In latest Google update, here are the benefits you will get now for Docs, Sheets, Slides and more

Google has regularly been introducing features to its workspace app to bring more benefits to its users. With the introduction of artificial intelligence (AI) technology, the company has brought many new features for Google Docs, Google Sheets, Google Slides and Google Drawings. Now, the latest Google update has rolled out a new feature that will provide an easy sharing option to the users. People who frequently use Google Workspace and have a habit of sharing their work with others, will benefit from the newly added features. Check out what the company has brought to its services.

Google dropdown options for sharing

According to a Google blog, a new dropdown option has been added. The purpose is to highlight the sharing button in Google Docs, Google Sheets, Google Slides and Google Drawings. This will enable users to easily share documents across Google Workspace. These options will provide users with quick actions such as pending access requests and the "Copy link" option. This aims to save users time while sharing or receiving a document from various other Google apps.

The Google dropdown option for sharing have been rolled out to business as well as for the general public with personal Google accounts. If you are unable to access these features, then you must wait for a week or more for Google to gradually roll out the feature to all the users in the Workspace.

Previously, Google also announced a feature where users can share Google Drive files with Google Calendar meeting attendees through the sharing dialogue within a file. Now, with the new dropdown options it will provide ease of accessibility to frequent users. Note that the feature can be accessed via web-based versions of the Google Workspace apps.

Furthermore, the Google blog unveiled more new features including Sharing links at a specific time in a Google Drive video. This will enable users to share only a specific part of the video instead of the entire video. This feature for Google Drive has also been rolled out to the Workspace users. These are some of the few changes which users might come across in the coming weeks.

