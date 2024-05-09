 Google planning to bring ‘Circle to Search’ feature to desktop with Chrome update- Details | Tech News
Google planning to bring 'Circle to Search' feature to desktop with Chrome update- Details

Google may bring the Circle to Search feature to the desktop via Chrome. Know what's coming with the future upgrades.

By: AISHWARYA PANDA
| Updated on: May 09 2024, 14:20 IST
Google planning to bring ‘Circle to Search’ feature to desktop with Chrome update- Details
Google planning to bring ‘Circle to Search’ feature to desktop with Chrome update- Details
The Google Circle to Search feature is coming to Google Chrome on desktops, check details.

Google's Circle to Search feature has been the talk of the town ever since it was launched last year with the Samsung Galaxy S24 series. Now, the feature is making its way to several older-generation and mid-range smartphones. The feature is also available on Pixel smartphones (obviously). Now, the company is planning to bring the feature to desktops by integrating it with Chrome. While the functionality of the feature on a desktop seems confusing, the feature is yet to roll out or may not. Know Google is planning for its net Chrome update.

Google Circle to Search feature coming to the desktop

According to an Android Police report, Google Chrome is working on a new Lens integration to bring the Circle to Search feature to desktops. Therefore, Google Lens will be making its way to Chrome with a new UI which was spotted by X users who go by the name Leopeva64. The shared post by the tipster showcased the new Lens UI in Chrome which has an animation similar to Android's Circle to Search. The post said, “the new Lens UI in Chrome now has an animation that is similar to what you see when you activate Android's Circle to Search.”

The Circle to Search feature on the desktop will require users to select any image or text on a webpage and it will provide you the results accordingly. This feature will make searching on laptop devices easier and more intuitive. The integration of Google Lens into the Chrome browser could be the next big thing as it has the potential to revamp the way we search on Google.

Currently, the feature and UI are reportedly in the development stage and it is expected to roll out in future Chrome updates. However, as of now, it is unsure when the feature will be fully implemented in Chrome for all users to try the new intuitive feature. Therefore, we will have to wait and see what Google has planned for its desktop users.

First Published Date: 09 May, 14:17 IST
