Samsung Galaxy Ring: Release date to manufacturing, know all about this new smart ring

Samsung Galaxy Ring, a highly-anticipated smart ring, nears mass production, with potential launch next year after receiving medical clearances.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: Jul 30 2023, 14:09 IST
Samsung's Galaxy Ring: A smart wellness ring on the horizon.

Samsung is on the verge of commencing mass production of the highly-anticipated Samsung Galaxy Ring as the project enters its final stages. According to a report from The Elec, the South Korean tech giant is close to resolving production challenges, paving the way for the product to become a reality in the near future.

Medical Clearances Pose Potential Delay

Although the production hurdles may be cleared next month, it is anticipated that the Galaxy Ring will not hit the market until next year. This is due to the necessary medical clearances that are required for a health-tracking device like the Galaxy Watch. The smart ring, designed to be worn like a traditional ring, will gather health data and provide detailed insights through a smartphone app.

Presently, discussions are at a preliminary stage, with Samsung collaborating with both domestic and foreign manufacturers to brainstorm and create a prototype. Afterward, the performance and material specifications will be finalized and presented to Roh Tae-moon, the president of Samsung's MX division, in the coming month.

Development Timeline and Potential Market Entry

The development process itself is projected to take around seven to eight months, and once completed, it will require an additional 12 months to obtain the necessary medical clearances. This timeline suggests that the Galaxy Ring will likely not make its debut this year. However, there is a possibility that Samsung may choose to launch it as a wellness product without medical approvals, potentially bringing it to the market as early as next year.

The Galaxy Ring is expected to offer greater precision compared to the Galaxy Watch, owing to its snug fit on the wearer's finger. Nevertheless, it may not provide accurate blood-related readings due to the limited blood flow at the site of wear.

Speculations on the Unpacked Event

Though an exact release date is not available, speculation points towards the second Unpacked event of 2024 or the first Unpacked event of 2025 as potential launch opportunities. These events are likely to occur in July/August 2024 or January/February 2025.

Shifting focus to India's smart ring landscape, various tech players such as Pi Ring, BoAt (Smart Ring), and Noise (Luna Ring) have recently unveiled their offerings. In fact, the Pi Ring is already available for purchase in India, making it one of the early contenders in the market.

First Published Date: 30 Jul, 14:09 IST
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

