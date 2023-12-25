Icon
Home Tech News NORAD tracking Santa Claus's every move and kids can follow along on website, app or call

NORAD tracking Santa Claus's every move and kids can follow along on website, app or call

As children around the world eagerly await Santa’s arrival on Christmas, the military is closely tracking his every move.

By:AP
| Updated on: Dec 25 2023, 06:55 IST
Icon
Christmas gift ideas: OPPO Find N3 Flip to Enco Air3 Pro TWS, check out these top offers
NORAD
1/5 Christmas gift ideas: OPPO Find N3 FlipThe OPPO Find N3 Flip is the brand’s best Flip device that integrates style, durability, and cutting-edge technology. It features a 3.26-inch vertical cover screen that also has practical functionality as it supports over 40 optimized apps for a seamless user experience. The Flexion hinge minimizes creases on the foldable display which also has been certified by the TÜV Rheinland for 1,00,000 folds. The triple-camera setup, boasts a 50MP main camera, a 48MP wide-angle camera, and a 32MP telephoto camera. It is supported by the flagship MediaTek Dimensity 9200 chipset for a smooth experience.
image caption
2/5 Christmas gift ideas: Reno10 Pro+ 5G is known for its amazing camera system, that features a 64MP telephoto portrait camera with 3x optical zoom and a sleek 32MP low-light front camera. The 120Hz 6.74-inch AMOLED display, guarded by durable glass, provides an immersive visual experience. Powered by the Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 chipset, this device excels in performance and AI capabilitie. The 100W SUPERVOOCTM charges the 4,700mAh battery to 50% in just 9 minutes and 100% in 27 minutes.
image caption
3/5 Christmas gift ideas: Enco Air3 Pro TWS touts the world's first bamboo fibre diaphragm for natural sound. LDAC technology, 49dB adaptive noise cancelling, and OPPO Alive audio create a captivating listening journey. You can enjoy up to 30 hours of music on a single charge.   
image caption
4/5 Christmas gift ideas: OPPO A79 5G is a durable smartphone available in Glowing Green and Mystery Black. Weighing only 193g and measuring a 7.99mm thin, it combines style with resilience.  The device has a 6.72-inch FHD+ Sunlight display, a powerful camera setup including a 50MP AI camera, a 2MP portrait camera, fueled by the MediaTek 6020 SoC and ColorOS 13. With 128GB storage and 8GB RAM, multitasking is seamless.
image caption
5/5 Christmas gift ideas: Reno10 Pro 5G features a 120Hz 6.7-inch OLED 3D curved display with Dragontrail Star 2 glass and comes in Glossy Purple and Silvery Grey colors. The triple camera setup includes a 50MP main camera, a 32MP telephoto portrait camera with 2X optical zoom, and an 8MP ultra-wide snapper. The 32MP selfie camera supports autofocus. It's powered by Snapdragon 778G 5G SoC for a balance of performance and power efficiency.
NORAD
icon View all Images
Armed with radar, sensors, aircraft and Christmas spirit, the North American Aerospace Defense Command in Colorado is reporting on the movements of Santa's sleigh since his takeoff from the North Pole for parts of the globe where Christmas comes first (AFP)

 As children around the world eagerly await Santa's arrival on Christmas, the military is closely tracking his every move. Armed with radar, sensors, aircraft and Christmas spirit, the North American Aerospace Defense Command in Colorado is reporting on the movements of Santa's sleigh since his takeoff from the North Pole for parts of the globe where Christmas comes first. Once again it is sharing those details so kids can follow along.

NORAD is the joint military command that is responsible for protecting U.S. and Canadian airspace, but it has a jolly side, too. It has launched its noradsanta.org website, social media sites and mobile app, loaded with games, movies, books and music.

By late Christmas Eve in Thailand, late morning Sunday in the eastern U.S., the tracker reported that Santa had departed Bangkok and moved on to Burma, Tibet, China and Russia, distributing nearly 2 billion gifts so far in his travels.

NORAD's findings could not be independently verified.

The military is tracking Santa with “the same technology we use every single day to keep North America safe,” said U.S. Air Force Col. Elizabeth Mathias, NORAD's chief spokesperson. “We're able to follow the light from Rudolph's red nose.”

