MNNIT-Allahabad to gets 2 new BTech courses; know the apps that can help excel

After Delhi University (DU), the Motilal Nehru National Institute of Technology (MNNIT)-Allahabad, is set to introduce two new BTech courses. The institute has received permission from the Union Ministry of Education to commence BTech programs in engineering and computational mechanics, as well as material science engineering.

The BTech course in engineering and computational mechanics will admit students from the academic session of 2023-24. On the other hand, admission to the material science engineering program will begin from the following academic session in 2024-25. The Centralised Seat Allotment Process (CSAP) will be followed for the admission process of engineering and computational mechanics, which will offer a total of 30 seats over eight semesters. As an additional academic activity, the course will include instruction in business ethics and social values. The curriculum for this program has been developed in alignment with the new National Education Policy (NEP), as stated by the institute officials.

With the introduction of these new courses, MNNIT-Allahabad will now offer BTech programs in a total of nine branches, including electronics, mechanical, civil, electrical, computer science, biotechnology, chemical, production engineering, and engineering and computational mechanics.

The demand for computational work in the present era has increased and testing devices is a significant task. Consequently, the use of computer simulation has gained prominence. The engineering and computational mechanics course has been designed to equip students with knowledge about the latest technologies in mechanics and equipment design.

So, if you are interested in these BTech courses, you can take help from various apps that are available. These apps are very useful for Engineering students and will help them to learn more at a faster rate.:

Chegg Study

This app provides access to Chegg's vast library of textbook solutions, practice problems, and other study resources. It's a great way to get help with homework or prepare for exams.

Wolfram Alpha

This app is a massive knowledge base that can answer your questions about math, science, engineering, and more. It can even help you solve equations and do complex calculations.

IEEE Spectrum

This website covers news and developments in engineering, science, and technology. It keeps Engineering students updated about the day-to-day development in the field of Engineering.

Coursera

This website offers online courses from top universities, including many in engineering. It helps students to get the guidance from the Professors of renowned Universities.

NPTEL

National Programme on Technology enhanced learning (NPTEL) is a very useful app for engineering students. It provides lectures on university-level science, technology, engineering, and mathematics (STEM) subjects from Professors in IITs and NITs. It is jointly developed by Indian Institutes of Technology and Indian Institute of Science.