Icon
Home Tech News NASA shares stunning Moon mosaic on Instagram

NASA shares stunning Moon mosaic on Instagram

NASA unveiled an extraordinary mosaic of the Moon, a sight never witnessed before, thanks to the combined efforts of two different cameras.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: Sep 22 2023, 09:13 IST
Icon
A ring of fire to appear in the sky! Know what NASA has revealed
NASA Moon mosaic
1/5 On October 14, 2023, skywatchers around the world will have the chance to witness an annular total solar eclipse. This celestial event will follow a path from the northwestern United States, through Mexico and Central America, and exit in Brazil. During this eclipse, the Moon will be at a specific distance from Earth, causing it to appear smaller than the Sun and creating a captivating 'ring of fire' effect in the sky. (Pixabay)
image caption
2/5 A map developed using NASA data offers a detailed view of the eclipse's path, allowing observers to anticipate what they will see in their local areas. While some regions will experience the full annular eclipse, others may witness a partial solar eclipse depending on their location and weather conditions. (Eclipse Predictions by Fred Espenak, NASA’s GSFC)
image caption
3/5 According to NASA, the occurrence of an annular eclipse is linked to the Moon's variable distance from Earth. When the Moon passes between the Sun and Earth at its farthest point from our planet, it results in an annular eclipse. Due to the Moon's increased distance, it doesn't completely cover the Sun, leaving a "ring of fire" visible. Proper eye protection is essential for safe viewing during this event. (NASA)
image caption
4/5 A total solar eclipse, such as the anticipated 2024 Solar Eclipse, happens when the Moon is close enough to Earth to entirely obscure the Sun. This brief period of totality plunges the surroundings into darkness during midday. ( JAXA/NASA/SAO/NAOJ)
NASA Moon mosaic
5/5 Your ability to witness an annular eclipse depends on your location and weather conditions. As NASA directs, a clear sky is essential for direct viewing, but even with cloud cover, you'll notice the eerie daytime darkness associated with eclipses, which affects not only humans but also animals like birds, bees, and turtles. If you're not in the path of annularity, you can still enjoy the event virtually through NASA's YouTube channel, where scientists will provide insights and telescope views starting at 10:30 a.m. CT on October 14, 2023. (Pixabay)
NASA Moon mosaic
View all Images
This image offers an unprecedented level of detail of the lunar South Pole region, highlighting a crater designated as Shackleton Crater. ( created by LROC (Lunar Reconnaissance Orbiter) and ShadowCam teams with images provided by NASA/KARI/ASU)

The Moon has always been a favorite subject for space enthusiasts. It continuously catches the attention of astronomers because of its unparalleled beauty and the fact that it is the nearest space object to Earth. Space agencies like NASA, ISRO, and ESA keep capturing space phenomena and the universe through their various space missions and sharing mesmerizing snapshots. While ISRO's Chandrayaan-3 has shared stunning pictures from the south pole of the Moon, NASA has recently shared an unprecedented mosaic of the Moon which left everyone amazed.

Moon Mosaic

Just this past Tuesday, NASA unveiled an extraordinary mosaic of the Moon, a sight never witnessed before, thanks to the combined efforts of two different cameras. According to NASA, this image offers an unprecedented level of detail of the lunar South Pole region, highlighting a crater designated as Shackleton Crater. Remarkably, a report from CNET speculates that this very crater depicted in the mosaic could be a potential landing site for the upcoming Artemis III mission in 2025.

What makes this region particularly intriguing is that it remains unexplored by humans and holds significant scientific and exploratory value. Scientists believe that it may have deposits of ice or other frozen volatile substances,

NASA took Instagram into the storm after sharing the “Moon mosaic”. The caption of the picture stated, “Moonlight Sonata⁣".

This new mosaic reveals the power of two Moon orbiting cameras, working together. It was created with imagery acquired by the Lunar Reconnaissance Orbiter Camera (LROC) and ShadowCam, a NASA instrument aboard a Korea Aerospace Research Institute spacecraft called Danuri.⁣

The Lunar Reconnaissance Orbiter Camera (LROC) has the ability to capture detailed images of the lunar surface but it is limited to capturing the shadowed parts of the Moon where the sunlight can't reach directly. As NASA stated further in the Insta caption, “ShadowCam is 200 times more light-sensitive than LROC and can operate successfully in these extremely low-light conditions, revealing features that are not visible to LROC.⁣”

ShadowCam's limited light sensitivity prevents it from capturing images of Moon areas that are directly illuminated, which provided saturated results. By optimizing each camera for specific lighting conditions near the lunar poles, analysts can merge images from both devices to unveil remarkable details of the lunar South Pole region.

These achievements in the field of space may unfurl many secrets of space and the universe that can help help understand them better.