Mathias says that while NORAD has a good intelligence assessment of his sleigh's capabilities, Santa does not file a flight plan and may have some high-tech secrets up his red sleeve this year to help guide his travels — maybe even artificial intelligence.

“I don't know yet if he's using AI," said Mathias. "I'll be curious to see if our assessment of his flight this year shows us some advanced capabilities.”

In 1955, Air Force Col. Harry Shoup — the commander on duty at the NORAD's predecessor, the Continental Air Defense Command — fielded a call from a child who dialed a misprinted telephone number in a newspaper department store ad, thinking she was calling Santa.

A fast-thinking Shoup quickly told his caller he was Santa, and as more calls came in, he assigned a duty officer to keep answering. And the Santa-tracking tradition began.

NORAD expects some 1,100 volunteers to help answer calls this year in a dedicated operations center at Peterson Space Force Base in Colorado Springs, ranging from command staff to people around the world.

“It's a bit of a bucket list item for some folks,” says Mathias, calling the operations center “definitely the most festive place to be on December 24th.”

The operations center is open Christmas Eve until midnight MST. Anyone can call 1-877 HI-NORAD (1-877-446-6723) to talk directly to NORAD staff members who will provide updates on Santa's exact location.

Follow HT Tech for the latest tech news and reviews , also keep up with us on Whatsapp channel,Twitter, Facebook, Google News, and Instagram. For our latest videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

First Published Date: 25 Dec, 06:55 IST
Tags:
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Tips & Tricks

Instagram
Instagram phishing email campaign steals login credentials, backup codes! Know top 5 tips to stay safe
iOS 16
Using your 4-digit iPhone passcode can be dangerous? Know how you can strengthen your phone lock
g635a2e6b289
Want to adopt healthy habits? Just check how Streaks app can help you effect a makeover
AI voice scam
Man defrauded of 45000 in AI voice scam; Know how to stay safe from fakes
WhatsApp
WhatsApp Channels gets automatic album feature for media organization; Know how it works

Editor’s Pick

Binance
What is Binance, why did the world’s largest cryptocurrency exchange plead guilty?
OpenAI CEO Sam Altman
Disappointment for Satya Nadella! Sam Altman to return to OpenAI as CEO
Tim Sweeney
10 things to know from Epic CEO Tim Sweeney's testimony at the Google antitrust trial
Dell XPS 17
Dell XPS 17 Review: Heavy-duty laptop that can do everything, but has a huge price tag!
Ai Pin
Sam Altman-backed Humane unveils Ai Pin: Know how this smartphone without a screen works

Trending Stories

Sam Altman
Sam Altman reacts to Elon Musk's Grok Chatbot and it is simply awesome
Rashmika Mandanna
Rashmika Mandanna deepfake row: What happened and how to identify such videos
GTA 6
GTA 6 trailer date announced! Know 5 groundbreaking features it could get
Instagram
Instagram tests collaborative carousel feature where multiple users can add to a single post
Apple
iOS 17.2 Beta 1 has been released; Know what’s coming - Journal app, iMessage sticker reaction, more
keep up with tech

Gaming

Vietnam tech firm VNG
'Beyond our borders': Gaming to digital wallet, Vietnam tech firm VNG takes on world best
China regulator
China regulator to 'earnestly study' public concerns over draft video gaming rules
BGMI 2023
BGMI 2023: A year in review - unveiling trends, triumphs, and record-breaking downloads
china
In big blow for gamers, China announces tough rules to reduce spending on video games
GTA 6
GTA 6 leak: Teen Who Leaked Grand Theft Auto VI Put in Secure Hospital by UK Judge
Icon
Icon Icon Icon Icon

    Trending News

    Sam Altman reacts to Elon Musk's Grok Chatbot and it is simply awesome
    Sam Altman
    Rashmika Mandanna deepfake row: What happened and how to identify such videos
    Rashmika Mandanna
    GTA 6 trailer date announced! Know 5 groundbreaking features it could get
    GTA 6
    Instagram tests collaborative carousel feature where multiple users can add to a single post
    Instagram
    iOS 17.2 Beta 1 has been released; Know what’s coming - Journal app, iMessage sticker reaction, more
    Apple

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets
    Icon