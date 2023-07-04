 Google Pixel 128gb Price in India (04 July 2023), Specs, Reviews, Comparison
Google Pixel 128GB

Google Pixel 128GB is a Android v7.1.1 (Nougat) phone, available price is Rs 66,000 in India with 12.3 MP Rear Camera, Quad core (2.15 GHz, Dual core, Kryo + 1.6 GHz, Dual core, Kryo) Processor , 2770 mAh Battery and 4 GB RAM. Check latest offer and discount on Google Pixel 128GB from HT Tech. Buy Google Pixel 128GB now with free delivery.
5
Score
Last updated: 04 July 2023
Key Specs
₹66,000
128 GB
5.0 inches (12.7 cm)
Quad core (2.15 GHz, Dual core, Kryo + 1.6 GHz, Dual core, Kryo)
12.3 MP
8 MP
2770 mAh
Android v7.1.1 (Nougat)
4 GB
Google Pixel 128gb Full Specifications

Key Specs
  • 8 MP
  • 12.3 MP
  • 2770 mAh
  • 5.0 inches (12.7 cm)
Battery
  • No
  • 2770 mAh
  • Up to 26 Hours(3G)
  • Up to 26 Hours(3G)
  • Yes, Fast
  • Yes
  • Li-ion
Camera
  • 1920x1080 @ 30 fps
  • Yes, Phase Detection autofocus, Laser autofocus
  • No
  • Continuous Shooting High Dynamic Range mode (HDR)
  • F2.4
  • Exmor-RS CMOS Sensor
  • 8 MP f/2.4, Primary Camera
  • No
  • Digital Zoom Auto Flash Face detection Touch to focus
  • Exposure compensation, ISO control
  • F2.0
  • Single
  • 4032 x 3024 Pixels
Design
  • 8.5 mm
  • 69.5 mm
  • 143 grams
  • 143.8 mm
  • Black, Blue, Silver
  • Case: MetalBack: Metal
Display
  • 441 ppi
  • 5.0 inches (12.7 cm)
  • AMOLED
  • Yes, Capacitive Touchscreen, Multi-touch
  • 68.8 %
  • Corning Gorilla Glass v4
  • Full HD (1080 x 1920 pixels)
General
  • Stock
  • October 13, 2016 (Official)
  • Android v7.1.1 (Nougat)
  • 5G: Not Supported in India,
    4G: Available Supported in India,
    3G: Available, 2G: Available
  • Google
  • Yes
  • Pixel 128GB
Multimedia
  • 3.5 mm
  • No
  • Yes
Network & Connectivity
  • 5G Not Supported in India, 4G Supported in India, 3G, 2G
  • Yes, v4.2
  • Yes
  • Mobile Hotspot
  • Single SIM, GSM
  • SIM1: Nano
  • 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2600(band 38) / 2300(band 40) / 2500(band 41) / 1900(band 39) FD-LTE 2100(band 1) / 1800(band 3) / 2600(band 7) / 900(band 8) / 700(band 28) / 1900(band 2) / 1700(band 4) / 850(band 5) / 700(band 13) / 700(band 17) / 850(band 18) / 850(band 19) / 800(band 20) / 1500(band 21) / 850(band 26) 3G Bands: UMTS 1700 / 1900 / 2100 / 800 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available
  • Yes with A-GPS, Glonass
  • Yes
  • Yes, Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) 5GHz
Performance
  • Adreno 530
  • 64 bit
  • 14 nm
  • 4 GB
  • Qualcomm Snapdragon 821 MSM8996 Pro
  • Quad core (2.15 GHz, Dual core, Kryo + 1.6 GHz, Dual core, Kryo)
  • LPDDR4
Smart TV Features
  • 12.3 MP
Special Features
  • Light sensor, Proximity sensor, Accelerometer, Barometer, Compass, Gyroscope
  • Back
Storage
  • Yes
  • No
  • 128 GB
  • UFS 2.0
Google Videos

Google Pixel 7a LEAKED: First Look at Design and Rumoured Specs!
Google Pixel 7a LEAKED: First Look at Design and Rumoured Specs!
16 Mar 2023

Google Pixel 128gb FAQs

What is the price of the Google Pixel 128Gb in India?

Google Pixel 128Gb price in India at 41,000 INR. Specifications - Camera: Rear Camera (12.3 MP), Front Camera (8 MP) ; Processor: Qualcomm Snapdragon 821 MSM8996 Pro; RAM: 4 GB; Battery: 2770 mAh.

How many megapixels Camera is in Google Pixel 128Gb?

How many colors are available in Google Pixel 128Gb?

What is the Google Pixel 128Gb Battery Capacity?

Is Google Pixel 128Gb Waterproof?

    Google Pixel 128gb