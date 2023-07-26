Home Tech News In big U-turn, Elon Musk changes Twitter X logo AGAIN, then reverses decision

In big U-turn, Elon Musk changes Twitter X logo AGAIN, then reverses decision

X (formerly known as Twitter) owner Elon Musk is struggling to come up with the final design for the new company logo. Just hours ago, he again changed the logo, only to reverse his decision later.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: Jul 26 2023, 08:41 IST
X
Elon Musk reverted to the original X logo because he did not “like the thicker bars”. (Bloomberg)
X
It appears that Elon Musk is still experimenting with the design of the new logo for X (formerly known as Twitter) that was unveiled on Sunday. The ‘X' logo was created by a user of the microblogging platform after Musk said if someone submitted a “good enough” design, the logo would be taken live the next day. But now, just hours ago, X changed its logo again, this time adding thicker lines to the logo. The new logo even made it to the Twitter homepage on the website, and Musk changed his profile picture to match it as well. But then just hours later, he announced that he did not like the thicker lines and was reverting to the older design.

Replying to a tweet about the introduction of the new logo, Musk said, “I don't like the thicker bars, so reverting. The logo will evolve over time”. Soon after the tweet, the thicker-lined logo was gone and the platform started displaying the older logo. The newest X logo (now rejected) just looked like a bold font of the original logo. Now, it seems like Musk will refrain from making any impulsive changes to the logo, as he aims to evolve it over time, like Larry the Bird, the original logo for the platform when it was known as Twitter, did.

Elon Musk wants to improve the logo

The rebranding exercise from Twitter to X was done in mere three days, and it seems a lot of it was rushed, perhaps to accelerate the new platform changes where the focus will be given to a dedicated ad-supported video feed for the advertisers, company CEO Linda Yaccarino had said.

Elon Musk changes logo and the Police arrive

Earlier, images surfaced where the X headquarters in San Francisco was still undergoing the brand change as cafeterias were seen with the new X logo being added and the bird being removed, highlighting that the process was perhaps not planned well at all. Even when the outer logo was being removed from the company office, police arrived due to a misunderstanding, leading many to believe that perhaps authorities were not alerted of the move.

The new X logo was created by Sawyer Merritt, a Twitter user, whose design was picked by Musk to be the new logo for the platform after he asked for submissions of a logo design.

Now, in days to come, we should get to see the vision of Musk and Yaccarino coming together as they build their “everything app” that goes beyond the traditional social media experience. Some experts have said that the company can mimic WeChat and Grab model, which is called a super-app that has elements of social media, shopping, entertainment, payment gateway, and more.

First Published Date: 26 Jul, 08:40 IST
