibox to enhance web navigation. It's striving to make your browsing experience smoother and less reliant on Google searches, even if it means making some small trade-offs.

First Published Date: 19 Oct, 12:46 IST
    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets
    Icon