Follow HT Tech for the latest tech news and reviews , also keep up with us on Twitter, Facebook, Google News, and Instagram. For our latest videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

First Published Date: 22 Sep, 09:10 IST
Tags:

More From This Section

Icon
Asteroid 2023 SJ belongs to the Apollo group of asteroids.
Close call with asteroid today, reveals NASA! Check its size, speed, and more
21 September 2023
Asteroid 2023 ST – Yet another asteroid designated as Asteroid 2023 ST will make its closest approach to the planet tomorrow, September 21. The asteroid, with a width between 52 feet and 118 feet, will approach Earth at a distance of just 818,522 kilometers and a blistering speed of nearly 82761 kilometers per hour.
265-foot asteroid, 4 other space rocks rushing towards Earth for close approach
20 September 2023
Asteroid 2023 SN1 belongs to the Apollo group of near-Earth Asteroids.
Asteroid set to get closer to Earth today than Moon is! Know details of this terrifying approach
20 September 2023
gd0e5c787a6f6
Solar storm terror: CME can endanger satellites, knock out power grids on Earth
19 September 2023
This feat of Parker Solar Probe is the first for the NASA spacecraft and has revealed some crucial data on these by-products of dangerous solar activity.
Trouble for Aditya-L1? NASA Parker Solar Probe gets caught in a dangerous CME whirlwind
19 September 2023
Asteroid 2023 RF13 belongs to the Amor group of near-Earth asteroids.
Asteroid hurtling towards Earth today! NASA clocks it travelling at 25785 kmph
19 September 2023
Asteroid Dimorphos' mysterious behavior after NASA collision puzzles scientists.
Bizarre! Shocking Asteroid Dimorphos behaviour just caught NASA attention
18 September 2023
NASA's independent study team released a report on UFOs, now called UAPs, finding no evidence of extraterrestrial origin.
NASA report finds no evidence that UFOs are extraterrestrial
18 September 2023
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Tips & Tricks

iOS 17
Top 3 iOS 17 features that you should enable on your iPhone now
BGMI
BGMI pro gaming tips for today: Check out top strategies to win Chicken Dinner
WhatsApp scams
Man loses Rs. 43 lakh in WhatsApp scam: Learn how to stay safe online with these 5 tips
Garena Free Fire
Play Garena Free Fire like a Pro! Get 100% headshot accuracy with this one trick
iPhone 15
iPhone 15 series: How to pre-order Apple’s newest iPhone online

Editor’s Pick

Neuralink
Elon Musk, Neuralink and the horrifying death of test monkeys: What’s the truth?
iOS 17
Top 3 iOS 17 features that you should enable on your iPhone now
Microsoft Paint app
Microsoft Paint app gets awesome new Photoshop-like features for free
Experts have doubts over the iPhone 15 charging speed. REUTERS/Loren Elliott/File Photo
iPhone 15 charging speed Shocker! Is it faster than the iPhone 14?
MI Xiaomi Smart Air Purifier 4
Why this is the right time to invest in an air purifier; Mi to Phillips, check out 3 you can buy

Trending Stories

Final Cut Pro
Big boost! Final Cut Pro app gets upgraded to support iPhone 15 Pro videos
Elon Musk
Elon Musk considers charging all X users monthly fee
GTA 6
GTA 6 leak: Know about this BIG feature coming to Grand Theft Auto 6
Experts have doubts over the iPhone 15 charging speed. REUTERS/Loren Elliott/File Photo
iPhone 15 charging speed Shocker! Is it faster than the iPhone 14?
EA Sports FC 24
EA Sports FC 24 arriving soon! Know release date, time, price, and more
keep up with tech

Gaming

Cyberpunk 2077 2.0
Cyberpunk 2077 2.0 update: Release time, new features, more
GTA 6
GTA 6: Nefarious things players can do to earn money in Grand Theft Auto 6
Starfield
Starfield becomes Bethesda’s biggest ever launch with 10 million players
Xbox Series X
Biggest leak in Xbox history reveals digital Xbox Series X, next-gen console, games, and more
Microsoft
Microsoft Mistakenly Posts Secret Game Plans to Government Site
Icon
Icon Icon Icon Icon

    Trending News

    Big boost! Final Cut Pro app gets upgraded to support iPhone 15 Pro videos
    Final Cut Pro
    Elon Musk considers charging all X users monthly fee
    Elon Musk
    GTA 6 leak: Know about this BIG feature coming to Grand Theft Auto 6
    GTA 6
    iPhone 15 charging speed Shocker! Is it faster than the iPhone 14?
    Experts have doubts over the iPhone 15 charging speed. REUTERS/Loren Elliott/File Photo
    EA Sports FC 24 arriving soon! Know release date, time, price, and more
    EA Sports FC 24

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets
    Icon