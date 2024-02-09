 NASA to fly Douglas DC-8 jet, world's biggest flying laboratory, to battle air pollution | Photos
NASA starts the fight to beat air pollution by launching the world's biggest flying laboratory with Douglas DC-8 jet. Check details here.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: Feb 09 2024, 20:05 IST
NASA
Air pollution is a growing concern for the entire world. Therefore, to take a step ahead and find solutions, NASA has finally started the series of marathon flights in Asia by launching the world's biggest flying laboratory in the form of Douglas DC-8. (NASA)
Air pollution is a growing concern for the entire world. Therefore, to take a step ahead and find solutions, NASA has finally started the series of marathon flights in Asia by launching the world's biggest flying laboratory in the form of Douglas DC-8. (NASA)
NASA
According to an Agence France-Presse report, this week the lab will cover the Philippines and it will fly for up to eight hours at a time. It will go 50 feet above the ground to collect air particles for research and see how pollutants are spread in the air.  (NASA)
According to an Agence France-Presse report, this week the lab will cover the Philippines and it will fly for up to eight hours at a time. It will go 50 feet above the ground to collect air particles for research and see how pollutants are spread in the air.  (NASA)
NASA
Barry Lefer from NASA said, “We can provide direct measurements of how much pollution is coming from different sources. And that's one of the primary inputs to the air quality forecasting models.” (AFP)
Barry Lefer from NASA said, "We can provide direct measurements of how much pollution is coming from different sources. And that's one of the primary inputs to the air quality forecasting models." (AFP)
NASA
The flying lab consists of various highly sensitive instruments and it has already flown twice this week in a figure-eight pattern. So far the lab has covered some of the most polluted regions of the Philippines. In the coming weeks, the lab will cover South Korea, Malaysia and Thailand. (AFP)
The flying lab consists of various highly sensitive instruments and it has already flown twice this week in a figure-eight pattern. So far the lab has covered some of the most polluted regions of the Philippines. In the coming weeks, the lab will cover South Korea, Malaysia and Thailand. (AFP)
NASA
Maria Antonia Loyzaga, secretary of the Philippines Department of Environment and Natural Resources for NASA’s initiative on air pollution said that the collected data will help formulate strict policies, “regarding public health, regarding industrial compliance, regarding... ecosystem preservation and conservation.” (AFP)
Maria Antonia Loyzaga, secretary of the Philippines Department of Environment and Natural Resources for NASA's initiative on air pollution said that the collected data will help formulate strict policies, "regarding public health, regarding industrial compliance, regarding... ecosystem preservation and conservation." (AFP)
First Published Date: 09 Feb, 20:05 IST
